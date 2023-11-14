Diwali Dance Fest Makes History at Walt Disney World® Resort!
Showbiz Nov 14, 2023
Jashn Productions hosted the first-ever Youth Celebration of Diwali as over 400 dancers from across the country celebrated the festival of lights through dance at Disney Springs®, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park. The Dance Fest led under the direction of Jeanie Beri, founder of Jashn Productions was a 3-day magical event filled with vibrant colors, stunning costumes, and incredible performances by dancers from around North America. #ICYMI Click here to read our exclusive interview with Jeanie Beri as she prepped for this event.
“Bringing Diwali to Walt Disney World® Resort for the first time ever was so exhilarating,” said Jashn Productions Director, Jeanie Beri. “We created history by sharing the joy and excitement of this important festival with the South Asian dance community. Celebrating the magic of Diwali in The Most Magical Place on Earth was truly a dream come true. Jashn Productions is looking forward to bringing people together to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of South Asia with future events like the Diwali Dance Fest”
The festival which took place from October 26th through October 28th was kicked off by an official parade at Disney Springs®, where dancers performed a 20-minute choreographed piece while parading the streets of Disney Springs®. The Dance Fest Showcase, held at Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park included 17 dance schools and performances from various regions of India including Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh weaving elements of pop and hip-hop. The evening was hosted by Television personality Nisha Mathur and Actress Sway Bhatia.
Walt Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse opened the event alongside children with special needs that were sponsored by the SKN Foundation and the n-lorem Foundation. Jashn Productions donated $10,000 USD to the N-Lorem Foundation whose mission is to discover, develop, and provide personalized
experimental ASO medicines for free to patients with nano-rare conditions.
Diwali Dance Fest made history as the first ever celebration of its kind that gave children the opportunity to showcase their talent on a world-renowned platform. Over 1,000 guests experienced the sights & sounds of Diwali as never before as the Theater in the Wild was filled with colorful costumes, sounds of Indian music, and thunderous applauses and cheers.
“We extend our heartfelt appreciation and kudos to the entire DDF team for orchestrating the spectacular first-ever Diwali Dance Fest Showcase and Parade at Walt Disney World,” noted California-based ICC Bollywood Directors, Amit and Hiren. “It was an extraordinary event, leaving us all with cherished memories and hearts brimming with joy! All the performances were beautiful, and it was evident that they poured their heart and soul into every dance, every step, and every expression. The Showcase was not just a celebration of a cultural tradition but a representation of unity and the power of art to bridge gaps and bring people together.”
Multi-Talented Singer and Performer Raghav closed out the Dance Showcase with his hit songs, “Angel Eyes” and “Desperado”. Raghav is an internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter and is renowned for captivating audiences worldwide with his mesmerizing performances and hit singles. With his dynamic stage presence and soulful voice, Raghav got attendees of all ages on their feet!
The event concluded with an afterparty at the iconic Hambre Theatre at Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park where children, parents, and team members celebrated months of hard work and this huge milestone in their performing arts journey.
“The punctuality, coordination and professionalism by the Jashn Productions team was remarkable, added DanceFlix Academy a dance school based in Georgia. “You have set the bar very high. Thank you so much for including us and we appreciate the amount of thought, love, and effort that went into this” said DanceFlix Academy a dance school based in Georgia.”
Main Image Photo Credit: Geo Media Co.
