COVER STORY: The Skincare Revolution – DR. ARLEEN LAMBA On Bridging Medicine, Beauty & AI
Cover Stories Oct 05, 2026
Dr. Arleen K. Lamba is a physician, former anesthesiologist, entrepreneur, and beauty industry disruptor who stepped out of the operating room to rethink the way we approach skin health. In 2012, she founded GLO30 just outside Washington, D.C., pioneering one of the first membership models for professional skincare with a vision that was both simple and ahead of its time: to create a “health club for your skin.” Today, GLO30 refers to its locations as “skin gyms,” built around the idea that professional skincare should be approached with the same consistency and commitment as fitness.
More than a decade later, that idea has evolved into a rapidly expanding brand, with more than 100 locations in development across the United States. At the intersection of medicine, technology, and beauty, GLO30 combines medical-grade treatments, proprietary skincare products, its adaptive SmartGLO facial system, and GLOria, the brand’s proprietary AI-powered skin analyzer, all designed around a more personalized and consistent approach to skin health.
Dr. Lamba has also become a recognizable voice in skincare education. A regular contributor on FOX5 DC, she is also regularly featured for her expertise on morning shows in major markets for NBC and Fox. Her media presence extends to CNBC, Forbes, and Washingtonian, further establishing her as a trusted voice on skincare, beauty, and consumer education.
Her perspective as a South Asian woman, her medical background, and her own experiences as a skincare consumer have all helped shape a brand that bridges the gap between spa luxury and clinical efficacy. At its core is a mission to make professional-grade skincare more affordable, accessible, achievable, and results-driven, rather than something reserved for a select few.
As GLO30 continues to expand, Dr. Lamba is driving what the brand calls a broader “Skincare Revolution,” bringing together science, innovation, human expertise, and consumer education. ANOKHI LIFE sat down with Dr. Arleen Lamba to discuss her journey from anesthesiology to entrepreneurship, building and scaling GLO30, bringing AI into personalized skincare, developing a complete skincare ecosystem, addressing the needs of melanin-rich skin, and where she believes the beauty industry is heading next.
Background & Personal Journey
Meena Khan: Tell us about your connection to South Asia and how your cultural background has influenced your perspective on beauty, wellness, and entrepreneurship.
Dr. Arleen Lamba: I grew up in a household where beauty wasn’t vanity, it was ritual. My mother and grandmother had routines passed down for generations, long before ‘clean beauty’ was a marketing term. That taught me skincare is cultural knowledge, not just a product on a shelf. And that same community taught me the value of hard work and reinvention. Entrepreneurship, to me, is an extension of that inheritance.
Growing up, what were your own skincare challenges, and how did those experiences shape your understanding of the beauty industry?
I struggled with adult-onset acne, which caught me off guard because I always thought of breakouts as a teenage problem.
I went through the frustrating cycle so many people know: expensive products, conflicting advice, and no one actually explaining what my skin needed and why. That gap between confusion and real understanding is the entire reason GLO30 exists.
What first attracted you to medicine and anesthesiology, and what did you enjoy most about that career?
I was drawn to medicine because I wanted to help people in their most vulnerable moments. Anesthesiology specifically appealed to my precision-minded side. I loved the science, the calm under pressure, and being the person a patient trusted completely, even unconscious. That trust is something I still think about every day running GLO30.
As both a skincare consumer and a physician, what frustrations did you see within the beauty and skincare industries that others may have overlooked?
I saw an industry built on guesswork dressed up as expertise. Consumers were being sold products with no clinical rationale, and treatments with no follow-through plan. As a physician, that lack of rigor bothered me. Skin deserves the same evidence-based thinking we bring to any other part of health.
Many people spend their lives building one successful career and never leave it. What gave you the courage to step away from medicine and build something entirely new?
Honestly, it wasn’t courage so much as clarity. Once I saw the problem clearly and saw no one solving it the way I knew it could be solved, staying quiet would have felt like the harder choice. I didn’t leave medicine behind, I brought it with me into a completely new space.
Building GLO30
You often describe GLO30 as a “health club for your skin.” What does that philosophy mean, and why did you feel the industry needed a different approach to skincare?
