Diwali Dance Fest Lights Up Walt Disney World® Resort’s Magic Kingdom® Park
Culture Oct 20, 2025
The spirit of Diwali shimmered brighter than ever at Walt Disney World® Resort, where over 500 dancers from across the globe gathered for the third annual Diwali Dance Fest, hosted by Jashn Productions and produced by Jeanie Beri.
This year marked a historic milestone — for the first time, Diwali Dance Fest culminated in a dazzling Diwali parade through Magic Kingdom® Park, where performers in vibrant Indian attire twirled and celebrated against the iconic backdrop of Cinderella Castle.
“You could see the pride in each dancer’s eyes as they had the view of the castle while they were dancing. We are so proud to represent our culture in such a beautiful way,” said Jashn Productions Director, Jeanie Beri. “Celebrating the magic of Diwali was truly a dream come true. Jashn Productions is looking forward to giving the next generation of dancers more opportunities in mainstream venues & also hopes to create a sense of community & teaching the importance of inclusivity.”
A Festival of Dance, Culture, and Connection
The three-day celebration began on October 9 with a lively Diwali Mela, where dancers and their families came together to enjoy Indian cuisine, henna art, a dance party, and photo opportunities with Mickey and Minnie. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as communities celebrated the festival of lights, joy, and togetherness in true Disney style.
The festivities continued at Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park with the Dance Fest Showcase, spotlighting 25 dance teams from countries including the United States, South Africa, and New Zealand. The performances spanned a spectrum of South Asian artistry – from Classical Indian dance and regional Folk forms to contemporary Bollywood-inspired choreography – in an energetic three-hour celebration of cultural fusion.
Adding even more sparkle to the event was a special appearance by Indian American comedian and screenwriter Zarna Garg, who hosted the evening and delivered a three-part comedy lineup. Known for her sharp and relatable takes on immigrant and family life, the New York-based comedian was joined by her entire family for a live taping of their hit show, The Zarna Garg Family Podcast.
Photo Credit: P. Taufiq Photography
“Diwali Dance Fest is an exuberant joyful and deeply impactful celebration of culture and community,” said Zarna Garg. “The Zarna Garg Family Podcast was honored to be a part of this year’s unbelievably talented lineup of performers. This event is so full of love and hope.”
The Grand Finale At Magic Kingdom®
The festival concluded with a grand Diwali parade that filled Magic Kingdom® Park with music, movement, and magic. Over 500 dancers performed in dazzling costumes to the rhythms of Bollywood and traditional Indian music, creating a breathtaking spectacle of color, rhythm, and light — a true embodiment of Diwali’s message of joy and illumination.
In keeping with the spirit of giving, Jashn Productions donated proceeds to the Desai Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers women and children in rural India through programs focused on health, livelihood, and menstrual equity, cultivating dignity and self-reliance across thousands of communities.
Photo Credit: P. Taufiq Photography
Jashn Productions
Jashn Productions was created by dancers for dancers, with a mission to bring mainstream visibility and opportunities to South Asian performing artists. Founded by Jeanie Beri, an award-winning South Asian American dancer with over 35 years of training and teaching experience, Jashn continues to expand representation from her New Jersey-based studio Rhythmic Arts to major stages like Walt Disney World, the NBA, and Broadway.
For more information: Diwali Dance Fest
Credit: Neerja Public Relations
