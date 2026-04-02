Toronto Business Event Announces ‘VibrantCanada’ Initiative for India–Canada Trade Corridors
Business Apr 02, 2026
India-Canada Trade Focus: Experts discuss investment, innovation, and new trade opportunities between India and Canada.
The Forest Hill Room at the Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville reached full capacity on the evening of March 27, as members of Toronto’s South Asian business community gathered for a presentation by global trade strategist Dr. Jagat Shah. India Canada Trade Focus
Held between 5 and 7 PM, the session drew a diverse mix of entrepreneurs, SME operators, consultants, and investors—many of whom remained standing along the periphery as the room filled up. The presence of Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, Consul General of India, Toronto, added formal weight to the event, reflecting growing diplomatic and institutional interest in strengthening India–Canada economic ties.
“When talent, capital, and opportunity connect across borders, nations don’t just trade—they transform together.”
— Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, Consul General of India, Toronto
Dr. Shah’s presentation focused on identifying underexploited trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Moving through data points, sectoral insights, and case-led observations, he emphasized that current bilateral trade figures—approximately $8.6 billion in goods and $15 billion in services—represent only a fraction of the potential.
“India and Canada are not just trading partners; they are complementary economies waiting to unlock exponential value through trust, technology, and talent.”
— Dr. Jagat Shah
Among the key sectors highlighted were critical minerals processing, AI-led service exports, agri-tech and cold-chain logistics for ethnic foods, clean energy collaboration, and fintech platforms for SMEs. Shah also pointed to Tier-2 and Tier-3 city partnerships as a largely untapped area for bilateral engagement, urging businesses to look beyond traditional hubs such as Toronto and Vancouver.
“The future of India–Canada trade lies beyond commodities—it lives in collaboration, innovation, and co-creation of global value chains.”
— Dr. Jagat Shah
A notable portion of the discussion introduced VibrantCanada, an initiative aimed at building structured trade corridors between India and Canada.
Positioned within the wider “Vibrant” ecosystem—a global network of trade initiatives, research platforms, and business summits founded by global trade strategist Dr. Jagat Shah—the platform builds on efforts that have connected entrepreneurs, exporters, and investors across markets in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and parts of Africa through trade forums, sector-focused conferences, and international business networks. The broader Vibrant initiatives have focused on helping companies explore export opportunities, build cross-border partnerships, and engage with new markets through structured business dialogue.
Within this framework, VibrantCanada is expected to facilitate business delegations, sector-focused partnerships, and curated B2B engagements to accelerate cross-border collaboration between India and Canada. By bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders from both markets, the initiative aims to create more direct pathways for companies looking to explore bilateral opportunities, form strategic partnerships, and navigate new market entry.
Following the formal presentation, the event transitioned into a networking session, with attendees forming small groups across the room. Conversations centered on market entry strategies, supply chain linkages, and potential partnerships, with several participants continuing discussions well past the scheduled close.
“When India’s entrepreneurial energy meets Canada’s stability and resources, trade transforms into a long-term strategic partnership.”
— Dr. Jagat Shah
The presentation also underscored India’s broader economic trajectory. With a GDP exceeding $4 trillion, a rapidly expanding digital economy, and one of the world’s youngest populations, India is increasingly being positioned not just as an emerging market but as a central player in global trade.
“India–Canada trade is not about distance between nations, but about the alignment of vision, values, and value creation.”
— Dr. Jagat Shah
For many attendees, the evening provided both context and direction—highlighting not only where opportunities exist, but how they might be approached in practical terms.
As discussions around a potential expansion of India–Canada trade continue, events such as this point to a growing alignment between business communities on both sides—driven as much by diaspora engagement as by policy. India Canada Trade Focus
Photos: Tushar Unadkat
Author
Internationally celebrated, award-winning media personality and author of several business and lifestyle articles, Tushar Unadkat, is the CEO, Creative Director of MUKTA Advertising, Founder, and Executive Director of Nouveau iDEA, Canada. He holds a Master of Design from the University of Dundee, S...
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