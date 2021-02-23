Gold Medal Powerlifter Grounded Due To COVID Gives His Time To Help Frontline Workers In Vancouver

Sumeet Sharma is a B.C. correctional officer who is also a competitive gold medal powerlifter. He was set to go to an internationally recognized competition in the Czech Republic in May but got grounded due to COVID-19. Sharma decided to make use of his time, so he along with his sponsors decided to help the frontline workers and teachers in Vancouver and in the Lower Mainland in British Columbia.

My Organization : This is a personal mission to support the frontline workers and teachers in my neighbourhood and across Lower Mainland British Columbia. City: Vancouver, British Columbia Email: [email protected] Launched In: February 2021 Target Market: Frontline workers and teachers. What I’m Offering: Providing food and supplies to medical frontline workers and teachers across various hospitals and schools. If you like to inquire about donations please email: [email protected]

Sumeet shares his story:

Hi my name is Sumeet Sharma, and I have a story that would like to share with your readers. I’m hoping my story encourages people in the community to donate to frontline workers and teachers. I’ve had various support from sponsors for my upcoming competition in the Czech Republic in May. But that was canceled due to Covid-19 and now I’ve decided to use that sponsorship money to purchase food supplies and donate them to healthcare workers and teachers.

Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three attempts at maximal weight on any of three lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift. I pulled off this go ld medal win in bench press with an impressive 370 pounds for Canada.

My sponsors and I have decided to give food supplies to health care workers for all the hard work that they have been doing. Our goal was to go to all of the hospitals in the Lower Mainland. One of my main sponsors is one of the oldest Indian restaurants in Vancouver called Raga Restaurant, my other sponsor is SupplementKing.

We have gone to many hospitals including Vancouver General Hospital, Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Care, Langley Memorial Hospital, St. Paul’s Hospital and Mount Saint Joseph hospital. We will continue to go to a local hospital each week.

Recently my sponsors and I have also been going to local schools and donating food supplies to teachers. We have gone to schools in Burnaby, and Richmond, and will be going to more schools in the Lower Mainland. I’m hoping once citizens hear my story, they will donate things to healthcare workers and thank them for all they are doing for our community.

I also work for BC Corrections as an officer. So I am part of the Emergency Response Team. I talked to my team and we have also decided to donate food supplies to local hospitals.

I have been competing in powerlifting since 2016 and in that time have accumulated an impressive resume. In addition to my latest win, I won gold in both 2017 and 20 18 at the Western Powerlifting Championships. In 2018, I placed 4th in Canada for powerlifting as well.

In October 2020, I won the gold medal for Team Canada in powerlifting at the North Amer ican Powerlifting Championship s in Panama City, Panama. Recently, I competed in Nationals competition in Winnipeg Manitoba, which is the biggest powerlifting event in Canada. I also competed for the gold in bench press in the 93 kg weight class. Since I won the gold at the Nationals, I have been selected to be part of Team Ca nada to compete at the World Powerlifting Championship in Kazakhstan in October.

From these successes I was chosen to represent Canada at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Newfoundland earlier this year where I walked away with silve r in Bench Press. I have also started to give back to community by training youth in the Lower Mainland for free. Also, I have been going to schools all over the Lower Mainland to give a presentation on powerli fting and dieting since January of this year.

Main Image Photo Credit: Sumeet Sharma