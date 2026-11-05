Ringing In The 5th Anniversary Of The Women Empowerment Awards

Photo Credit: George Pimentel

Meet The 2026 Women Empowerment Awards Recipients

At the heart of the celebration were ten women whose achievements reflect the many different ways leadership can create positive change.

Ava Hill — Lifetime Achievement Award

A respected First Nations leader and former Elected Chief of Six Nations of the Grand River, Ava Hill has dedicated her career to Indigenous advocacy, community development and public service. Following 15 years on Six Nations Elected Council, including two terms as Elected Chief, she continues to champion cultural preservation and future generations through her involvement with the Woodland Cultural Centre Capital Campaign.

Rhowena Adolfo-Patel — Rogers Communications Entrepreneur of the Year Grant Award

Founder of Healing Mama Co. and creator of Mama Care Coaching, Rhowena Adolfo-Patel is transforming maternal care by helping women prepare for childbirth and postpartum recovery. Her medically informed products, prenatal education and advocacy place mothers’ physical and emotional well-being at the centre of the conversation.

Jackie Dinsmore — Businesswoman of the Year Award

Entrepreneur and Founder and Managing Partner of Caravel Law, Jackie Dinsmore has built and scaled multiple successful businesses, including FlapJackKids, which reached more than 5,000 stores globally. Through her leadership in the legal industry, she has also helped create professional opportunities for women returning to their careers.

Tanya Callaghan — Mantella Corporation Entrepreneur BIPOC Grant Award

Founder of Girls Addicted to Basketball, Tanya Callaghan has dedicated two decades to empowering girls through sport. Her organization creates opportunities for young women to develop confidence, leadership skills and a sense of belonging, challenging traditional barriers in athletics.

Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis — Rising Star Award

At just 15 years old, University of Toronto neuroscience PhD candidate Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is already making her mark in scientific research. Having earned her undergraduate degree at age 12, she is now researching applications of machine learning in Parkinson’s disease and mild cognitive impairment, demonstrating the extraordinary potential of the next generation of women in STEM.

Dr. Anne Aspler — Mentorship Award

A Harvard-trained emergency physician and University of Toronto Assistant Professor, Dr. Anne Aspler is recognized for her work in women’s brain health, violence prevention and medical education. Her mentorship and international humanitarian initiatives have helped advance healthcare knowledge and opportunities for professionals and communities worldwide.

Dr. Shezadi (Shelly) Khushal — Diversity, Equality & Inclusivity Award

A human rights investigator, researcher and equity advocate, Dr. Shezadi Khushal is committed to advancing inclusion and addressing systemic barriers in education. As Founder of the University of Toronto’s Human Rights & Equity Symposium, she has helped create a platform for meaningful conversations and action around human rights, anti-racism and accessibility.

Yanique Brandford — Leadership Award

Inspired by her own experiences with period poverty, Yanique Brandford founded Help A Girl Out, a Canadian charity advancing menstrual equity. Her work across Canada, the Caribbean and Africa focuses on providing menstrual products, challenging stigma and ensuring women and girls have access to education, dignity and opportunity.

Kehkashan Basu — Global Impact Award

Founder and President of the Green Hope Foundation, Kehkashan Basu is an internationally recognized sustainability advocate whose initiatives have impacted more than 600,000 people across 29 countries. Her work places women and girls at the forefront of environmental solutions, education, food security and economic empowerment.

Nadia Ivanova — Innovation Award

Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Sparrow BioAcoustics, Nadia Ivanova is helping advance accessible cardiac healthcare through Stethophone, technology that transforms a smartphone into a sophisticated heart-assessment tool. Her work demonstrates how innovation can help address gaps in healthcare access and early disease detection.

Together, the recipients represent a powerful cross-section of women whose contributions extend beyond individual achievements to positively influence industries, communities and future generations.

Award Recipients