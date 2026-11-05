Ringing In The 5th Anniversary Of The Women Empowerment Awards
Business Nov 05, 2026
From celebrating ten extraordinary women to receiving government recognition, the fifth annual Women Empowerment Awards honoured leadership, resilience and a growing legacy of creating opportunities for women and girls across Canada.
More than 500 women, entrepreneurs, executives, philanthropists and community leaders gathered at Toronto’s iconic Fairmont Royal York on September 25, 2026, for a milestone celebration of female achievement: the fifth anniversary of the Women Empowerment Awards (WOEA).
Presented by Rogers, with Mantella Corporation as lead sponsor, the glamorous evening recognized ten exceptional women whose contributions span entrepreneurship, innovation, mentorship, human rights, science and community leadership.
But beyond the awards, the evening was also a celebration of how far the organization has come in five years, evolving from a platform for recognizing extraordinary women into a growing movement dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for women and girls across Canada.
Red Carpet Highlights
Photo Credit: George Pimentel & Raj Girn
A Milestone Evening Of Recognition, Entertainment And Sisterhood
Hosted by Tammie Sutherland of Breakfast Television and Cynthia Mulligan of CityNews, the fifth-anniversary gala brought together influential voices from across the country for an evening that combined recognition with celebration.
Among the evening’s highlights was an electrifying performance by JUNO Award-winning singer Simone Denny of Love Inc., whose rendition of Superstar had the ballroom on its feet, with guests singing, dancing and joining the celebration onstage.
The milestone occasion also received special recognition from both the provincial and federal governments.
Klaudia Zinaty, Founder and CEO of the Women Empowerment Awards and Women Empowerment Foundation, received recognition alongside the organization for their contributions to advancing opportunities for women and girls.
Ontario’s Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, Charmaine Williams, presented provincial certificates of recognition, while a commemorative scroll from Premier Doug Ford marked the organization’s fifth anniversary.
At the federal level, Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), presented certificates recognizing the Women Empowerment Foundation, Rogers, Mantella Corporation and Zinaty for their collective commitment to women’s empowerment.
The acknowledgements represented an important milestone for an organization that has spent five years turning the celebration of women’s achievements into a broader mission of education, mentorship and community support.
Event Highlights
Photo Credit: George Pimentel
Meet The 2026 Women Empowerment Awards Recipients
At the heart of the celebration were ten women whose achievements reflect the many different ways leadership can create positive change.
Ava Hill — Lifetime Achievement Award
A respected First Nations leader and former Elected Chief of Six Nations of the Grand River, Ava Hill has dedicated her career to Indigenous advocacy, community development and public service. Following 15 years on Six Nations Elected Council, including two terms as Elected Chief, she continues to champion cultural preservation and future generations through her involvement with the Woodland Cultural Centre Capital Campaign.
Rhowena Adolfo-Patel — Rogers Communications Entrepreneur of the Year Grant Award
Founder of Healing Mama Co. and creator of Mama Care Coaching, Rhowena Adolfo-Patel is transforming maternal care by helping women prepare for childbirth and postpartum recovery. Her medically informed products, prenatal education and advocacy place mothers’ physical and emotional well-being at the centre of the conversation.
Jackie Dinsmore — Businesswoman of the Year Award
Entrepreneur and Founder and Managing Partner of Caravel Law, Jackie Dinsmore has built and scaled multiple successful businesses, including FlapJackKids, which reached more than 5,000 stores globally. Through her leadership in the legal industry, she has also helped create professional opportunities for women returning to their careers.
Tanya Callaghan — Mantella Corporation Entrepreneur BIPOC Grant Award
Founder of Girls Addicted to Basketball, Tanya Callaghan has dedicated two decades to empowering girls through sport. Her organization creates opportunities for young women to develop confidence, leadership skills and a sense of belonging, challenging traditional barriers in athletics.
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis — Rising Star Award
At just 15 years old, University of Toronto neuroscience PhD candidate Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is already making her mark in scientific research. Having earned her undergraduate degree at age 12, she is now researching applications of machine learning in Parkinson’s disease and mild cognitive impairment, demonstrating the extraordinary potential of the next generation of women in STEM.
Dr. Anne Aspler — Mentorship Award
A Harvard-trained emergency physician and University of Toronto Assistant Professor, Dr. Anne Aspler is recognized for her work in women’s brain health, violence prevention and medical education. Her mentorship and international humanitarian initiatives have helped advance healthcare knowledge and opportunities for professionals and communities worldwide.
Dr. Shezadi (Shelly) Khushal — Diversity, Equality & Inclusivity Award
A human rights investigator, researcher and equity advocate, Dr. Shezadi Khushal is committed to advancing inclusion and addressing systemic barriers in education. As Founder of the University of Toronto’s Human Rights & Equity Symposium, she has helped create a platform for meaningful conversations and action around human rights, anti-racism and accessibility.
