The Ultimate Diwali Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List

Looking for the perfect Diwali gift? Explore thoughtful picks, from South Asian-inspired games and festive decor to chocolates, tea, and more!

The Festival of Lights is almost here, which means the diyas are coming out, the mithai boxes are making their rounds, and our gift lists are getting longer by the minute!

Diwali is a time for celebrating light, love, family, and new beginnings. And while spending time with loved ones is what makes the season special, there’s something lovely about finding a gift that makes someone smile. Whether you’re shopping for the aunties who always have advice to share (whether you asked for it or not), the cousins who keep the family group chat alive, or that one friend who seems to have everything, we’ve got a few ideas for you.

This year, we’ve put together a mix of gifts that celebrate culture, creativity, and the little things that bring us together. Think hilarious South Asian-inspired games, beautiful home decor, flowers that last longer than your usual bouquet, sweet treats, and spices for the person who loves spending time in the kitchen.

With a mix of South Asian-owned businesses and brands celebrating the festive season, there’s something for every kind of gift giver. So grab a cup of chai, get comfortable, and let’s find something special for everyone on your list!

Masala Mix

If your family gatherings come with plenty of laughter, a little drama, and at least one auntie asking personal questions, this one’s for you!

Meet Masala Mix, the Indian twist on Cards Against Humanity that turns familiar family moments, childhood memories, and South Asian inside jokes into a hilarious party game. Created by siblings inspired by their Indian-American upbringing, the game features over 375 cards filled with situations that might feel a little too familiar. Think family WhatsApp conversations, unsolicited advice, and all those moments you thought only happened in your household.

With no trivia or complicated rules to memorize, it’s an easy way to get everyone laughing. The game is designed for three or more players and is a fun addition to Diwali gatherings with older teens and adults.

Masala Mix also offers nine regional expansion packs, including Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and more, bringing even more familiar jokes and cultural references to the table.

Whether you’re gifting it to a friend or bringing it along to your next Diwali party, this might just become everyone’s new favourite game night tradition. Just be prepared for a few stories you weren’t expecting to hear!

CLICK HERE to shop.

House of Thushan

We all love receiving flowers, but wouldn’t it be nice if they lasted a little longer than a week?

That’s exactly the idea behind House of Thushani, a luxury floral brand founded by Thushani Sanmugavadivel. The brand creates beautiful arrangements using real roses that are carefully preserved to stay beautiful for approximately one to three years. Yes, real roses!

The inspiration came from the flowers that fill South Asian celebrations, from weddings and saree ceremonies to housewarmings and family gatherings. They’re beautiful while they last, but they’re often gone before we’ve had a chance to fully enjoy them. Thushani wanted to create something that would help those memories last a little longer.

Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful gift, something beautiful for your home, or a special way to celebrate someone you love, these preserved roses offer a lovely alternative to traditional bouquets.

House of Thushani officially launches on December 1, 2026, but you can already join its Private List for an early look at the first collection, launch updates, and 20% off your first order during Launch Week.

A bouquet that doesn’t need replacing every few days? We’re listening!

CLICK HERE to join the Private List.

House of Kajora Tealight Holders

What’s Diwali without a little extra light around the house?

House of Kajora brings a beautiful touch of tradition to the festive season with its embellished diya tealight holders. Featuring intricate details and decorative designs, these pieces are a lovely way to brighten up your home for Diwali.

Whether you’re decorating your pooja space, setting up a festive table, or adding a few finishing touches around the house, these tealight holders bring a little warmth and sparkle wherever you place them.

They also make wonderful gifts! If you’re hosting a Diwali party, looking for thoughtful pooja favours, or putting together small gifts for friends and family, these decorative diyas are a simple but meaningful choice.

House of Kajora also offers “Diwali In A Box”, making it easier to share a little festive cheer with the people on your list.

Because sometimes, it’s the smallest details that make a celebration feel extra special. And let’s be fair, there’s always room for one more diya!

CLICK HERE to shop.

VAHDAM Blush Assorted Teas Gift Set

For the person who believes almost every problem can be solved with a good cup of chai, we’ve found a gift worth considering!

VAHDAM India’s Blush Assorted Teas Gift Set features three premium loose-leaf teas, each with its own flavour and aroma. Beautifully packaged and offering up to 45 cups of tea, it’s a lovely gift for anyone who enjoys slowing down and making a little time for themselves.

