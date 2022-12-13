EatSpreadLove Creates Dreamy Charcuterie Boards
Community Spotlight Dec 13, 2022
Charcuterie boards are all the rage now, but in 2020 Mandy Punian knew even back then the magic that these delightful dishes bring to the table. And that’s why she decided to take the leap and launch EatSpreadLove. With her incredible array of boards for one or many, this will raise your grazing experience to the next level!
My Business: Eat Spread Love
City: Woodbridge Ontario, Canada
Follow Us: Instagram
Email: [email protected]
Launched: November 2020
Founder(s): Mandy Punian
Mission Statement: Elevating the grazing experience through elegant design and high-quality products, we aim to raise the calibre of your event, one board at a time.
Target Market: The love of food is universal, and we want to reach everyone that shares our passion for a good spread!
What We Offer: From boards for one, to intimate gatherings, to table arrangements at large scale events, we’re driven to create a beautiful and uniquely tailored experience for every occasion.
Kavi Chahal from EatSpreadLove shares their story
From humble beginnings as a working mother’s kitchen passion project to the party powerhouse that it is now, EatSpreadLove has been on an amazing journey over the past two years. When owner-operator, Mandy Punian, shifted to part-time work to support her three kids at the outset of COVID, she (somehow) had capacity to spare.
Always full of exuberance and enthusiasm, Mandy needed an outlet for her energy and creativity. In the hunt for a project to take on, Mandy focused on her passions – food, fun, and fantastic parties. No stranger to event hosting, Mandy has been at the centre of family and friend gatherings from a young age.
Growing up in a large and close-knit family, she always knew she how to bring people together and make sure they had a good time.
Mandy knew she could bring these passions from her kitchen to yours, and so EatSpreadLove was born. Even when she returned to full-time corporate work, Mandy committed to EatSpreadLove and grew the business, eventually growing enough that being a food artisan became her full-time priority. As the daughter of a local business owner, Mandy knew that it was so important to support the fellow local entrepreneurs in her community. She knew that local vendors that shared her passion for ensuring a quality experience would be the best source for the premium products included in every EatSpreadLove board and grazing table.
EatSpreadLove believes in centring the client experience along with quality product. Tell us what you need, and we’ll bring it to life with an artistic flare. Individual and boards for up to 20 charcuterie enthusiasts come beautifully packaged to effortlessly add to your spread. For our event clients, we provide full-service delivery and hassle-free setup that ensures the quickest of cleanups. We take the work off your plate so you can fill it with charcuterie!
Why charcuterie? Because nothing brings people together quite like a good spread! Food is more than fuel, it is a shared love that brings people together and EatSpreadLove wants to be part of that experience. Charcuterie is artistry, with every spread being wonderfully unique and beautiful in its own way with no limits on creative expression. Charcuterie is versatile and can be tailored to any taste and every occasion. We can’t say enough how deep our love for a good board is!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.eatspreadlove.ca
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
