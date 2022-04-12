Marie Mahabal Is The One To Watch In Shaw Festival’s ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’
Showbiz Apr 12, 2022
Noted as a “triple threat” and an alumni of RBC Emerging Artists program where she was recognized in 2020, Marie Mahabal is no stranger to theatre. Having clocked in a couple of years at the Shaw Festival, she returns in the timeless love story “Cyrano de Bergerac” on stage from March 20 to May 8th, 2022. We chat with this artist about the finding her passion on the stage, how she thwarted the naysayers and why passion should always be pursued.
Hina P. Ansari: Congrats on your role in Cyrano de Bergerac how does it feel to play in front of an audience again?
Marie Mahabal: It feels wonderful to be making art, live in front of an audience! There is truly nothing like real, in-person human connection and something I have missed these past 2 years.
HPA: Tell me about your role in Cyrano?
MM: I play the Soubrette and Lise in this production of Cyrano. The Soubrette appears in Act 1, 3 and 5, and she is a young woman who works at the theatre, selling drinks and food. She has quite the crush on Cyrano and finds his charm, wit and panache to be quite irresistible. She is so much fun to play as she has a beautiful, young feminine energy to her that is fun to tap into. It’s also incredible to play off of the genius of Tom Rooney who is so gracious. It’s a masterclass in acting working with him! I also get to play the violin, usually with my colleague Michael Man, and it is wonderful to bring the element of live music to the production.
Lise is Rageneau’s the baker’s wife, and she is the backbone of their bakery. She is a complex character as on the surface she appears to only nag Rageneau and have a bit of a wandering eye, however underneath all of that is a woman yearning to be seen and acknowledged by her husband who would rather spend his time writing poems with his friends. She is hard working, tenacious and I learn so much about her complexities every time we do the show.
HPA: You were recognized by 2020 RBC Emerging Artists program. Tell me about that honour and what does that entail?
MM: RBC has been a wonderful supporter of Shaw, and in particular helping to support and foster young actors who are at the onset of their careers. Through their support I’ve been able to have access to incredible training and mentorship at the Shaw Festival which is such a privilege that I do not take for granted.
HPA: What is it about the theatre that captured your heart?
MM: I love telling stories about humanity, and the complexities of the human spirit. Being able to connect with stories being told on stage, live is like no other art form. Whether that’s through music, dance, or acting, there is something transcendent about sitting in a space, with a group of strangers in the dark and collectively experiencing a show together and being moved by it.
HPA: You are seen as a “triple threat” an accomplished musician, trained in ballet and you honed your singing skills under the tutelage of renowned opera singer, Cindy Townsend. The third element was something you decided to pursue in order to expand your dancing repertoire. Tell me about how you came to that decision?
MM: I started training seriously in voice, as I did not want to be considered ‘just a dancer’ forever. I wanted to have options as I got older as a dancer’s career can be quite short due to the physical requirements and toll it takes on the body. A friend of mine who was pursuing a degree in opera at the University of Toronto recommended me to Cindy Townsend, and she helped me build a voice that I never knew I had. I am a huge believer in the importance of classical technique and it has served me well working in classical crossover work, to pop musicals, jazz and everything in between.
HPA: What was the play that inspired you to pursue a career in theatre?
MM: I grew up going to so many different types of theatre that my mom would take us to in Toronto. When I was younger, I was especially drawn to the ballet, particularly Swan Lake. It seemed unearthly what these dancers could do, and I wanted to be up on that stage. I never had to be forced to go to ballet class, so clearly something stuck! That love of dance, grew into a love of theatre and what it encompasses, whether that’s dancing, singing or acting, it’s ultimately about telling stories.
HPA: You were already studying chemical engineering/human biology at The University of Toronto when you decided to make theatre your full-time career. I have to ask, was there any hesitancy from your family and friends on making that leap?
MM: There was some hesitancy from my family as it is a path no one else in my family has taken before. There were so many unknowns, and making the switch from academia to the arts is a huge leap of faith and a big adjustment. But I have a family that deeply supports what I do, and my mother has flown all over the world to come see me in every show I’ve been in!
HPA: What do you say to the naysayers?
MM: My life is mine and only mine to live.
HPA: What was your very first role in theatre?
MM: My first role was in an opera written by Lully called Armide. I was dancing with a Toronto-based opera company called Opera Atelier, and it was sumptuous and glorious!
HPA: Can you remember your feelings before you went on stage for the first time?
MM: I do! Absolute terror but also a sense of ease. I knew that with a bit more practice those nerves would calm down, and I have learned how to control any anxieties or fears and not let them take over my body or my performance.
HPA: As South Asians in the creative field, we have made some headway when it comes to accepting and encouraging those to pursue the arts, especially with film/tv and music. However, when it comes to the stage, there’s still a dearth of South Asian players. Tell me your perspective on the importance of having BIPOC (specifically South Asian) representation in theatre?
MM: It is so exciting to see more BIPOC representation in theatre, and particularly more South Asian (including the Indian diaspora) programming and casting within theatrical productions. For example, Chitra played in 2021 and again this year at the Shaw (written by Rabindranath Tagore), and there are quite a few South Asian actors in the company this season. I feel that the South Asian experience, and stories within our culture are so rich, that it is a resource that has not been fully tapped into … yet. South Asian theatre, music and dance is some of the most complex and rich story telling in the world, and I think the disconnects we see in the representation will slowly close over time.
HPA: For those who are chasing the dream of being on stage or behind the scenes in theatre what advice would you give?
MM: Learn from those who have come before you. I think there is no greater education than learning on the job, and learning from seasoned performers by watching and absorbing. Throw yourself into situations that make you uncomfortable, as those are often the most valuable, as scary as they can be!
Cyrano de Bergerac is currently playing at the Royal George Theatre in Niagara-On-The-Lake through May 8, 2022. For tickets and dates click here!
Main Image Photo Credit: David Cooper/www.shawfest.com
