Community Spotlight / Exclusive Chat With Adi Arora: Cornell Student By Day, ‘The Voice’ Artist By Night

Exclusive Chat With Adi Arora: Cornell Student By Day, ‘The Voice’ Artist By Night

Community Spotlight Mar 19, 2026

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Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor

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Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...

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