Yanique Brandford — Leadership Award
Inspired by her own experiences with period poverty, Yanique Brandford founded Help A Girl Out, a Canadian charity advancing menstrual equity. Her work across Canada, the Caribbean and Africa focuses on providing menstrual products, challenging stigma and ensuring women and girls have access to education, dignity and opportunity.
Kehkashan Basu — Global Impact Award
Founder and President of the Green Hope Foundation, Kehkashan Basu is an internationally recognized sustainability advocate whose initiatives have impacted more than 600,000 people across 29 countries. Her work places women and girls at the forefront of environmental solutions, education, food security and economic empowerment.
Nadia Ivanova — Innovation Award
Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Sparrow BioAcoustics, Nadia Ivanova is helping advance accessible cardiac healthcare through Stethophone, technology that transforms a smartphone into a sophisticated heart-assessment tool. Her work demonstrates how innovation can help address gaps in healthcare access and early disease detection.
Together, the recipients represent a powerful cross-section of women whose contributions extend beyond individual achievements to positively influence industries, communities and future generations.
Award Recipients
Photo Credit: George Pimentel
Beyond The Awards: The Women Empowerment Foundation’s Growing Impact
While the annual gala places accomplished women in the spotlight, the work of the Women Empowerment Foundation continues long after the celebrations conclude.
Founded by Klaudia Zinaty, the Foundation is a Canadian registered charity focused on creating opportunities for women and girls through financial support, education, mentorship, leadership development and community outreach.
Working alongside the Women Empowerment Awards and the Women Empowerment Network, the Foundation helps extend the organization’s mission beyond recognition by addressing practical barriers to advancement.
Its initiatives support women entrepreneurs, provide scholarships to young women pursuing post-secondary education, and introduce girls from underserved communities to inspiring examples of female leadership.
The organization’s reported impact over its five-year journey includes:
More than $140,000 in grants awarded to support women and their professional and entrepreneurial ambitions.
12 scholarship grants awarded, helping young women pursue educational opportunities.
22 girls from ten youth and Indigenous organizations hosted, giving them opportunities to experience the Awards and connect with accomplished women.
100 women living in shelters supported through community initiatives.
More than 500 attendees connected annually, creating opportunities for networking, collaboration and professional advancement.
Portrait Studio Highlights
Photo Credit: Nancy Kim
Through its scholarship program, the Foundation supports young women pursuing studies in STEM and entrepreneurship, helping reduce financial barriers to education.
Another initiative, The Empowerment Project, provides women living in shelters with essential products and practical assistance during challenging periods, extending the Foundation’s mission into direct community support.
Meanwhile, the Women Empowerment Network provides opportunities for women to remain connected beyond the annual gala, develop professional relationships and access resources that support their personal and professional growth.
Collectively, these initiatives demonstrate how an awards platform can become something more: a community in which recognition serves as a starting point for continued progress.
Five Years Of Women Lifting Women
Reflecting on the milestone, Klaudia Zinaty emphasized that the organization’s greatest accomplishment extends beyond the accolades and individual achievements celebrated onstage.
As she shared in the organization’s anniversary announcement, “our greatest accomplishment is the community we’ve created.”
It is a sentiment that captures the spirit of the Women Empowerment Awards and the organization’s guiding belief that women can create a lasting ripple effect by supporting and opening doors for one another.
The 2026 celebration was made possible through the support of presenting sponsor Rogers, lead sponsor Mantella Corporation, and a network of corporate sponsors, community partners and media partners, including ANOKHI LIFE.
“At ANOKHI, we’ve always believed in the power of celebrating women who are not only breaking barriers but creating opportunities for others to rise alongside them.” says Raj Girn, Founder, ANOKHI LIFE. “What makes the Women Empowerment Awards so meaningful is that the recognition doesn’t end when the spotlight fades. Through the Foundation’s ongoing initiatives, that recognition translates into real opportunities, resources and support for women and girls. As an Official Media Partner, we’re proud to champion a platform that shares our commitment to amplifying women’s voices, celebrating their achievements and inspiring the next generation of changemakers.”
As the organization looks ahead to its next chapter, the focus remains on expanding opportunities, supporting future leaders and ensuring that the impact of women’s achievements reaches far beyond the stage.
And for those looking to recognize the next generation of changemakers, nominations for the 2027 Women Empowerment Awards officially open March 8, 2027, coinciding with International Women’s Day.
For more information about the Women Empowerment Awards, the Women Empowerment Foundation and upcoming nominations, visit www.woea.ca.
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