Inside Vancouver’s Luxury Event Scene: How Paarull JS Bakshi Is Turning Storytelling Into Unforgettable Experiences

Creating Experiences That Feel Personal

At the core of her work is the belief that successful events are not defined solely by aesthetics—they are defined by how they make people feel.

That perspective is reflected in every stage of her process. From concept development to final execution, Paarull focuses on creating environments that feel welcoming, thoughtful, and immersive. Whether producing an elegant gala or an intimate private event, her goal remains consistent: to create experiences that reflect the people and purpose behind them while leaving guests feeling connected, welcomed, and emotionally engaged.

Her work has become known for its creativity, precision, and ability to make events feel both professional and personal—an approach that continues to resonate with clients across Vancouver, Surrey, and the Lower Mainland.