Community Spotlight / CANADA’S CREATIVE ELITE ARE STEPPING OUT: Acclaimed Actor, Mena Massoud To Headline The Inaugural FECC Gala

CANADA’S CREATIVE ELITE ARE STEPPING OUT: Acclaimed Actor, Mena Massoud To Headline The Inaugural FECC Gala

Community Spotlight Sep 05, 2026

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Farah Khan | Editorial Director

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Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.

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