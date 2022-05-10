Check Out These May 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz May 10, 2022
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
7 South Asians Who Are Leading The Hottest Shows Out Now
-
Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About
-
Marie Mahabal Is The One To Watch In Shaw Festival's 'Cyrano de Bergerac'
-
The Perfect Breakup Text & More In Our Chat With Author Sonya Singh
-
Check Out Our List Of Fave Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
Check Out These April 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
5 Reasons Why You Need To Read Lilly Singh's New Book "Be A Triangle"
-
This Is Why We Think You Need To Celebrate The Art Of Music With DESIFEST
-
Check Out These March 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why "Ali & Ava" Is A Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups
-
Celeb Vacay Pix To Get Your Travel Inspo From
-
Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): Celebs Pay Tribute To India’s “Nightingale Of Bollywood”
-
Check Out These February 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Tahir Rana and Éric Warin Draw Inspiration From The Darkness In Their New Film "Charlotte"
-
Check Out These January 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why CBC’s “Run The Burbs” Will Be The Hottest Show Of 2022
-
Our 2021 Roundup: We Tell You Why 'India Sweets & Spices' Needs To Be On Your Watchlist
-
Geraldine Viswanathan Leads An All-Star Cast In The Animated Feature "Rumble"
-
Decoding "The Matrix Resurrections' With Priyanka Chopra Jonas
-
We Go Behind The Scenes Of The Already Iconic IKEA “Chaiyya Chaiyya” Holiday Commercial
-
TIFF 2021: Riz Ahmed Shines In His Latest Psychological Thriller "Encounter"
-
Check Out These December 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Agam Darshi Shows The Beauty Of An Adult Coming-Of-Age In 'Donkeyhead'
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Fab Books By South Asian Authors
-
This Is Why The South Asian Film Festival Of Montreal (SAFF Montreal) Should Be On Your List
-
Check Out These November 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Highlights From The New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF)
-
TIFF 2021: One-On-One With Aliya Kanani Who Shines In Award-Winning Indie "Scarborough"
-
The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too
-
TIFF 2021: “Sort Of” Star/Co-Creator Bilal Baig Embraces The Power Of Trans Representation In Their Barrier-Breaking CBC Comedy
-
From The Slums To The Stage: “Call Me Dancer” Documentary Shares The Unique Journey Of Ballet Dancer Manish Chauhan
-
Check Out These Oct 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Director Nithin Lukose Tells Us How His Grandmother's Stories Fuelled His Film "Paka (River of Blood)"
-
TIFF 2021: The Top South Asian Talent You'll See At The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Check Out These Sept 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Akshay Kumar Tells Us Why His Latest Film “Bell Bottom” Is The Spy Thriller Bollywood Needs Right Now
-
One-On-One With 'Sweet Tooth' Star Aliza Vellani
-
Abhay Deol & The Cast Of Disney's "Spin" Tells Us Why It's Better To Let Your Kids Chase Their Own Dreams
-
Check Out These August 2021 Movies From Bollywood & Beyond!
-
These Are The 9 Korean Dramas That Bollywood Can't Get Enough Of
-
Maitreyi's Mastery: Catching Up With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Season 2 Of 'Never Have I Ever'
-
Binge On These July 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
You Need To Stream This Fresh Stock Of 6 Desi Shows
-
Check Out These June 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Save The Date! 'Sāvitri' A Contemporary Take On The Classic Opera Will Mesmerize You
-
Check Out These May 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Here Is All You Need To Know About Poet Rupi Kaur's Film "Rupi Kaur Live"
-
The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021: Check Out The Full Winners Here!
-
Need A Binge Boost? You Have Got To Stream These Desi Shows
-
Bollywood On The Beach: 10 Celebs Who Rocked Serious Vacay Vibes In The Maldives
-
Check Out These April 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You've Got To Check Out These Fab Celeb Pet Influencers On Instagram
-
Pooja Bhatt & 4 More Reasons Why You Need To Stream 'Bombay Begums'
-
Everything You Need To Know About Simone Ashley Who Will Play Kate Sharma In ‘Bridgerton’
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These March 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Award Season Fave: Golden Globe & SAG Award Nominee Riz Ahmed Talks To Us About His Turn In 'Sound Of Metal'
-
From Roveena To Roach Killa & More: You Need To Add These Fresh EPs To Your Playlist STAT
-
Binge On These 9 Desi Romantic Shows On Valentine's Day
-
If You Haven't Seen It Yet, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Need To Watch "The White Tiger" Now
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These February 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!