The Next Giant Leap: Shubhanshu Shukla Charts India’s Epic Return To Manned Spaceflight After 41 Years

In the pre-dawn hush at Kennedy Space Center on June 25th, 2025, a Falcon 9 rocket thundered skyward at 2:31 a.m. EDT, carrying Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station – marking a watershed moment for space exploration and Indian space history

Meet The Crew

Commander Peggy Whitson (USA): The seasoned veteran of five prior flights, now steering the mission for Axiom Space.

Pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (India): A test‑pilot‑turned‑astronaut and the first official Indian astronaut to visit the ISS. Now, as pilot of Ax‑4, he becomes the first Indian to visit the ISS (and the second Indian in space) – 41 years after the legendary Rakesh Sharma’s Soyuz flight in 1984.

Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański‑Wiśniewski (Poland): A CERN engineer and the second Polish astronaut in history, focused on advancing space-based science and technology.

Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary): An air force pilot and Hungary’s first astronaut in over four decades, representing the country’s return to human spaceflight.

Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s ISS Trailblazer

Born October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Shubhanshu “Shux” Shukla is a graduate of City Montessori School and earned a B.Sc. in Computer Science from the National Defence Academy in 2005.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in June 2006, Shukla built a distinguished career as a fighter combat leader and test pilot with over 2,000 flight hours across Su‑30 MKI, MiG‑21, MiG‑29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An‑32 aircraft. He rose to the rank of Group Captain by March 2024.

Selected in 2019 for ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Programme, he received basic cosmonaut training at Star City, Russia, by 2021, supplemented by advanced studies – including an M.Tech in Aerospace Engineering from IISc Bangalore.

Named officially by PM Modi in February 2024 among India’s four Gaganyaan astronaut candidates, Shukla also gained NASA training as pilot for Axiom Mission 4, with ISRO astronaut Prasanth Nair as backup.

Today, at age 39, he’s blazing a trail as the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, carrying out around seven India‑specific scientific experiments on microalgae, human physiology, seed growth, and microbial studies – all with a focus on advancing Gaganyaan’s preparation.

Back home in Lucknow, the Shukla family marked the occasion with heartfelt prayers, pujas, and community celebrations – a symbolic gesture bridging tradition and exploration.

Shubhanshu’s rise from local boy to global icon inspires millions.

Mission Objectives & Significance

Axiom Mission 4 is designed as a 14 -day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), where the crew will undertake a diverse and impactful program. This mission isn’t just about travel – it’s about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in low Earth orbit.

Scientific Research:

The Ax-4 astronauts will conduct over 30 science experiments and technology demonstrations across various disciplines:

Microbiology: Studying how microorganisms behave in microgravity, which is essential for understanding health risks on long-duration missions.

Plant Biology: Investigating seed germination and algae growth in space to further food sustainability research for future deep-space travel.

Human Physiology: Monitoring how the body responds to spaceflight conditions to advance space medicine and better prepare for missions to the Moon and Mars.

Tardigrade Studies: Examining the survival mechanisms of these resilient micro-animals to explore potential applications in human DNA protection and regenerative medicine.

STEM Outreach

A key pillar of the mission is STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) outreach, designed to inspire the next generation:

The crew will participate in live video calls with students around the world, including schools in India, Poland, and Hungary.

with students around the world, including . Educational demonstrations from space will provide young learners with direct exposure to real-time space science.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s involvement is particularly meaningful for Indian students, serving as a tangible example of international collaboration and national pride in the space sector.

Validation of In-Orbit Technologies

Ax-4 is also critical for testing new technologies that will shape the future of commercial spaceflight:

Life support system validations for Axiom Space’s future commercial space station modules.

Wearable health monitoring devices that can be adapted for both space and terrestrial use.

New payload handling and operational protocols designed to streamline how private astronauts conduct research in orbit.

For India, Shukla’s flight is a harbinger for its ambitious Gaganyaan program, slated for its own crewed mission in 2027. His success aboard Ax‑4 paves the way for deeper national involvement in orbital science.

For Axiom Space and NASA, Ax‑4 continues the evolution of private-public partnerships in orbit, demonstrating sustained access to space for government agencies, commercial entities, and international collaborators.

Beauty Beyond Earth: Ready Set Jet’s Onboard Skincare

Riding along with scientific investigations are South Asian female-founded brand Ready Set Jet’s innovative beauty and skincare products – formulated with marine-derived bioactive extracts designed for hydration and protection in harsh environments, including space.

Products include the brand’s signature “Beauty Batons” – validated to endure microgravity and elevated radiation exposure on the ISS. This marks Ready Set Jet as the first beauty brands to test solutions in orbit – breaking boundaries in both beauty and space-tech.

When founder Shalini Vadhera was asked – why testing in space? This is what she had to say:

Space is the ultimate testing ground. It has the most extreme environmental conditions. With no gravity, no atmospheric protection, and intense radiation and temperature fluctuations, the skin is pushed to its absolute limits. In zero gravity, fluids shift toward the face, causing puffiness and altered circulation. Skin becomes thinner, more sensitive, and loses elasticity faster due to reduced cell turnover and increased oxidative stress. Essentially, aging accelerates in space in due time.

✍️ Parting Thoughts

Axiom Mission 4 is not just about rockets and orbits – it’s a cultural milestone. Shubhanshu Shukla could well be the emblem of a new era for India: a nation reclaiming its place among the stars. Combined with breakthrough international cooperation, commercial innovation, and even orbital beauty trials, Ax‑4 invites us to imagine a future where space is open – scientifically, nationally, commercially… and yes, beautifully.

