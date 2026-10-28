RUNWAY REPLAY: The Showstopping Looks From IFE’s 19th Toronto Edition!
Community Spotlight Oct 28, 2026
Toronto’s fashion community came together for two spectacular days of runway shows, showcasing an exciting mix of international talent, innovative designs and fashion-forward creativity at the 19th Toronto Edition of the International Fashion Encounter.
Held at the Toronto Fashion Academy and FECC headquarters on Queen Elizabeth Boulevard on September 8 and 9, the event brought together designers, industry professionals and fashion enthusiasts for an impressive lineup of Fall/Winter, Spring/Summer and couture collections.
The International Fashion Encounter was presented by Toronto Fashion Academy, empowered by the Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada, managed by TFA Agency Inc. and produced by Diana Pires Events.
Day 1: Fall/Winter And Spring/Summer Runway Shows
Highlights From The Red Carpet
Photo Credit: George Pimentel
The two-day event began on September 8 with eight runway presentations divided between Fall/Winter and Spring/Summer showcases.
The Embassy of Peru in Canada opened the Fall/Winter runway program with a presentation featuring Wisqa Peru, Alexandra Temple and Alwa Peru. Elantur Inc. followed with the second show.
For the third presentation, the Embassy of Peru returned to the runway with Vanessa Osorio Shoes and Bags, L. Paulet Knitwear and Andes Connection. Surmesur completed the Fall/Winter segment.
The day continued with four Spring/Summer runway shows featuring Ivy Swimwear; a collaboration between Minwaate and Lil Feather Designs; Fucha Couture; and Huntington LDN.
Highlights From The Event
Highlights From The Red Carpet
Photo Credit: Fynn Badgley Photography
ANOKHI LIFE was proud to serve as an Official Media Partner of the International Fashion Encounter, supporting a platform that celebrates creativity, cultural diversity and emerging talent in the fashion industry. ANOKHI Founder & CEO, Raj Girn, was in attendance to show her support for the designers, creatives and industry professionals who brought the runway to life. With a longstanding commitment to championing diverse voices and celebrating excellence across fashion, entertainment and culture, ANOKHI LIFE was delighted to be part of this exciting showcase of Canadian and international talent.
Day 2: Couture Takes Centre Stage
Highlights From The Red Carpet
Photo Credit: George Pimentel
On September 9, the International Fashion Encounter shifted its focus to couture through two runway segments.
The first segment featured House of DWIR, Clutch It Handbags, Oshel House of Fashion and The Saree Room.
The second couture segment showcased ZOFF Ranieri; a collaboration between YLYNX and Rita Tesolin Inc.; and Chris Castro Studio.
Highlights From The Runway
Photo Credit: Fynn Badgley Photography
As the 19th edition of IFE moved into its second day, ANOKHI LIFE continued its role as an Official Media Partner, supporting an evening dedicated to couture, craftsmanship and creative expression. ANOKHI Founder & CEO Raj Girn was once again in attendance, joining the designers, creatives and industry professionals gathered for the final runway presentations. The partnership reflected ANOKHI LIFE’s ongoing commitment to amplifying diverse voices and celebrating excellence across fashion, entertainment and culture.
The two days of runway shows were supported by an extensive roster of official sponsors and partners.
HP Canada served as the Official Technology Sponsor, while Marbella Canada participated as the Official Flooring Sponsor.
AWIN Group, Mercedes-Benz Thornhill, Mercedes-Benz Oakville, Mercedes-Benz Markham and Mercedes-Benz Toronto Downtown joined as Official Automotive Sponsors.
The CNIB Foundation participated as the Official Charity Partner, while Tridel Communities served as the Official Builder Partner. Kennedy Galleries provided the stage furniture, and Kanvas joined as the Official Catering Partner.
Supporting sponsors included Rubicon Exotic, 1800 Tequila, Maison Perrier Canada, Fritaire, Vins Keep Calm Wines and Maverick Distillery.
Supporting partners included EFEX Marketing, Eminent Valet, Element Event Solutions, Detailz Furniture Rentals, EPIQ Vision, TFA Drive, Dr. Scent Canada, Marc Anthony Haircare, Vasanti Cosmetics and The Rosarium.
FECC MAG, LANGTON PR and ANOKHI LIFE participated as media partners.
Farah Khan | Editorial Director
Author
Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.
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