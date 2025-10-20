Diwali Dance Fest Lights Up Walt Disney World® Resort’s Magic Kingdom® Park

A Festival of Dance, Culture, and Connection

The three-day celebration began on October 9 with a lively Diwali Mela, where dancers and their families came together to enjoy Indian cuisine, henna art, a dance party, and photo opportunities with Mickey and Minnie. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as communities celebrated the festival of lights, joy, and togetherness in true Disney style.

The festivities continued at Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park with the Dance Fest Showcase, spotlighting 25 dance teams from countries including the United States, South Africa, and New Zealand. The performances spanned a spectrum of South Asian artistry – from Classical Indian dance and regional Folk forms to contemporary Bollywood-inspired choreography – in an energetic three-hour celebration of cultural fusion.

Adding even more sparkle to the event was a special appearance by Indian American comedian and screenwriter Zarna Garg, who hosted the evening and delivered a three-part comedy lineup. Known for her sharp and relatable takes on immigrant and family life, the New York-based comedian was joined by her entire family for a live taping of their hit show, The Zarna Garg Family Podcast.