GLITZ, GLAMOUR & CANADIAN STAR POWER! Inside Toronto’s Inaugural FECC Gala

Headlined by Mena Massoud, the glamorous Toronto celebration brought together Canadian talent from fashion, film and television for an unforgettable evening of red-carpet glamour, industry connections and homegrown excellence. Scroll down to see photo highlights from the red carpet, cover reveal and the gala.

After two dazzling days of runway shows at the 19th Toronto Edition of the International Fashion Encounter (IFE), the spotlight shifted from the catwalk to the red carpet for the inaugural FECC Gala, a glamorous grand finale celebrating Canadian excellence in fashion, film and television.

Held on September 10, 2026, at FECC headquarters at 82 Queen Elizabeth Boulevard in Toronto, the exclusive, invite-only affair brought together hundreds of industry guests, with an announced guest roster of 400, including 100 distinguished Canadian screen talents, alongside executives, producers, designers and tastemakers, just ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presented and executive-produced by TFA Inc. in partnership with the Fashion & Entertainment Council of Canada (FECC), the star-studded evening celebrated the 2026 theme “Cinema & Television,” showcasing homegrown artistry, innovation and industry excellence while strengthening connections across Canada’s creative communities.

Red Carpet Highlights