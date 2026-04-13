8 Spring Bingeworthy Reads From The South Asian Diaspora
Lifestyle Apr 13, 2026
Discover must-read novels by South Asian diaspora authors this spring, from romantasy and fantasy to queer romance, secrets, and unforgettable drama.
This season, South Asian authors are coming in hot with stories that refuse to behave, think boarding school perfection slowly cracking under family secrets, queer revenge plots that take a very unexpected turn, romantasy worlds where love and duty are basically in a toxic relationship of their own, and a Katharine Hepburn reimagining you didn’t know you needed but now can’t unthink.
From chaos-filled forced proximity road trips to celestial politics, poison mages, and second chances nobody asked for but everyone wants, these eight releases are basically literary chaos in the best way. Clear your schedule, mute your group chats, and proceed with caution.
All That Chandni Knows By Khushboo Patel
Author: Khushboo Patel | Release Date: March 31st, 2026 | Genre: Realistic Fiction
In 1999, twelve-year-old Chandni believes that if she does everything right, life will fall neatly into place.
With respected parents, a close-knit group of friends, a first crush that feels full of possibility, and a coveted boarding school in her sights, she’s certain she’s building the future she’s always been told she can have. But as the selection draws closer, a family secret begins to surface—quietly at first, then all at once—shifting everything she thought was certain and leaving her to navigate what happens when “perfect” starts to fall apart.
As Long As You Loathe Me By Swati Hegde
Author: Swati Hegde | Release Date: March 31st, 2026 | Genre: Romance, Queer
Meera Rao-George is done chasing people who don’t choose her.
For years, she’s been the girl with a quiet crush on her neighbour, Sushant—watching from the sidelines as his attention always seems to land elsewhere, on Lucy Hughson. Cheerleader. Effortlessly put together. And once upon a time, Meera’s best friend. So when hurt turns into determination, Meera makes a plan: win the boy, outshine the girl, and finally stop feeling like she’s second choice in her own story.
But the closer she gets to Lucy again, the more complicated everything becomes. Because beneath Lucy’s perfect exterior is someone carrying anxiety, uncertainty, and questions she’s never fully faced—about herself, her past, and what she truly wants. And as old history resurfaces, Meera is forced to ask whether this was ever really about revenge at all… or something far harder to name, and even harder to let go of.
The Rise Of The Celestials By Kritika H. Rao
Author: Kritika H. Rao | Release Date: April 7th, 2026 | Genre: Romantasy
After risking everything for a mission that was never meant to end in love, Meneka finds herself in the mortal realm with Sage Kaushika—holding onto a fragile, hard-won peace. But some worlds don’t release you so easily. When she is summoned back to the City of Immortals by Lord Indra, Meneka is pulled into a rising threat that could unravel both the celestial and mortal realms—whether she’s ready or not.
As she navigates old loyalties, dangerous truths, and the shadows of a world she once called home, Meneka is forced to confront what she’s truly willing to fight for. Because this time, it’s not just about duty—it’s about love, identity, and the quiet, devastating possibility that choosing one may mean losing the other.
Enemies To Lovers By Alisha Rai
Author: Alisha Rai | Release Date: April 7th, 2026 | Genre: Romance, Force Proximity
Sejal Chaudhary has spent years trying to outrun the life she was born into—one shaped by sharp instincts, quick hands, and a family that’s always one step away from trouble. She’s not perfect, but she’s been trying to stay out of it. Until one wrong move pulls her straight back in… and into the path of Krish Anand.
Krish was never meant for chaos—he prefers books over danger—but when his brother goes missing, he’s willing to risk everything to find him. Even if that means trusting someone like Sejal. What begins as a reluctant deal soon turns into something far more complicated as they travel across the country, chasing answers and running from the past. Because somewhere between the tension, the secrets, and the undeniable pull between them, they’re forced to face a truth neither of them planned for: sometimes the person you shouldn’t trust is the one you can’t walk away from.
Crow’s Revenge By Sarwat Chadda
Author: Sarwat Chadda | Release Date: April 21st, 2026 | Genre: Fantasy
A year after bringing the rains back to the desert, Nargis is finally living the life she once dreamed of—respected, celebrated, and no longer overlooked. But the things we fight for don’t always unfold the way we expect. Because the same rains that saved her people have also brought destruction, and the consequences of her choices are beginning to surface in ways she can’t ignore.
As an old enemy returns and a new threat rises from the shadows, Nargis is pulled into a journey that forces her to confront not just the world around her, but her own role in what it’s becoming. With war on the horizon and impossible choices ahead, she must decide what she’s willing to risk—and whether doing the right thing always comes at a cost.
The Original By Priya Parmar
Author: Priya Parmar | Release Date: April 28th, 2026 | Genre: Historical Fiction
Before she became a legend, Katharine Hepburn was simply a woman determined to live life on her own terms. Shaped by early loss and a fierce desire to never be broken again, she steps into Hollywood with talent, ambition, and a refusal to conform to the expectations placed upon her. But in a world built on image and control, authenticity comes at a cost.
As her star rises, so do the pressures—to fit a mould, to hide parts of herself, to become who the world wants her to be. Surrounded by power, desire, and complicated relationships, Kate is faced with a quiet but defining question: is success worth it if it asks you to betray who you are? Because sometimes the most important role you’ll ever play is the one where you choose yourself.
Deathbringer By Sonia Tagliareni
Author: Sonia Tagliareni | Release Date: May 12th, 2026 | Genre: Romantasy
Viola has always feared her magic—the same magic that took her sister from her and threatens to do the same again. Determined to uncover the truth, she enters the halls of Gorhail Institute, a place filled with secrets, shadows, and the kind of power she’s never trusted. But some answers don’t come without cost.
When her path collides with Sylas—a poison mage bound to a life he never chose—their connection is anything but easy. There’s history, resentment, and something neither of them is ready to name. But as deaths begin to ripple through the institute and the line between enemy and ally starts to blur, they’re forced to face not just the danger around them, but the pull between them. Because sometimes the things we fear most aren’t just what can destroy us—but what might change us completely.
Love Beyond Reasonable Doubt By Swati Hedge
Author: Swati Hegde | Release Date: May 12th, 2026 | Genre: Romance, Second Chance
Naina Shetty has rebuilt her life around one thing: her work. After a breakup that left more impact than she cares to admit, she’s determined not to let anything—or anyone—distract her again. Not even the memory of a brief, unnamed vacation fling she once allowed herself to believe didn’t matter.
Tejas Rajput never stopped thinking about her.
What began as a no-strings escape in Goa turns into something neither of them expected to carry forward. So when they meet again—this time as colleagues in the same law firm—the past is no longer something they can ignore. As they’re forced to work together on a high-stakes case, old sparks resurface, and so does everything they tried to leave behind. Because sometimes love doesn’t arrive neatly… it just finds its way back in.
At this point, it’s safe to say your reading list doesn’t stand a chance. Whether you’re here for the slow-burn angst, the morally questionable magic users, the emotionally unavailable love interests finally catching feelings, or the quiet devastation of watching “perfect” fall apart, these South Asian books deliver everything and then some. South Asian fiction right now is not just having a moment, it’s fully taking over your bookshelf, your sleep schedule, and probably your emotional stability too.
So go ahead, pre-order a little recklessly, cancel one or two plans, and accept your fate. You’re not getting out of this TBR alive. Happy reading.
Cover Credit: Goodreads.com
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Kiran R. Khan | Culture & Lifestyle Editor
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Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
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