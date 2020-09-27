Aarti Bhatnagar is a passionate advocate for education and technology, driving social change. Thanks to collabs with various artists including with her own band The Coworkers, Aarti is keen on spreading the message to vote in this historical presidential election. She shares her story.

My story is about someone that leads with passion first. I am passionate about social impact and music — I have ensured that both have sustained and thrived throughout my life. It’s been wonderful finding ways to bring both my passions together through fundraising concerts and using my music page on Instagram as a mechanism to shed light on what is really important in the world.

Work Life:

I am extremely passionate about social impact and have dedicated my career to spreading and sustaining positive change. I previously worked for an Ed-tech nonprofit with a mission to bring high speed internet to all K-12 public schools — the mission is complete and the nonprofit is sunsetting down this year! I currently work at Change.org where I enable our Product Development teams to make the best products that drive social change all around the world. In the midst of a pandemic, climate crisis, economic downturn, and ongoing systemic racism, getting politically active is more important than ever. This election for the United States is the most important election we may have in our lifetimes so it really is now or never. It is SO important to get registered to vote AND understand when and how you will submit your ballot. A simple Google search will show you how to register and where to submit your ballot. We’re in this together so let’s make it happen!!

Music Life:

I am an San Francisco-based professional singer, born and raised in the Bay Area. I have been singing for as long as I can remember. In elementary school, I sang in choral choirs and at home, I sang Bollywood. In my school years, I really fell in love with musical theatre and starred as the female lead in several shows. In college at UC Berkeley, I was introduced to collegiate a cappella and loved creating under a competitive lens. When graduating, I sang the National Anthem for 20,000 people at UC Berkeley’s General Commencement. I’ve auditioned for both American Idol and the Voice as well. I was asked to come to NYC to audition for Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding, the Broadway musical.

More recently, I’ve been collaborating with artists. I have put on multiple charity concerts with my band, The Coworkers, raising funds for organizations like care.org and the Sunrise Movement. I was the lead singer for Raga and Blues where we performed weekly for SF’s high-end Indian restaurant, Rooh. During quarantine, I stretched my creative muscles by doing a virtual collab with Vivek Agrawal (musical producer) and Ena Vyas (dance teacher) where we recorded a song entirely over Zoom and then got 25 female dancers to create a music video for us. We were able to raise awareness and funds for AACI, a leading mental health organization. I also miss performing live so have been putting on a few garage concerts for my neighbors and Instagram live! I am currently working to record my first ever original music and release new music this year so stay tuned!

Photos courtesy of Aarti Bhatnagar