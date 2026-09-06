CANADA’S CREATIVE ELITE ARE STEPPING OUT: Acclaimed Actor, Mena Massoud To Headline The Inaugural FECC Gala
Community Spotlight Sep 05, 2026
Mena Massoud headlines the inaugural FECC Gala in Toronto, celebrating Canadian talent across film, television, fashion and culture.
Toronto is about to get another major dose of red-carpet glamour this September.
As the city enters one of its biggest weeks for film and entertainment, internationally acclaimed Canadian actor Mena Massoud is set to headline the inaugural Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada (FECC) Gala, presented by TFA Inc. and FECC, on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at FECC Headquarters in Toronto.
Bringing together film, television, fashion, business and culture under one roof, the strictly invite-only affair is being positioned as a new national platform dedicated to celebrating Canadian creative talent and strengthening connections across the country’s entertainment industries.
And with Massoud leading the evening, the inaugural Gala is starting with some serious Canadian star power.
Mena Massoud Leads The Night
Best known globally for starring as Aladdin in Disney’s live-action blockbuster Aladdin, Massoud has continued to build a diverse screen career with projects including Hulu’s Reprisal and Netflix romantic comedy The Royal Treatment.
His next project brings the spotlight back to Canadian filmmaking.
Massoud stars in and serves as a producer on Daniel and the Fiery Furnace, from Canadian filmmakers Matthew and Daniel Kooman, which is scheduled to arrive in Canadian theatres on September 18, 2026.
At the FECC Gala, Massoud will also help unveil the premiere Fall issue of FECC Magazine, adding another milestone to an evening designed around Canadian creativity.
He will be joined by fellow screen talent including Emily Shah (Jungle Cry, Fortune Defies Death), Shannon Kook (The Audacity, The Conjuring, Last Rites, Reacher) and Dom Gabriel (The Mole, The Traitors Canada, Perfect Match), with additional attendees expected to be announced.
A New Stage For Canadian Talent
At the centre of the Gala is FECC’s broader mandate to create opportunities, industry connections and greater international visibility for Canadian creatives working across film, television and fashion.
“The inaugural FECC Gala represents a defining moment for Canada’s creative industries,” said Jason Cameron, CEO of the Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada. “Canadian performers, designers, and cinematic visionaries have helped shape global popular culture for decades. This gala is our dedicated national stage to champion their artistry, cultivate meaningful industry partnerships, provide educational support and give Canadian talent the world-class celebration it truly deserves.”
That focus will bring approximately 400 invited guests together for the inaugural event, including around 100 screen talents from across Canada, alongside network executives, producers, industry leaders, brand partners, influencers and media.
The Gala is also being staged as the grand finale of the 19th edition of the International Fashion Encounter, taking place September 8 to 10 and expected to welcome more than 2,500 attendees across three days of runway presentations, couture showcases and industry networking.
Old Hollywood Glamour Meets Modern Toronto
Naturally, if you are going to bring Canadian fashion and film together, the setting needs to deliver.
The design vision for the evening draws inspiration from the minimal luxury associated with Tom Ford mixed with the grand decadence of The Great Gatsby.
The grounds will be transformed into a custom-built Luxury Tented Pavilion Ballroom, creating an immersive backdrop for the Gala’s cocktail-style celebration.
The result? Think contemporary Toronto meets the glamour of cinema’s golden age.
The Gala arrives under FECC’s 2026 “Cinema & Television” focus, while its wider creative direction embraces a cinematic world of prestige, style and spectacle.
Building More Than A Red Carpet
For FECC leadership, however, the evening is intended to go beyond a glamorous industry gathering.
Carly Zaidlin, Chair of the FECC Council and Country Operations Manager for Louis Vuitton Canada, described the launch as an opportunity to create tangible support for Canadian creatives.