A gym membership isn’t a one-time transaction, it’s a commitment to consistency. Your skin works the same way. One facial won’t fix years of sun damage any more than one workout builds muscle. I wanted people to think of skin health as an ongoing practice, not a rescue mission.
More than a decade ago, you pioneered one of the first membership models for skincare services. What inspired that concept, and how has it changed the way people approach skincare today?
I kept seeing clients get great results, then disappear for six months and lose all their progress. Membership solved that by keeping consistency built in, not optional. Now it’s normal to talk about a ‘skincare routine’ the way we talk about a fitness routine. I’m proud that GLO30 was early to that mindset shift.
You have spoken about an industry that often profits from insecurity rather than empowerment. How is GLO30 challenging traditional beauty narratives?
So much of this industry sells you a problem before it sells you a solution. I wanted GLO30 to feel like the opposite: a place that meets you with education first, not fear. When members understand their skin, they make confident choices instead of anxious purchases.
Today, GLO30 is much more than a skincare studio. What does the “Skincare Revolution” mean to you, and what impact do you hope it has on consumers?
It means shifting skincare from reactive to proactive, and from mystery to clarity. I want people walking away from GLO30 understanding their own skin, not just relying on us to fix it. That knowledge is the real revolution.
Innovation, AI & The Future Of Skincare
GLO30 sits at the intersection of medicine, technology, and beauty. What inspired you to embrace innovation and AI as part of the skincare experience?
Skin changes constantly, with seasons, hormones, stress, age. I wanted a way to track that evolution with real data instead of a guess from a single visit. Technology lets us be consistent and objective in a way memory alone never could be.
Tell us about GLOria, GLO30’s proprietary AI skin analyzer. How does it work, and what makes it different from traditional skincare consultations?
GLOria gives us a personalized, data-backed read on a member’s skin, so recommendations aren’t based on a quick visual glance. It’s a tool that supports our estheticians’ expertise, not a replacement for it. That combination of technology and trained human judgment is what makes it work.
Why should consumers trust AI to help guide skincare decisions, and how do you balance technology with the expertise of trained skincare professionals?
AI is only as good as the humans interpreting it. I never wanted GLOria to be a black box that spits out an answer. It’s a starting point for a conversation with a trained professional who understands the full picture, your history, your goals, your lifestyle. Technology informs the plan; people deliver it.
Privacy is an important consideration when it comes to personal data. How does GLO30 ensure that information collected through GLOria remains protected and secure?
We take that responsibility seriously and follow strict data protection protocols to safeguard member information. It’s not something we compromise on, and it’s built into how we operate every location.
You developed the SmartGLO system, which evolves every 30 days. Why is personalized, adaptive skincare so important, and how does SmartGLO help clients achieve better long-term results?
Skin isn’t static, so a treatment plan shouldn’t be either. SmartGLO rotates and adapts monthly so members are always getting what their skin actually needs right now, not what it needed six months ago. That responsiveness is what drives real, lasting results.
Products, Treatments & Expertise
Tell us about the philosophy behind the GLO30 product line. What gap in the skincare market were you trying to fill, and what makes these products different from other skincare brands?
I wanted products that bridged the gap between spa luxury and clinical efficacy, formulated with real ingredients that do real work, not just marketing appeal. Every product ties back to the same philosophy as our treatments: science first.
GLO30 combines medical-grade facials, advanced technologies, AI-powered analysis, and proprietary skincare products. How do all of these elements work together to create a complete skincare ecosystem?
None of these pieces work in isolation. The in-studio treatment, the take-home products, and the data from GLOria all reinforce each other. It’s less about any single service and more about a complete, personalized system that carries results forward between visits.
GLO30 offers a range of treatments, including medical-grade facials, lasers, microinfusion fillers, and neuromodulator treatments. How do you determine which treatments are most appropriate for each client’s unique needs?
It always starts with a real assessment, skin type, goals, history, and yes, the GLOria data. There’s no one-size-fits-all menu here. Our team is trained to build a plan around the individual, not push whatever’s trending.
South Asians often face concerns such as pigmentation, melasma, uneven skin tone, and sun damage. What are some of the most important skincare considerations for our community?
