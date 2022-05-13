DIVERSEcity Helps Newcomers Build The Life They Want In Canada
Community Spotlight May 13, 2022
At DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society, we help newcomers and other diverse communities build the life they want in Canada. Our free, multilingual programs and services in settlement, language, employment, community engagement and mental health provide them with information, skills and connections for their journey toward success and belonging. Our social enterprises — DIVERSEcity Interpretation and Translation Services, DIVERSEcity Skills Training Centre and Language Testing Centre — support this work, too.
My Business: DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society
City: Surrey, British Colombia, Canada
Email: [email protected]
Launched: 1978
Mission Statement: “To inspire belonging in a strong integrated community by empowering newcomers to Canada.”
Target Market: Newcomers to Canada and other diverse communities.
What We Offer: We offer newcomers and other diverse community members help with:
- Finding employment
- Learning English
- Applying for government services
- Finding housing
- Connecting your children with the school system
- Getting your foreign credentials verified
- Applying to upgrade your qualifications
- Upgrading your skills
- Getting training, work experience and job search help
- Connecting with your new community or making friends
- Coping with the challenges of settling here
- Preparing for Canadian citizenship
- Accessing violence prevention services
- Accessing mental health and substance use services
The team at DIVERSEcity shares their story:
As a registered charity in Surrey and the Lower Mainland with a 42+ year history, we value the strengths found in our differences, and our message is clear — everyone belongs here.
Many of our services are provided in first languages and by someone who has experienced life in Canada as an immigrant. We are on your side and will actively seek out opportunities and solutions that work for you.
Hina P. Ansari
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine.
