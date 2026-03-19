Exclusive Chat With Adi Arora: Cornell Student By Day, ‘The Voice’ Artist By Night

Three champions. One stage. Only one winner. Season 29 of The Voice: Battle Of Champions premiered on February 23, bringing back the high-stakes singing competition where contestants begin their journey with the iconic blind auditions, performing for the coaches who judge them solely on the strength of their voices.

Among this season’s voices is Adi Arora, a senior at Cornell University studying computer science, who landed a spot on Team Legend after his blind audition. Born to South Asian parents, Arora’s relationship with music began at home as a way to connect with his older brother, Anish, who has Down Syndrome and Autism. What started as simple piano sessions between the two gradually grew into a deep and lasting passion.

Largely self-taught, Adi learned to play the piano, guitar, and saxophone, developing his musical abilities alongside his academic path. During high school, he joined an a cappella group, an experience that helped turn singing from a casual hobby into something far more meaningful. At Cornell, he continues to pursue that passion as the music director of the all-male a cappella group Men of Last Call, arranging music and leading performances that combine technical precision with heartfelt expression.

While Adi is preparing for a future in technology, music remains an essential part of his life. His appearance on The Voice marks an exciting step forward, offering him the chance to share a personal journey that began not on a stage, but at home with his brother.

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