Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I’m Afraid My Childhood Bully Will Be Back In My Life, What Do I Do?
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 07, 2024
Dr. Monica Vermani continues her series where she gives advice on life, love and everything in between. “Rebullied” has moved back to her own childhood town due to her husbands job transfer. However she is being constantly reminded of the childhood bully she had to endure when she was younger. She is trying to make the move a pleasant one and rediscover the town that she grew up in but this nagging feeling of being afraid to run into her bully is becoming more than she can handle. Dr. Monica Vermani offers advice on the fear of being retraumatized.
[About the Contributor: Dr. Monica Vermani (@drmonicavermani) is a Clinical Psychologist specializing in treating trauma, stress and mood & anxiety disorders, and the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness. She is a well-known speaker, columnist and advocate in the field of mental health and wellness. Her book, A Deeper Wellness, is now available on Amazon, and her in-depth online self-help program, A Deeper Wellness, offers powerful mental health guidance, life skills, knowledge and healing, anywhere, anytime.]
Dear Dr. Monica,
After living abroad for many years, my partner and I resettled in the small city where I grew up. I had mixed feelings about settling in the place where I spent my childhood, but since my partner fell in love with this city, and our career opportunities brought us to the area, I agreed to give it a try.
So far, so great, reconnecting with old friends, and settling into a wonderful new home and familiar surroundings, except for one thing. When I was a kid, I was mercilessly bullied for years by a group of boys — beaten up, had my lunch money stolen, home homework destroyed, and other humiliations, and the ring leader of my bullies is now smack dab in the middle of my social circle.
While no one else seems bothered by these memories, my bully seems to remember our childhood relationship as friendly and fun-filled. I, on the other hand, still feel traumatized by this person and struggle with being at dinner parties and community events where he inevitably is part of the fun.
I have had a very successful career, and a happy life, but in the presence of my childhood bully, I feel like that helpless kid, just waiting for the next blow.
How can I put my childhood trauma in the past?
Signed,
Rebullied
Dear Rebullied,
The British National Child Development Study, landmark research on the lasting impact of childhood bullying, concluded that the impact of childhood bullying can last a lifetime. Many victims of childhood bullying suffer from anxiety, depression, social phobias, low self-esteem, and/or a lack of trust in people. Further, a significant number of adults who experienced bullying as children suffer from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).
Based on the details of your life that you have shared in your letter, you have built a happy and successful life. This tells me that you are resilient, resourceful, self-aware, and have compassion for yourself. I am optimistic that you will act on the advice I am about to give you to help you navigate your current situation, and that your impressive level of self-awareness, will compel you to reach out and seek help.
You are unlikely to find closure or peace of mind from your bullies and passive bystanders. You will find the help, support, and strategies you need with a credentialed mental health professional. Talk to your partner, if you have not already done so, and give them the opportunity to be of support to you as you move forward in this new chapter of your life.
Main Image Photo Credit: Pexels.com
Dr. Monica Vermani
Author
Dr. Monica Vermani is a Clinical Psychologist who specializes in treating trauma, stress, mood & anxiety disorders and is the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness. Her book, A Deeper Wellness, is coming out in 2021. www.drmonicavermani.com
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Create "Me Time" In My Demanding Life?
-
Hot Spot Alert: Mishree Cocktails & Cuisine Exhilarates With South Asian X Middle Eastern Cuisine
-
Is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina A Problem For Bangladesh?
-
How Dr. Danister Perera Is Unlocking Sri Lanka's Indigenous Medical Secrets In Palm Leaves
-
BioAro Founder Dr. Anmol Kapoor Wants You To Be The CEO Of Your Health
-
The Inaugural Lit Gala Celebrated Diwali Raising Funds For Girls Education In Rural India
-
Savour the Holidays With This Paneer Pakora Recipe By KFI Sauces!
-
Here's How To Craft And Achieve Meaningful New Year's Resolutions
-
Snack It Up This Holiday Season with Indian-Inspired Potato Wedges by KFI Sauces
-
Butter Chicken Nachos Recipe By KFI Sauces Is Perfect For Your Holiday Spread
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend She's Taking My Emotional Support For Granted?
-
How The Modern South Asian Metrosexual Is Breaking Stereotypes
-
Anjali Pathak of Patak's Shares Her Favourite Recipes For The Holiday Season
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Why Does Our Family Get Togethers Always End With A Fight?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law To Stop Intruding In My Daughter's Wedding Plans?
-
Event Alert: The Auric Living Conference Brings Holistic Healing To Toronto
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm On The Outs With My Friend Because I Supported Her Breakup What Do I Do?
-
Event Alert: The Desai Foundation Rings In 10th Anniversary of "Diwali On The Hudson" Gala
-
South Asians & Arthritis: Busting Myths And Sharing Facts About This Disease In Our Community
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Kids That My Granddaughter's Best Friend Is A Bully?
-
Why Nurturing International Students Is Key To Canada's Growth
-
India Vs Canada: Is This The Start Of A New Cold War?
-
Make Your Brunch Brilliant With This French Buckwheat Crepes & Dosas Recipe!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law That Her Messy Dog Is Not Welcome At My House?
-
Event Alert: The Women Empowerment Awards Honours Change-Making Women In Exclusive Gala
-
You Just Need A Hot Pot To Make This Amazing Masala Style Vegan Tomato Soup
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend To Stop Interrupting Me?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Trust My Husband After He Cheated On Me?
-
Check Out This Insane Recipe For Mini Masala Idli
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Brother That His Cottage Rules Ruins All The Fun?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: What Do I Do When My Fiancé Shares His Dog With His Ex?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Partner That Our Six-Year-Old Is To Young For Sleepovers?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Deal With My Friend Who Always Wants To Start A Fight?
-
Here's Why Paris Calls Tharshan Selvarajah The Best Baguette Baker In The City
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Our Cultural Differences May Threaten Our Marriage
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Bestie Roommate Is A Nightmare
-
#ANOKHI20: From Head-To-Heels Here Is Raj Girn’s Complete Fashion & Beauty Breakdown
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch Highlighted The Importance Of Mental Health Awareness Within The South Asian Community
-
Is The South Asian Bromance A Form Of Micro-Cheating?
-
Pride 2023: Why Is India's Supreme Court Taking So Long To Legalize Same Sex Marriage?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Love Constantly Wants To Be With Me And I'm Exhausted
-
The Coronation Of King Charles III Was A Global Desi Affair
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My In-Laws Introduces Our Kids As Their "Adopted" Grandkids
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Office Romance Wants To Keep Us A Secret
-
The Dishes That Asha Bhosle Wants You To Try At Her Resto Asha's In Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Rude Friend Is Mortifying!
-
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs
-
Tour The World At Dubai's Amazing Global Village
-
The Hunt For Amritpal Singh: What Exactly Is Happening In Punjab?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Had A Miscarriage And Our Family's "Be Grateful" Sentiments Really Hurt
-
Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Underage Nephew Expects Me To Buy Booze For Him
-
Warm Up To The Fusion Delights Of Ushna in Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Boyfriend Is Pressuring Me To Attend His Sister's Wedding But I Can't Afford It
-
IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder