Inside Vancouver’s Luxury Event Scene: How Paarull JS Bakshi Is Turning Storytelling Into Unforgettable Experiences
Lifestyle May 28, 2026
In an era where audiences crave connection, authenticity, and memorable experiences, event planning has evolved into something far greater than décor, logistics, and timelines—it has become an extension of storytelling, presentation, and human connection. Today, the most impactful events are the ones that tell a story—and that is exactly where Paarull JS Bakshi has found her purpose.
For Paarull, every event begins with people.
Behind every celebration, corporate gathering, gala, or cultural experience is a story waiting to be brought to life. It is this philosophy that has shaped her career across public relations, communications, branding, and event management for more than a decade. Through Paarull Communications Limited and Barkkat Events, she has built a reputation for creating experiences that feel elevated yet personal—events designed not only to impress guests, but to leave them feeling connected to something meaningful.
Where Public Relations Meets Event Planning
While many see event planning as a behind-the-scenes operational role, Paarull approaches it through a far more intentional lens. Her background in public relations and communications has given her a strong understanding of branding, audience perception, presentation, and audience connection, allowing her to curate experiences that align seamlessly with a client’s vision and identity. Combined with her event management expertise, the result is an approach that balances strategic storytelling with flawless execution.
Over the years, Paarull has managed more than 400 successful events and projects ranging from weddings and private celebrations to corporate functions, non-profit galas, community activations, and cultural experiences. Her work has included collaborations with entrepreneurs, artists, performers, public figures, and organizations looking to create events that resonate long after the evening ends.
Creating Experiences That Feel Personal
At the core of her work is the belief that successful events are not defined solely by aesthetics—they are defined by how they make people feel.
That perspective is reflected in every stage of her process. From concept development to final execution, Paarull focuses on creating environments that feel welcoming, thoughtful, and immersive. Whether producing an elegant gala or an intimate private event, her goal remains consistent: to create experiences that reflect the people and purpose behind them while leaving guests feeling connected, welcomed, and emotionally engaged.
Her work has become known for its creativity, precision, and ability to make events feel both professional and personal—an approach that continues to resonate with clients across Vancouver, Surrey, and the Lower Mainland.
Elevating The Art Of Event Planning
As experiential events continue to play an increasingly important role in branding, networking, and community-building, professionals like Paarull are redefining what modern event planning looks like. It is no longer simply about organizing an event—it is about building connection, shaping perception, and creating experiences that people carry with them long after they leave the room.
For Paarull, that deeper purpose is what continues to drive her passion for the industry.
“Every event is an opportunity to tell a story, build a brand, and create a lasting memory. For me, this doesn’t feel like work…It feels like bringing people together and creating moments they will remember for years to come!”
For event planning, brand-focused event support, and more information, connect with Paarull JS Bakshi on Instagram at @paarulljsbakshi and @barkkatevents.
Images provided by Paarull JS Bakshi
Farah Khan | Editorial Director
Author
Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.
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