Whether it’s a quiet morning before the Diwali celebrations begin, an afternoon catching up with family, or a relaxing evening after a long day of hosting, a warm cup of tea always seems to make things better.

There’s also a meaningful story behind the brand. Founded by Bala Sarda, VAHDAM India builds on a 90-year family legacy in the tea industry. The company sources teas, spices, and herbs directly from farmers in India and packages them fresh at origin, helping farmers receive better value for their produce.

And here’s a fun little fact: the name VAHDAM comes from reversing the letters of Bala’s father’s name, Madhav. A sweet family connection behind a brand that’s all about bringing people together over a good cup of tea.

Whether you’re shopping for a tea lover or treating yourself to something a little special, this gift set is a lovely way to share some warmth this Diwali.

CLICK HERE to shop.

Purdys Chocolatier Diwali Collection

Let’s be honest, there’s always room for a little chocolate, especially during Diwali!

Purdys Chocolatier is celebrating the Festival of Lights with a collection of chocolate gifts that are perfect for sharing with family, friends, and anyone with a sweet tooth.

From beautifully designed gift boxes to keepsake tins filled with some of the brand’s bestselling chocolates, there’s plenty to choose from. Whether you’re visiting family, bringing a gift for your Diwali host, or sending a little something to someone who lives far away, chocolate is one of those gifts that’s hard to go wrong with.

Purdys also makes its chocolates using sustainable cocoa, adding a thoughtful touch to every box.

And with a variety of treats to choose from, you might even find yourself picking up an extra box for home. You know, just in case guests stop by. (We’re not judging!)

Whether you’re sharing them after dinner, enjoying a few with your evening chai, or adding them to a festive gift basket, these chocolates are a sweet way to celebrate the season.

CLICK HERE to explore the Diwali collection.

A Spice Affair Indian Charms 6-Pack Assortment

Know someone who loves cooking, experimenting with new recipes, or adding a little extra spice to just about everything? This one’s for them!

A Spice Affair’s Indian Charms 6-Pack Assortment brings together six Indian-inspired spices and blends that make everyday cooking a little more exciting.

The set includes Biryani Masala, Butter Chicken, Turmeric Ground, Madras Curry, Garam Masala, and Tandoori Masala. Whether you’re preparing a comforting curry, a fragrant rice dish, or a marinade for your next family dinner, there’s plenty here to work with.

Made with 100% natural, plant-based ingredients, the blends are non-GMO, filler-free, and free from soy, dairy, nuts, and peanuts. They’re also suitable for vegan and vegetarian cooking, making them a versatile addition to the kitchen.

It’s a thoughtful gift for the home cook who already has every kitchen gadget imaginable, the friend who’s always trying new recipes, or anyone who enjoys the rich flavours of Indian food.

And the best part? Unlike the sweets that seem to disappear within minutes of a Diwali gathering, this gift can be enjoyed long after the celebrations are over.

After all, some of the best memories are made around the dinner table, especially when there’s something delicious being served!

CLICK HERE to shop.

A Little Thought Goes a Long Way

And there you have it! A Diwali gift guide with a little something for everyone, from the friend who loves a good game night to the family member who appreciates a thoughtful keepsake.

What we love about these gifts is that each one brings something different to the celebration. Some help us connect with our culture, some bring people together, and others simply make everyday moments feel a little more special. Whether it’s sharing a laugh over a game, enjoying something sweet with chai, or cooking a favourite family recipe, sometimes the simplest moments are the ones we remember most.

At the end of the day, Diwali gifting isn’t about spending the most money or finding the fanciest present. It’s about showing someone you thought of them. And whether that comes in the form of a beautiful gift box, a small diya, or a little something made with love, it’s the thought behind it that matters.

So as you get ready for the celebrations, light those diyas, enjoy the mithai, spend time with your favourite people, and maybe save a little chocolate for yourself.

Wishing you and your loved ones a Diwali filled with light, laughter, love, and plenty of beautiful memories. Happy Diwali and happy gifting!

Suggested Reading:

Diwali Gift Guide: From ‘PajamaSutra’ To ‘Little Ladoo’ & More, A Gift For Everyone