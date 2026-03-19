Exclusive Chat With Adi Arora: Cornell Student By Day, ‘The Voice’ Artist By Night

Catch my full conversation with Adi Arora, and don’t miss him winning hearts with his soulful voice on The Voice.
Our Exclusive Chat With Adi Arora
MEHAK KAPOOR: Please tell us a little about yourself and how your journey into music, particularly singing, first began.
ADI ARORA: Music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. Growing up, my older brother had Down syndrome, and sometimes communication could be challenging, but music was always something we connected through naturally. We spent a lot of time listening to music together, and that eventually led me to start playing the piano when I was young.
Over time, I picked up other instruments like the guitar and saxophone and spent a lot of time playing in school bands and jazz groups. For most of my life, I actually thought of myself more as an instrumentalist than a singer. I didn’t start taking singing seriously until I joined an a cappella group in high school, somewhat reluctantly. Once I did, I realised how much I loved it, and that experience completely changed my relationship with music and pushed me toward singing more seriously.
As music director of Men of Last Call at Cornell, what’s your favourite part of arranging and leading performances?
My favourite part is seeing a musical idea go from something in my head to a full performance with the group. When you arrange music, you’re thinking about how every voice fits together, how the harmonies blend, and how the whole arrangement builds emotionally.
Then, when you rehearse it and eventually perform it in front of a crowd, it’s really rewarding to hear the audience react to something that started as just an idea. Being a music director has also taught me a lot about listening and collaboration, because a cappella is all about understanding how your voice fits into the bigger musical picture.
It was honestly a surreal experience. Walking onto that stage and performing in front of artists I’ve listened to for years was definitely nerve-racking, but once the music started, I tried to focus on the song and just be present in the moment.
What was your reaction when you found out you’d been selected for a blind audition, and what did it feel like performing ‘It Will Rain’ in front of John Legend and Kelly Clarkson and seeing their chairs turn?
When John turned his chair almost immediately, it was an incredible feeling because it meant the performance was connecting the way I hoped it would. When Kelly turned later on, it made the moment even more exciting. Seeing both of them turn is something I’ll never forget.
Singing It Will Rain by Bruno Mars was also a big deal for me because I’ve always really looked up to Bruno Mars as a vocalist. His music is very vocally demanding, so choosing such a challenging song was definitely intimidating, but in the end, I was really happy with that decision.
What was the most memorable part of auditioning and being on the show so far?
One of the most memorable moments was getting to watch the episode air with a huge group of my friends at Cornell. We hosted a watch party in one of the halls on campus, and being able to experience that moment surrounded by people who have supported me throughout college was really special.
Seeing the reactions from friends, classmates, and people online after the episode aired has also been amazing.
You’re studying computer science at Cornell with a business minor. How do you balance your academic workload with your music passion?
Balancing both definitely takes planning, but I actually enjoy having both parts of my life. Computer science challenges me intellectually and makes me think in a completely different way than music does. At the same time, music gives me energy and creativity. Being involved in a cappella, my band, and other musical projects at Cornell has helped me stay connected to that side of myself while still focusing on academics.
My brother played a huge role in how music became important in my life. Music was one of the easiest ways for us to connect when we were younger. We spent a lot of time listening to songs together and sharing music. That experience really shaped how I think about music emotionally. Even today, when I perform, I think a lot about how music can communicate feelings and connect people, even without words.
I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have an amazing support system. My family and friends have always encouraged me to pursue music, even when I wasn’t completely confident in myself. When the audition process started, they were all extremely supportive and excited for me. Seeing their reactions when the episode aired and hearing how proud they are has been one of the most meaningful parts of the experience.
After your appearance on The Voice, what’s next for you? Do you see yourself pursuing music professionally alongside your studies or focusing more on your future in tech?
Right now, I want to continue exploring both paths. I’m still studying computer science at Cornell and really enjoy the work, but this experience has also motivated me to continue developing my music. My goal is to continue building my career in music while also pursuing opportunities in technology after graduation. I think there are interesting ways these two worlds can intersect.
What great advice, Adi!
Alright, let’s jump into some quick and fun rapid-fire questions!
Morning person or night owl? Night owl
Coffee, tea, or something else? Tea
Piano, guitar and saxophone – which one is your favourite and your older brother’s favourite? The saxophone is probably my favourite to play. I think it’s very similar to a voice sometimes, there’s so much soul you can convey, especially in jazz contexts like I had the chance to play in. I’d also say it’s probably my brother’s favourite instrument to listen to.
Favourite song to sing in the shower? Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.
One artist you’d love to collaborate with. Frank Ocean (if he ever releases music again).
Last song you have on repeat? One of These Nights by the Eagles.
Favourite comfort food? Chicken wings
Guilty pleasure song you secretly love? Where Have You Been by Rihanna
Ah, one of my favourites, too!
Phone app you can’t live without Spotify
One word to describe your audition experience on The Voice? Surreal
If you weren’t studying computer science, what would you be doing? Probably studying music or something in the creative arts.
Favourite childhood memory with your brother?Listening to music together and sharing songs we both liked.
Go-to karaoke song?When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars.
Beach or mountains? Beach
One thing that instantly makes you happy!When the Yankees are winning!
Mehak: Amazing, Adi. Thank you so much for taking the time to speak with Anokhi Life and me. It was truly a pleasure learning more about your journey, and we wish you all the very best for everything ahead.
Featured Image: Adi Arora
Suggested Reading: International Women’s Month: Celebrating The Women Behind The Camera Who Are Shaping Hindi Cinema