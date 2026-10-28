RUNWAY REPLAY: The Showstopping Looks From IFE’s 19th Toronto Edition!

Toronto’s fashion community came together for two spectacular days of runway shows, showcasing an exciting mix of international talent, innovative designs and fashion-forward creativity at the 19th Toronto Edition of the International Fashion Encounter.

Held at the Toronto Fashion Academy and FECC headquarters on Queen Elizabeth Boulevard on September 8 and 9, the event brought together designers, industry professionals and fashion enthusiasts for an impressive lineup of Fall/Winter, Spring/Summer and couture collections.

The International Fashion Encounter was presented by Toronto Fashion Academy, empowered by the Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada, managed by TFA Agency Inc. and produced by Diana Pires Events.