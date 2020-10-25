Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book “‘Twas The Night Before Diwali”
Community Spotlight Oct 25, 2020
Canadian author Zenia Wadhwani wanted to create something so families can not only enjoy Diwali together but learn about the cultural traditions and history that come with this auspicious occasion. So taking a cue from the classic Christmas tale, she along with illustrations by Manon Larivière published her third book for the young and young at heart.
Our Business: ‘Twas The Night Before Diwali
Country: Toronto, Canada
Email: [email protected]
Launched In: September 30, 2020
Target Market: : Children from 4 to 8 years of age and for their parents and grandparents.
What We Offer: A children’s book
Zenia shares her story.
‘Twas the Night Before Diwali is a new book to add to our children’s bookshelves — a wonderful, colourful and diverse re-telling of a classic Christmas poem. Whether you celebrate it or not, enjoy this adorable story of a family marking this festive occasion when all of sudden a surprise guest appears and the mithai start disappearing! Available in paperback on Amazon.
Some of the reviews received so far …
“This book is much more than an adaptation of ‘Twas Night Before Christmas. This is a book that captures the spirit and traditions of Diwali while also introducing a new character to the lore of a holiday that is celebrated by billions around the world. There is something here for everyone; for the young ones, the beautiful illustrations and rhythmic couplets will be pleasing to both visual and auditory senses; for the not so young ones, the knowing winks and nudges will trigger fond memories of the holiday; finally, for the uninitiated, this is great introduction to understanding the history, ceremonies, and celebrations associated with Diwali. A great addition to the home book shelf or any classroom library!”
“What a gorgeous book. We could look at the illustrations for hours … so vivid and colourful! This story makes Diwali accessible to kids and allows for great conversations in a classroom about the celebrated traditions of Diwali.”
“We loved the twist on the classic ‘Twas the night before Christmas for Diwali! This is such a charming book with all of the rhymes and incorporation of the Diwali festivities. Loved the bright colors and illustrations as well. I would definitely recommend getting this book for your children!”
All Photos Courtesy of Zenia Wadhwani
