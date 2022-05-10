Check Out These May 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

It’s time for some Bollywood treats! May has some pretty awesome films in store! Check them out!

Director: Faraz Haider

Cast: Divyenndu, Anupriya Goenka and Anant Vidhaat

Release Date: Apr, 6th 2022

A young engineer named Ajay and his friend Sameer go from being absolute failures to major icons in rural India. The film is based on the farming industry in India and how these two characters single-handedly changed it.

Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary Cast: Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushi Release Date: Apr, 13th 2022

Father/Son duo Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor come together for the film Thar. Slated as a neo-Western action thriller film Harshvardhan plays the role of Siddharth, an antiques dealer who happens to travel into a remote village that has recently been struck by viloent killings and the whole village has been shaken up. As he passes through there is a local inspector, Surekha Singh played by Anil Kapoor, who is investigating these killings an the paths of both these men cross.

Director: Divyang Thakkar Cast: Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey Release Date: Apr, 13th 2022 Ranveer Singh plays the role of Jayeshbhai who makes it his mission to save his unborn baby girl from his conservative parents. When talking to the press Singh says that this film will change your mind about the concept of heroism.

Director: Anees Bazmee Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani Release Date: Apr, 20th 2022

This is a sequel to the original film with the same name however this time it is not a psychological thriller but instead a supernatural horror film based within a haveli where Manjulika’s spirit has now brought herself into Kiara Advani’s body. Karthik Aryan brings you the mix of horror and comedy you are looking for.

Director: Razy Ghai Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta Release Date: Apr, 20th 2022

Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Agent Agni who is a highly trained field agent who has been given the job of gathering information and getting rid of a human and arms trafficker who has been in hiding for the past 10 years.

Director: Anubhav Sinha Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana Release Date: Apr, 20th 2022

Based in northeast India Anek which means “many” is about an undercover cop who just wants the best for his country and for peace to prevail. Ayushmann Khurrana who plays the lead role has said that the film pushes him out of his comfort zone and therefore is set to be a hit.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com