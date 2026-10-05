COVER STORY: The Skincare Revolution – DR. ARLEEN LAMBA On Bridging Medicine, Beauty & AI

Dr. Arleen K. Lamba is a physician, former anesthesiologist, entrepreneur, and beauty industry disruptor who stepped out of the operating room to rethink the way we approach skin health. In 2012, she founded GLO30 just outside Washington, D.C., pioneering one of the first membership models for professional skincare with a vision that was both simple and ahead of its time: to create a “health club for your skin.” Today, GLO30 refers to its locations as “skin gyms,” built around the idea that professional skincare should be approached with the same consistency and commitment as fitness.

More than a decade later, that idea has evolved into a rapidly expanding brand, with more than 100 locations in development across the United States. At the intersection of medicine, technology, and beauty, GLO30 combines medical-grade treatments, proprietary skincare products, its adaptive SmartGLO facial system, and GLOria, the brand’s proprietary AI-powered skin analyzer, all designed around a more personalized and consistent approach to skin health.

Dr. Lamba has also become a recognizable voice in skincare education. A regular contributor on FOX5 DC, she is also regularly featured for her expertise on morning shows in major markets for NBC and Fox. Her media presence extends to CNBC, Forbes, and Washingtonian, further establishing her as a trusted voice on skincare, beauty, and consumer education.

Her perspective as a South Asian woman, her medical background, and her own experiences as a skincare consumer have all helped shape a brand that bridges the gap between spa luxury and clinical efficacy. At its core is a mission to make professional-grade skincare more affordable, accessible, achievable, and results-driven, rather than something reserved for a select few.

As GLO30 continues to expand, Dr. Lamba is driving what the brand calls a broader “Skincare Revolution,” bringing together science, innovation, human expertise, and consumer education. ANOKHI LIFE sat down with Dr. Arleen Lamba to discuss her journey from anesthesiology to entrepreneurship, building and scaling GLO30, bringing AI into personalized skincare, developing a complete skincare ecosystem, addressing the needs of melanin-rich skin, and where she believes the beauty industry is heading next.