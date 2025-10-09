New Female-Led Studio ‘Goddess On The Grind’ Sets Bold Vision
Culture Oct 09, 2025
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) served as the backdrop for the high-profile launch of Goddess on the Grind Productions, a new women-led, South Asian-owned production house founded by writer/producer Nadia Bonner and actress/producer Uppekha Jain.
With a dazzling showcase that merged elements of a gala, fashion week, and industry summit, the event drew a powerhouse guest list of creative talent, political leaders, and industry insiders. The duo’s vision positioned Goddess on the Grind as one of Canada’s most exciting new entrants into the global content marketplace.
At the heart of the evening was the unveiling of the company’s flagship half-hour dramedy, a bold and culturally charged series blending South Asian luxury, political satire, and WNBA culture — a first-of-its-kind television world that promises to shake up the status quo.
A Star-Packed Launch
Already on the radar of several major streamers and networks, the debut series boasts a remarkable ensemble:
-
Uppekha Jain (Bollywood actress, Trailer Park Boys)
-
Sydney Colson & Theresa Plaisance (WNBA icons, The Syd + TP Show) in their first-ever scripted TV roles
-
Sarah McVie (Workin’ Moms)
-
Gia Sandhu (Star Trek, Kim’s Convenience)
-
Ali Hassan (CBC comic & satirist, Run the Burbs, Sort-Of)
The event also drew the attention of Toronto’s high society, political dignitaries, and leading executives — including The Honourable Nina Tangri, Minister of Small Business, and Jennifer Hollett, alongside Emmy Award–winning producer Allana Harkin, and beloved talents Ali Kazmi, Rup Magon, and Taha Arshad.
The Energy in the Room
The launch of Goddess on the Grind was more than just a celebration — it was a statement. Writer and co-creator Nadia Bonner set the tone for the evening’s electric atmosphere:
“From the hardwood to high society, this show is a power play on and off the court. We’re centering on women, diaspora voices, and comedy that’s unafraid to take on politics, patriarchy, and power.”
Adding to that sentiment, co-creator and actress Uppekha Jain described the project’s cultural significance:
“This isn’t just a comedy — it’s a cultural reset. South Asian luxury, satire, politics, and sports — this blend has never been seen on television before. And it’s long overdue.”
Actor-comedian Ali Hassan (CBC) reflected on what the night represented for the creative community:
“This wasn’t just another TIFF party — it felt like history in motion. A room full of people saying, ‘We finally see ourselves.’”
The Honourable Nina Tangri, Minister of Small Business, underscored the political and cultural resonance of the launch:
“It was wonderful to celebrate Goddess on the Grind’s kickoff at TIFF and connect with some incredible women-owned small businesses. Congratulations to the two talented entrepreneurs, Uppekha and Nadia. Rooted in culture, art, and innovation, the production company will feature local creators and Canadian stories.”
Emmy Award–winning producer and writer Allana Harkin praised the creative force behind the new company:
“It was a joy to celebrate the launch of Goddess on the Grind at TIFF. Congratulations to Uppekha and Nadia – two powerhouse producers championing bold new voices and distinctly Canadian stories through their new company.”
And to capture the sensory impact of the evening, award-winning journalist and PR strategist Dalton Higgins, the project’s consulting producer, added:
“The launch of GOTG during TIFF didn’t just introduce a new South Asian, female-led production company to Toronto and the world — it created this rare, full-on stimulation of the senses; a seamless mix of music, fashion, sports culture, live art, food, and very intentional cultural and spiritual adornments, that lingered long after the night ended.”
The Bigger Picture
Every aspect of Goddess on the Grind’s debut reflected its ethos — glamour, disruption, and unapologetic representation. From curated fashion moments to spiritual symbolism, the event served as both statement and celebration.
The project also arrives amid a pivotal cultural moment: the WNBA’s Canadian expansion and a growing global appetite for diaspora-driven, female-led storytelling. As Higgins summarized, “The timing is impeccable. Sports, comedy, and cultural reinvention are converging in real time.”
Looking Ahead
With its flagship project already coveted by major networks, Goddess on the Grind Productions emerged as one of TIFF 2025’s buzziest breakout companies.
“This isn’t another immigrant trauma story,” Jain emphasized. “It’s about those who came, stayed, built, and are now running the show — while embracing their ‘desi’-ness.”
Bonner added, “This is a story about reinvention, identity, and the power of sisterhood. We’ve seen sports comedies. We’ve seen political satires. But we’ve never seen this world. This isn’t just a show — it’s a movement.”
Pre-production begins in Toronto later this year, with an official rollout planned for TIFF 2026.
Credits
Photography: Kurtis Bernard Photography
Décor: Doli Decor, Fakira Events, Markey Events
Florals: E-Mart Jasmine
Performers: Ankita Nandawat, Madnetism Arts
Cultural Specialist: Rupasutra Group
Fashion: Sneha Milan Couture
Art: Sheena Patel Art, JessGo
Makeup & Hair: Seher Sultan Studio, Doll Me Up Make-up, Mystique Makeup Studio, Michelle-Lauren Beauty Co
Wine & Spirits: Kolonaki Fine Wines and Spirits, Trader TV, Shangri-La Hotel & Resorts
Desserts: Fit Cake, Butter and Batter
Content Creation: Ever After Edit, Digi JP, Jonathon Levy Media
Basketball Design & Jewelry: Les Woo
Farah Khan | Editorial Director
Author
Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.