“The debut of the FECC Gala marks an electrifying milestone for our industry and supercharges our mission to champion homegrown artistry,” said Carly Zaidlin, Chair of the FECC Council and Country Operations Manager for Louis Vuitton Canada. “This evening is far more than a celebration—it is a powerful declaration of our commitment to creating high-impact opportunities, fostering vital industry connections, and ensuring Canadian screen and design visionaries receive the dedicated national spotlight and resources they deserve.”
Joan Kelley Walker, Co-Chair of the FECC Advisory Board, reality television personality and philanthropist, echoed that sentiment.
“I am thrilled to see the inaugural FECC Gala come to life as a vibrant catalyst for Canadian excellence,” said Joan Kelley Walker, Co-Chair of the FECC Advisory Board, Reality TV Star and Philanthropist. “By uniting leaders across fashion, film, and television, this gala directly reinforces FECC’s mandate to uplift emerging and established talent alike, building a lasting cultural legacy that empowers our creative community to thrive on both national and global stages.”
The Industry Leaders Behind FECC
FECC is led by Directors Jason Cameron, Basil Waris and Benjamin Wills, supported by a council and advisory board representing fashion, business, entertainment, law, beauty and the arts.
The leadership roster includes Carly Zaidlin, Joan Kelley Walker, Stephanie Vaccari, Olivier Junod, Robson Oliveira, Andrea Ramolo and Nadine Barhouche.
Its Pillars of Strength corporate leadership support includes ANOKHI LIFE Founder Raj Girn, LANGTON PR President and CEO Daniel Pillai, and Holt Renfrew Senior Manager Tiffany Lee.
Advisory Board
Pillars Of Strength
Our founder Raj Girn was recently invited to join FECC as its Director of Corporate Relations, an appointment that further connects ANOKHI’s longstanding work across media, culture and community with FECC’s growing national mandate.
Speaking about the appointment, Girn shared: “I’m looking forward to assisting the organization to foster new relationships with stakeholders & decision makers across countries, industries and communities, to help elevate and strengthen its mission.”
Big Brands Are Backing The Vision
The inaugural Gala is also arriving with an extensive roster of corporate, luxury and hospitality partners.
Toronto Fashion Academy is presenting the event, while FECC serves as its strategic foundation. HP Inc. joins as Official Technology Sponsor, Mercedes-Benz AWIN Group of Dealerships as Official Automotive Sponsor, Tridel Properties as Official Builder Partner, Marbella Canada as Official Flooring Sponsor and Kanvas Catering as Official Catering Partner.
Additional supporting sponsors and partners include Rubicon Exotic, Dobel, Maverick, Perrier, Fritaire Fizze, Smoky Bay Australia, Havana Castle Cigars, Efex Marketing, Eminent Valet, Element Event Solutions, Detailz Inc., EPIQ Vision, TFA Drive, Dr. Scent and The Rosarium Luxury Roses.
The evening’s Portrait Studio Glam Partners are Marc Anthony True Professional and Vasanti Cosmetics, while FECC MAG, LANGTON PR and ANOKHI LIFE serve as media partners.
Production for the Gala is being led by Diana Pires Events.
A Very Canadian Celebration During Toronto’s Biggest Film Moment
The timing could hardly be more fitting.
Taking place on September 10, the inaugural FECC Gala gives Canadian talent another dedicated space to connect and be celebrated.
But its ambition extends beyond one glamorous night.
FECC describes its mission as creating sustainable opportunities for Canada’s fashion and entertainment sectors through mentorship, strategic partnerships, cultural programming and international exposure.
If the first Gala is any indication, FECC is looking to build a platform where Canadian talent is not simply part of the conversation, but firmly at the centre of it.
And with Mena Massoud helping open the first chapter, all eyes will be on what comes next.
Media Access & Interview Requests
For red carpet access, interview requests and media accreditation for the FECC Gala, contact Daniel Pillai, President & CEO of LANGTON PR Inc., at [email protected].
Suggested Reading:
Runways Without Borders: International Fashion Encounter Doubles Down With Style, Culture, & Global Glamour
Farah Khan | Editorial Director
Author
Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.
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