BROWN GIRL GLAM: 3 TIFF 2026 Beauty Looks Giving Us Major Diwali Inspiration!

The beauty looks at TIFF 2026 serve as an inspiration for the South Asian holiday season which kicks off with Diwali, the Festival of Light. The record-breaking presence of South Asian films meant that we were exposed to beauty styles of South Asian talent from around the globe. Looking at the diversity within the South Asian community in terms of beauty looks made me smile, because maroon lipstick can only take you so far.

In this blog I break down the beauty looks of

Ritu Matharoo, a Canadian actress who starred in Singh 2.0;

Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress who starred in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother; and

Kavya Ganesh, an Indian dancer and actress who starred in the short Till the Milk Runs Dry.

This trio of talent presented three different looks and moods which demonstrated the diversity of brown beauty.

Cool Queen – Ritu Matharoo

Ritu was a vision in her white gown at the premier of Singh 2.0 and her cool make-up tones perfectly complemented the look and her skin tone. We typically associate brown skin tones with warmer toned make-up and gold but this mindset means we miss out on the ethereal beauty of iciness. To pull off the cool queen look, add some col toned shades to your eyelids, cheeks and lips.

Ritu’s eyes looked snow kissed, and to achieve this look does not mean reaching for white eyeshadow. The trick is to choose the palest, matte shade that melds into the skin but leaves behind a touch of light. By palest I mean being inspired by eggshell shades, which can range from ivory to soft chocolate brown. I like to apply my eggshell shade on the mobile lid and then tap it out to just above the crease. The key is to not colourwash the eyelid, because the lids will look like a block of paleness. After applying the eyeshadow, tap on a shimmery topper at the centre of each eye lid to give the eyes dimension and lift.

I recommend using the Ctzn Cosmetics Eye Elements because it is double-sided component: on one end is a soft cream colour and the other is a soft metallic one. The collection contains seven sticks, so you will find the one that suits your eyelid colour perfectly.

Ritu’s cheeks were a bright, flushed pink, reminiscent of how you look after ice skating. The cheeks were somewhat diffuse, and this can be easily achieved by tapping on a liquid tint such as the Benefit Playtint, described as pink lemonade, and is perfect for light skin tones. The collection also includes the classic Benetint, rose-tinted liquid that looks beautiful on medium skin tones and Lovetint, a fiery red shade that flatters deep skin tones.

The lips are pure nineties mauve and modern in that they are unabashedly glossy. I thoroughly enjoy the Glow Recipe Glass Balm Lip Treatment because they hydrate my lips with hyaluronic microspheres that attract moisture and plump up lip lines, and they always impart the perfect amount of colour on my two-tined lips. After a single swipe on each lip, my mouth looks juicyß with a hint of colour. The two shades in the collection that are perfect for the cool queen look are Fig Binsoo, a mauve shade that works dark lips and Dragon Fruit Binsoo, a sheer bright pink that works on light-to medium lips.

Glowing Queen – Mahira Khan

Mahira’s look was a masterclass in using makeup to create a romantic look. Her whole look was a soft and lush, verging on angelic. This look does not require eyeliner and adds definition to the face by playing with light.

Mahira’s soft eyes are drenched in a soft metallic shades such as gold and soft copper. For this look I again recommend the Ctzn Cosmetics Eye Elements, because each stick has a soft metallic shade. The eyelashes are the focal point. It is possible to use false lashes were added to provide a bit of lift, but I prefer to curl my eyelashes using my trusty Shiseido Eyelash Curler, which reaches every lash and helps me to expose the amount of sclera.

I suggest using a volumising and lengthening mascara such as the Revlon So Fierce!™ Mascara for Length and Volume to ensure that each lash is optimised. The outer third of Mahira’s lashes are more dramatic. To achieve the same effect coat this section with two to three extra coats of mascara.

The complexion is all about soft glow and even tone, so focus on using a foundation that moisturises the skin and offers a medium coverage. I love Clé de Peau the Foundation because the jar elevates my foundation application to the level of ceremony. The texture is whipped light and liquid melts into my skin. I like to blend in the foundation using a duck-billed brush, and my skin looks smooth and soft lit.

Mahira’s cheeks and lips are embellished by a soft, cranberry red. Since the look is all about glow, I suggest using a multi-use stick to achieve the easy, glowing look. I like the Bobbi Brown Skin Enhancer Blush, Bronzer & Highlighter Multi-Stick because the stick imparts equal parts shine and pigment and works beautifully on the cheeks and lips. You just need to apply large dots on your cheeks, and you can tap it up to the temples until the pigment becomes diffuse. A strong swipe across each lip will leave a shiny, glossy finish. To best mimic Mahira’s look, use the shade Scarlet Tease, a warm bright red.

Queen of Mystery – Kavya Ganesh

Kavya’s moody, dark look reminded me of the famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. I suspect it was due to her eyebrows which were bold and defined. The balance of her face was an ode to the stunning effect of terra cotta shades on brown skin. The juxtaposition of strong eyebrows against soft brown make-up is arresting and creates an air of mystery.

Benefit Cosmetics is the go-to source for eyebrow beauty products. I love filling in my brows using the classic Precisely, My Brow Pencil because the look full not overdone and then setting with the 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel because it never flakes. I think The Brow Booth Full-Size & Mini Brow Set is a great way to get acquainted with the eyebrow products.

Kavya’s terracotta look is outstanding because it enhances her complexion. There is always a risk of looking muddy when applying brown make-up to brown skin, so I suggest focussing on shades that have a touch of warmth and are just a tad darker than your skin tone.

Vasanti Cosmetics offers brown shades that pop on brown skin. Kavya’s cheeks were defined and I recommend the Vasanti Bloom Blush because it delivers strong pigment that flatters brown skin. The two shades from the collection that imitate Kavya’s cheeks are Lily (light skin tones) and Daisy (medium to dark skin tones). I use a fat, fluffy blush brush to tap the blush on my cheeks.

To achieve vibrant brown lips, I like this combination:

I define my lips using a brown liner such as the Vasanti Line up! Lip Pencil in Brown Sugar (Molten Cocoa works for dark lips), and I make sure to include the corners of the mouth;

I apply a layer of a plumping gloss such as the universally flattering Estée Lauder Pure ColorMelt-On Shimmerstick Lip Gloss in Sparkling Cola. The bullet has a small width, which means that you can glide from corner to corner and it will deposit pigment on each square millimetre of lip surface.

TIFF – More than Movies, it is also Make-up Moments

Having analysed the beauty looks of South Asian stars who attend TIFF, it is safe to say that there are as many beauty looks as there are skin tones. More importantly, this festival not only sates the needs of the movie-going community, it also serves a beacon of inspiration for brown beauties who are preparing for our holiday season.

Suggested Readings:

From TIFF50 to Festive Season: South Asian Glam Looks You Can Recreate

Look Like The Stars With Our Expert Beauty & Fashion Tips Inspired By South Asian Celebs At #TIFF24