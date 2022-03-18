This Is Why We Think You Need To Celebrate The Art Of Music With DESIFEST

After 2-year hiatus, DESIFEST is back on March 26th bringing a full day of reimagined music. With their Art Of Music event, they will be featuring a number of South Asian musical artists who will be taking classical tunes and reinventing them with their own flavour. Check out all the details including ticket information for this groovy one-day event!

DESIFEST has been working with the South Asian community since 2006, and after two years, they’re back!

South Asian classical music is reimagined and remixed in this unique and intimate musical showcase. The Art of Music, the first in its series, is an intimate concert event that will be a multi-disciplinary experience of South Asian classical music through multimedia, live performance and audience participation.

The musical journey infuses traditional classical compositions, with experimental influences, and your favourite classical Bollywood numbers. A talented lineup of artists from around the world come together in this inaugural showcase on stage including Santosh Naidu, Hasheel Lodhia, Pratik Rao, Puja Thaker, Anton Apostolov, Ian De Souza, Ramona Sylvan, Nathan Khan and Shivani Patel.

“South Asian classical music is the foundation to modern Bollywood, desi hip-hop and other emerging genres. We aim to help educate the next generation of artists on the importance, influence and reach of classical music within our culture and western music,” says Sathish Bala, CEO and Founder of DESIFEST.

To get your tickets click here:

Tickets include a pre-packaged snack and drink.

Location: 918 Bathurst Street, Toronto, Ontario Canada M5R 3G5

6pm – Doors open

7pm – Showtime

8pm – Meet the artists

Mark your calendars because we feel this is the perfect way to ring in spring with some fab music!

Main Image Photo Credit: DESIFEST