The narrative of South Asian individuals has undergone a remarkable transformation over the decades, evolving from traditional roles to dynamic leaders in the global business arena. This cultural shift highlights the resilience, ingenuity, and determination of South Asian women and men who have broken barriers and redefined societal roles. Today, they are at the forefront of thriving businesses, driving innovation and economic growth across continents, including North America.

A Historical Perspective

Historically, society often confined South Asian women to the roles of homemakers and caregivers, limiting their contributions to the domestic sphere. Similarly, South Asian men, often the primary breadwinners, faced their expectations and pressures within rigid societal structures. These roles reflected deeply entrenched cultural norms prioritizing familial duties over personal and professional aspirations. Education and career opportunities, particularly for women, were limited, and those who ventured into the workforce faced significant challenges and biases.

Despite these constraints, both South Asian women and men have consistently demonstrated a strong sense of perseverance. In many households, women managed complex family dynamics, budgets, and community engagements, honing skills that would later prove invaluable in business. Conversely, men balanced the pressure of maintaining economic stability while often supporting their families’ educational and professional advancements. These early experiences laid the groundwork for future generations to pursue their ambitions beyond the confines of traditional roles.

The Rise of the Modern South Asian Business Leader

The latter half of the 20th century and the early 21st century witnessed a significant shift. Increased access to education, changing socio-economic conditions, and the influence of globalization began to alter perceptions. South Asians started to pursue higher education in more significant numbers, often excelling in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), business, and the arts.

This wave of educated and empowered individuals began to enter the workforce, not just as employees but as entrepreneurs and leaders. They brought a unique blend of cultural heritage and modern business acumen, challenging stereotypes and inspiring change. Their businesses often emphasize sustainability, community, and innovation, reflecting a holistic approach to entrepreneurship.

Success Stories: Leading the Way in North America

Today, South Asian women and men are making significant strides in various industries across North America, particularly in the US and Canada. Their ventures span from technology and finance to beauty and wellness, each story contributing to a larger narrative of empowerment and success.

Arjun Malhotra , Chairman of Magic Software , has made significant contributions to the technology sector. His leadership has driven the company’s success across North America, demonstrating the innovative spirit and business acumen of South Asian entrepreneurs.



Deepak Agarwal of DesiClik established an online marketplace for Indian products, including clothing, groceries, and handicrafts. Serving customers in both the US and Canada, DesiClik provides a platform for South Asian vendors to reach a broader audience, fostering economic ties and cultural exchange.



H.R. Shah , owner of TV Asia , has provided a voice and platform for the South Asian community in North America. TV Asia, a leading television network, broadcasts a variety of content catering to the diverse interests of South Asians across the US and Canada, highlighting the community’s cultural richness and business acumen.



Kajal Anand of Tamarind Global provides luxury event management and travel services, catering to a high-end clientele in North America. Her ability to seamlessly blend cultural richness with modern sophistication has set her apart in the industry.



Mafat and Tulsi Patel founded Patel Brothers , one of the largest Indian-American grocery store chains. Starting in Chicago, they expanded to Canada, offering a wide range of South Asian groceries and products, creating a vital link for the diaspora community.



Priscilla Tsai launched Cocokind , a skincare brand emphasizing clean, conscious beauty. Cocokind’s popularity in the US and Canada underscores the growing consumer demand for natural and ethical products.



Sana Javeri Kadri founded Diaspora Co., a direct trade spice company that disrupts the traditional spice trade and ensures fair wages for farmers. Her commitment to quality and social justice has resonated widely with operations in both the US and Canada.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Possibilities

These individuals’ success showcases their talents and demonstrates the scope of achievements without barriers. As more South Asian women and men step into leadership roles and entrepreneurial ventures, they continue to inspire and pave the way for future generations. The cultural evolution from traditional roles to business trailblazers reflects a broader societal shift towards gender equality and empowerment.

In celebrating these achievements, it is crucial to recognize the ongoing challenges and work towards creating an even more inclusive environment where South Asian individuals can thrive without limitations. Their journey is a powerful reminder that with education, opportunity, and resilience, the possibilities are boundless. The future is bright for South Asian business entrepreneurs, and their impact on the global stage will only continue to grow.

