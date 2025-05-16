A Night At The Museum: Eid At The Smithsonian
Culture May 16, 2025
In a landmark celebration of culture and community, the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art hosted a star-studded Eid Reception that brought together leading South Asian and Muslim voices in media, arts, and diplomacy for an unforgettable night of storytelling, connection, and heritage.
Under the golden glow of the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art, elegance met community spirit on the evening of Wednesday, May 14, 2025, as influential voices from across North America gathered for a memorable Eid Reception and private exhibition viewing. From rising stars in Hollywood to established names in journalism, diplomacy, and business, the night was a vibrant celebration of Eid — rooted in heritage, rich in storytelling, and alive with joy.
Hosted By Cultural Changemakers
Hosted by the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art alongside an esteemed committee of South Asian and Muslim changemakers, the event was a striking reflection of the community’s growing footprint in the worlds of media, entertainment, and public discourse. The reception marked a significant moment: a major American cultural institution celebrating Eid in a way that was both intimate and historic.
“This evening was a testament to the power of cultural celebration and collective connection,” said Chase F. Robinson, Director of the Smithsonian’s Asian Art Museum. “We were honoured to welcome such an inspiring and passionate group of voices to mark this special occasion.”
Private Gallery Tours & Cultural Reflection
Attendees were treated to curated tours of select exhibitions that showcased the museum’s rich collections from across Asia — from South Asia to the Middle East and beyond. The artworks served not only as a visual feast but as a poignant backdrop to conversations about identity, storytelling, and inclusion.
A Powerhouse Host Committee
Among the night’s co-hosts were celebrated journalist Amna Nawaz, Co-Anchor and Co-Managing Editor of PBS NewsHour; comedian and Hulu’s Deli Boys lead Asif Ali; actor and political satirist Aasif Mandvi; and powerhouse publicist Anita Chatterjee, Founder & CEO of A-Game Public Relations.
They were joined by fellow host committee members including:
-
Maneet Ahuja (Global Editor-at-Large, Forbes)
-
Swati Sharma (Editor-in-Chief, Vox)
-
Mohaimina Haque (Attorney & CEO, Tony Roma’s)
-
And others
Voices From The Stage
“Growing up, I never imagined celebrating Eid at the Smithsonian — let alone with a room full of changemakers across media, culture, and entertainment,” said Asif Ali. “This event wasn’t just about tradition — it was about joy, representation, and showing the next generation that our stories belong in institutions like this.”
“This evening is not just about celebrating Eid — it was also about creating a space for connection, community, and joy,” added Amna Nawaz. “Gathering at the Smithsonian, surrounded by works of art that document our histories in beautiful ways, is a celebration of the many tales woven into our larger American story.”
A Guest List That Spanned Industries
The evening’s atmosphere was both festive and purposeful. Attendees mingled over biryani and conversation, in a setting that bridged elegance with emotional resonance. The guest list featured rising talent and distinguished names alike, including:
-
Saagar Shaikh, Actor (Deli Boys)
-
Swayam Bhatia, Actor (Succession, Zombies 4)
-
Rajiv Satyal, Comedian
-
Yasmin Elhady, TV Personality (Muslim Matchmaker)
-
Nirupama Rao, Former Indian Diplomat and Ambassador
-
Farhan Latif, President, El-Hibri Foundation
-
Negin Sobhani, Associate Director for Global Affairs (NMAA)
-
Alisha Chen, Partnerships Operations Manager (TAAF)
-
Amna Khilji, Senior Advisor (Pak Futures Foundation)
-
Ehteshamul Haque, Attorney
-
Sam Hyun, Director of Government Relations (TAAF)
-
Shaneli Jain, Founder (Shaneli)
Brought To Life By Generous Sponsors
Behind the scenes, a strong network of sponsors helped bring the vision to life. These included:
-
Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art (NMAA)
-
The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)
-
Pak Futures Foundation
-
A-Game Public Relations
-
Product of Culture
-
Paro
-
One Minute Saree
-
Law Office of Mohaimina Haque, PLLC
-
Law Office of Ehteshamul Haque
-
Shaneli
Celebrating Inclusion & Visibility
“Celebrating Eid at the Smithsonian is not just a milestone — it’s a statement about the value of inclusion and the importance of honouring a range of thoughtful voices in our national conversation,” said Anita Chatterjee. “I’m proud to orchestrate an event that uplifts heritage while building connections across industries and communities.”
A Vision for the Future
More than just a night of glamour or gallery-going, the event represented a bold vision of cultural belonging — one where Muslim, South Asian, and Asian American narratives are not only included but honoured, uplifted, and woven into the national cultural conversation.
From historic halls to heartfelt exchanges, this year’s Eid celebration at the Smithsonian offered a glimpse of the future: connected, inclusive, and undeniably luminous.
Featured Image: WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 14: (L-R) Sam Hyun, Mohaimina Haque, Swati Sharma, Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Amna Nawaz, Anita Chatterjee, Amna Khilji and Alisha Chen attend Eid at the Smithsonian National Museum Of Asian Art on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for A-Game Public Relations )
Credit: A-Game Public Relations
Here are some more photo from the event:
