GLITZ, GLAMOUR & CANADIAN STAR POWER! Inside Toronto’s Inaugural FECC Gala
Culture Nov 03, 2026
Headlined by Mena Massoud, the glamorous Toronto celebration brought together Canadian talent from fashion, film and television for an unforgettable evening of red-carpet glamour, industry connections and homegrown excellence. Scroll down to see photo highlights from the red carpet, cover reveal and the gala.
After two dazzling days of runway shows at the 19th Toronto Edition of the International Fashion Encounter (IFE), the spotlight shifted from the catwalk to the red carpet for the inaugural FECC Gala, a glamorous grand finale celebrating Canadian excellence in fashion, film and television.
Held on September 10, 2026, at FECC headquarters at 82 Queen Elizabeth Boulevard in Toronto, the exclusive, invite-only affair brought together hundreds of industry guests, with an announced guest roster of 400, including 100 distinguished Canadian screen talents, alongside executives, producers, designers and tastemakers, just ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Presented and executive-produced by TFA Inc. in partnership with the Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada (FECC), the star-studded evening celebrated the 2026 theme “Cinema & Television,” showcasing homegrown artistry, innovation and industry excellence while strengthening connections across Canada’s creative communities.
Red Carpet Highlights
Photo Credit: Matt Tibbo @matt_tibbo_photography
A Night Of Cinematic Glamour & Star Power
For the occasion, the TFA Inc. grounds underwent a spectacular transformation into a custom-engineered Luxury Tented Pavilion Ballroom. Inspired by Tom Ford’s sleek, modern aesthetic and the lavish decadence of The Great Gatsby, the opulent setting provided a stunning backdrop for an evening of red-carpet glamour and celebration.
Adding to the star power was acclaimed Canadian actor and producer Mena Massoud, best known for Disney’s Aladdin, Reprisal and The Royal Treatment. Headlining the evening, Massoud graced the red carpet before taking the stage to champion Canadian storytellers and the importance of celebrating homegrown talent.
In another highlight of the evening, Massoud officially unveiled the premiere Fall issue of FECC Magazine, marking an exciting new chapter for the Council’s growing editorial and cultural platform.
Other notable talents documented on the red carpet included Emily Shah of Jungle Cry and Fortune Defies Death, and Shannon Kook of Reacher, The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Audacity.
The gala’s impressive pre-event celebrity roster also featured Dom Gabriel (The Traitors Canada, The Mole and Perfect Match), alongside Kiawentiio, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Humberly Gonzalez, Brennan Clost, Christopher Gorham, Dalmar Abuzeid, Ana Golja, Ennis Esmer, Rebecca Ablack, Kathleen Robertson, Anna Lambe, Tantoo Cardinal and Hamza Haq, among others. These names were included in advance attendance announcements, although their individual appearances have not all been independently confirmed.
Cover Reveal Highlights
Photo Credit: Fynn Badgley: @fynn_badgley
Beyond The Glamour: Championing Canadian Creativity
While the evening delivered plenty of red-carpet excitement, its significance extended far beyond the glittering ballroom.
As a nonprofit organization, FECC is dedicated to empowering Canadian talent across fashion, film, music and art, supporting the growth, resilience and international recognition of Canada’s creative industries.
Representing a community of hundreds of members, including designers, industry professionals, educational institutions and corporate partners, the Council champions educational excellence, mentorship, sustainable business practices and lasting cultural impact.
The inaugural gala brought this mission to life by creating a shared platform where performers, designers, producers, business leaders and cultural advocates could connect, exchange ideas and explore opportunities for future collaboration.
“The inaugural FECC Gala represents a defining moment for Canada’s creative industries,” said Jason Cameron, CEO of the Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada. “By bridging the worlds of high fashion, cinema, and television under one roof, we are creating an essential platform that not only celebrates our world-class homegrown talent but ensures they receive the visibility and international recognition they deserve.”
Supporting this vision is an influential leadership network. FECC’s directors include Jason Cameron, Basil Waris and Benjamin Wills, while Carly Zaidlin, Country Operations Manager for Louis Vuitton Canada, serves as Council Chair, and philanthropist and television personality Joan Kelley Walker serves as Advisory Board Co-Chair.
The Council’s advisory network also includes Stephanie Vaccari, Olivier Junod, Robson Oliveira, Andrea Ramolo and Nadine Barhouche, bringing together expertise across business, law, beauty, entertainment and the arts.
Members of FECC’s ‘Pillars of Strength’, recognizing corporate leadership and industry support, were also in attendance, including Raj Girn, Founder and CEO of ANOKHI LIFE and Founder of The Open Chest Confidence Academy; Daniel Pillai, President and CEO of LANGTON PR; and Tiffany Lee, Senior Manager at Holt Renfrew.
“Tonight is a beautiful reminder of the extraordinary talent, creativity and diversity that exist within Canada’s fashion and entertainment industries,” said Raj Girn, Founder and CEO of ANOKHI LIFE.
Championing diverse voices and celebrating excellence has been at the heart of everything we do for over two decades. It’s incredibly exciting to see FECC bringing these creative communities together, building meaningful connections and creating a platform for Canadian talent to shine on a global stage. I’m honoured to be part of this incredible initiative and to support a vision that celebrates not only where our industries are today, but where they’re headed.”
Adding to the evening’s vibrant atmosphere was DJ Fizza, who kept the energy high with her music throughout the glamorous celebration.
Event Highlights
Photo Credit: Matt Tibbo: @matt_tibbo_photography & Nisarg Media Productions: @nisargmedia
Big Brands, Meaningful Partnerships & Inclusive Fashion
Bringing such an ambitious celebration to life was an impressive network of corporate, luxury and industry partners, reflecting the growing support for Canada’s creative sector.
The gala’s announced partners included HP Inc. as Official Technology Sponsor, Mercedes-Benz AWIN Group of Dealerships as Official Automotive Sponsor, Tridel as Official Builder Partner, Marbella Canada as Official Flooring Sponsor and Kanvas Catering as Official Catering Partner.
Diana Pires Events led event production, while Marc Anthony True Professional and Vasanti Cosmetics supported the portrait studio’s beauty experience. Media partners included FECC MAG, LANGTON PR and ANOKHI LIFE, helping amplify the celebration and its mission across media and cultural platforms.
Beyond the corporate partnerships, the event also highlighted an important message about accessibility, inclusion and representation within the creative industries.
Through a collaboration between CNIB and Toronto Fashion Academy, the gala provided an opportunity to challenge assumptions about blindness and disability, celebrate individuality and create greater space for people who are blind or have low vision to participate in fashion and culture on their own terms.
Under the message “Fashion Belongs to Everyone,” the initiative reinforced the idea that fashion is not simply a visual experience, but also a powerful expression of identity, creativity, confidence and belonging.
By encouraging greater accessibility and recognizing diverse experiences, the collaboration added a meaningful dimension to FECC’s broader commitment to celebrating talent and creating opportunities across Canada’s creative communities.
A New Chapter For Canada’s Creative Industries
The inaugural FECC Gala marked the grand finale of three days of fashion and entertainment programming, following the September 8 and 9 runway showcases at the 19th Toronto Edition of the International Fashion Encounter.
Together, these events highlighted the remarkable depth and diversity of Canada’s creative landscape, from international designers and emerging fashion talent to celebrated screen personalities and influential industry leaders.
More than just a glamorous celebration, the gala represented an exciting new chapter for Canada’s fashion and entertainment industries, one centred on meaningful connections, collaboration, professional growth and greater recognition for homegrown talent.
With Toronto already in the international spotlight ahead of TIFF, the evening served as a timely reminder of the extraordinary creativity thriving within Canada and the importance of building dedicated platforms to champion it.
The gala’s experiential production was led by Diana Pires Events alongside executive producer TFA Inc.
Portrait Studio Glam Partners Marc Anthony True Professional and Vasanti Cosmetics powered the evening’s glamour activations, while FECC MAG, LANGTON PR and ANOKHI LIFE provided media support.
Supporting brands and sponsors included HP Inc., Rubicon Exotic, Maestro Dobel Tequila, Perrier, Fritaire Fizze, Smoky Bay Australia, Havana Castle Cigars, Eminent Valet, EFEX Marketing, Element Event Solutions and Detailz Inc.
Farah Khan | Editorial Director
Author
Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.
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