Melanin-rich skin needs a thoughtful approach, as aggressive treatments can trigger more pigmentation, not less. Sun protection is non-negotiable, and any brightening or pigment treatment needs to be paced carefully. This is honestly one of my personal passions because I lived it myself, and it’s why I make sure our providers are properly trained in treating deeper skin tones.
Media, Education & Consumer Awareness
You’ve become a trusted media voice on skincare through your television appearances and educational content. Why has consumer education become such an important part of your mission?
An educated consumer makes better choices for their skin and their wallet. I’d rather spend five minutes explaining why something works than sell someone on hype. Media gives me a platform to do that at scale, which feels like an extension of the same mission that started GLO30.
What are some of the biggest misconceptions consumers have about skincare, anti-aging, and beauty treatments today?
That more is always better, more product, more frequency, more intensity. Skin needs consistency and patience, not aggression. I also hear a lot of confusion around what’s actually preventative versus what’s just marketing language.
Leadership, Growth & Impact
GLO30 has expanded to more than 100 locations in development across the United States. What has been the key to scaling so rapidly while maintaining consistency and quality?
Strong systems and strong people. We put real infrastructure behind training, protocols, and support so that the experience feels consistent whether you’re a member in one city or another. Growth only works if quality scales with it, so that’s always our first filter before speed.
Your franchise model is rooted in community, empowerment, and entrepreneurship. What qualities do you look for in franchise partners who want to build a GLO30 community in their market?
I look for people who care about their community as much as their P&L. Someone who wants to build a real presence and relationship with their members, not just open a location and walk away. Passion for the mission matters as much as business acumen.
Looking Ahead
Building a fast-growing company can be demanding. What does self-care look like in your own life, and how do you prioritize wellness while leading a growing brand?
I practice what I preach, consistency over intensity. That means protecting time with my family, staying active, and yes, keeping up my own skincare routine even on the busiest weeks. It’s a reminder that the product I’m building is one I genuinely believe in.
As AI, technology, and personalized medicine continue to evolve, what do you believe the future of skincare will look like, and what legacy do you hope GLO30 will leave behind?
I think skincare is heading toward truly individualized care, informed by real data instead of trends. I hope GLO30’s legacy is that we helped normalize that shift, and that we gave people, especially women who look like me, a seat at the table in an industry that didn’t always make room for us.
Rapid Fire With Dr. Arleen Lamba
What is your must-have cosmetic or skincare product? My GLO30 GLO UP SPF45 + Moisturizer, I call it my daily skin smoothie, never feels like a sunscreen.
Favourite dessert? Anything with dark chocolate.
What is one skincare product you never travel without? SPF, always.
Coffee, tea, or matcha? I’m a desi girl, chai then coffee.
If your life had a theme song, what would it be? “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree
Favourite movie or TV beauty moment of all time? Ghost “ditto”
What’s one beauty trend you wish would disappear forever? Over-exfoliating. Aggressive skincare
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? Consistency beats intensity.
Morning person or night owl? Both. I worked resident hours and they don’t end or stop. Ever.
What does your ideal self-care day look like? Beautiful sunrise, good skincare, and an inspirational read.
What’s something people would be surprised to learn about you? I used to put people to sleep for a living, literally….for open heart surgery, brain surgery, and even plastic surgery.
One word that best describes the future of skincare? Anti-inflammatory .
One word that best describes GLO30? Revolution.
Dr. Arleen Lamba may have stepped away from anesthesiology, but as she makes clear, she never really left medicine behind. The precision, discipline, and trust that defined her first career now shape the way she approaches skincare, from educating consumers instead of selling them hype to building treatments around individual needs rather than trends.
Her philosophy is refreshingly simple: skin needs consistency and patience, not aggression. And as GLO30 continues to grow, so does the impact of that thinking. For Dr. Lamba, the bigger goal is not only better skin, but better-informed consumers, more thoughtful care for melanin-rich skin, and greater representation for women in an industry that has not always made room for them.
Perhaps that is why the word she chooses to describe GLO30 is so fitting: “Revolution.”
Explore the GLO30 skincare collection HERE and discover the products, treatments, and technology behind Dr. Arleen Lamba’s approach to smarter, more personalized skin health.
Meena Khan | Beauty Editor
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
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