Lifestyle / The Ultimate Diwali Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List

The Ultimate Diwali Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List

Lifestyle Oct 27, 2026

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Kiran R. Khan | Culture & Lifestyle Editor

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Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...

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