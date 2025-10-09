Culture / New Female-Led Studio ‘Goddess On The Grind’ Sets Bold Vision

New Female-Led Studio ‘Goddess On The Grind’ Sets Bold Vision

Culture Oct 09, 2025

by  

TAGS

, , , , ,

Farah Khan | Editorial Director

Author

Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE