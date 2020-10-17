Kaur Voices Launches #MeTooSikh To Create Awareness & Support For Sikh Women

Marking three years of #MeToo which created a global movement of empowerment for women across all walks of live, Kaur Voices took it one step further to launch their #MeTooSikh hashtag which continued their focus on breaking the “cultural silencing” of Sikh women by amplifying their voices and creating various culturally sensitive support systems.

Our Organization: Kaur Voices

City: London, UK

Follow Us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Email: [email protected]

Our Mission Statement:” To create a world where all voices are free to be heard, and all individuals are treated with respect and dignity. Voices are respected, understood, and not limited or oppressed in any way.”

Our Target Market: Sikh woman across the world.

We We Offer:

To build safe spaces, free of judgement and prejudice, where real life stories and issues can be shared.

To encourage people to break the silence by sharing their story.

To remove the idea of ‘shame’ in speaking up

To offer support to those who feel isolated and provide adequate resources.

To help people learn that they are not alone and that other people do care.

To offer training and education to equip people with better emotional coping methods

To use music as a means of support through emotional distress.

To provide preventative training for the youth on how to interact with the opposite gender — how not to misuse sexuality

Kaur Voices shares their journey.

October 15, 2020 marks 3 years of the #MeToo movement — a much needed uprising in our current world and society.

The #MeTooSikh movement has been initiated to gather support for the voice of the countless victims in our community who have never had the opportunity to be heard, seen or seek justice, due to communal and cultural silencing.

It has taken 3 years of preparation, and hard work, to finally reach this moment where the Sikh community is ready to claim its voice in the space of the #MeToo movement with the launch of the hashtag #MeTooSikh.

Many excellent organizations have been working to create awareness on this topic. We would like to ask your help to move, in unison, with those wonderful organizations and support us in starting and maintaining a space for open dialogue and education in the Sikh and Panjabi community.

Jasvir Kaur Rababan MBE (Founder & CEO) has bravely stepped forth to share her story of sexual violence, and leads the way in breaking the silence in the Sikh space. We humbly ask for your support to stand in solidarity with this movement. We wish, not only to create and raise awareness, but also to share education and bring reform into our family, social and spiritual spaces to rebuild safety and protect our young and vulnerable people.

On 15th October at 6pm UK time (1pm EST, 10am PST, 10.30pm IST), we launched the #MeTooSikh hashtag. A global campaign and specific launch across all relevant timezones. Our united aim is to stand in solidarity, awaken our community and its leaders, as well as to ask for accountability, action and safety. Even if you are not a victim or survivor of sexual violence/abuse, we request you to post in solidarity and support the movement. We request you to offer your valuable support.

Photos courtesy of Kaur Voices