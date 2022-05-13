At DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society, we help newcomers and other diverse communities build the life they want in Canada. Our free, multilingual programs and services in settlement, language, employment, community engagement and mental health provide them with information, skills and connections for their journey toward success and belonging. Our social enterprises — DIVERSEcity Interpretation and Translation Services, DIVERSEcity Skills Training Centre and Language Testing Centre — support this work, too.

My Business: DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society

City: Surrey, British Colombia, Canada

Follow Us: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Email: [email protected]

Launched: 1978

Mission Statement: “To inspire belonging in a strong integrated community by empowering newcomers to Canada.”

Target Market: Newcomers to Canada and other diverse communities.

What We Offer: We offer newcomers and other diverse community members help with:

Finding employment

Learning English

Applying for government services

Finding housing

Connecting your children with the school system

Getting your foreign credentials verified

Applying to upgrade your qualifications

Upgrading your skills

Getting training, work experience and job search help

Connecting with your new community or making friends

Coping with the challenges of settling here

Preparing for Canadian citizenship

Accessing violence prevention services

Accessing mental health and substance use services

The team at DIVERSEcity shares their story:

At DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society, we help newcomers and other diverse communities build the life they want in Canada. Our free, multilingual programs and services in settlement, language, employment, community engagement and mental health provide them with information, skills and connections for their journey toward success and belonging.

Our social enterprises — DIVERSEcity Interpretation and Translation Services, DIVERSEcity Skills Training Centre and Language Testing Centre — support this work, too.

As a registered charity in Surrey and the Lower Mainland with a 42+ year history, we value the strengths found in our differences, and our message is clear — everyone belongs here.

Many of our services are provided in first languages and by someone who has experienced life in Canada as an immigrant. We are on your side and will actively seek out opportunities and solutions that work for you.

All Photos Courtesy Of DIVERSEcity