Award-winning journalist Raj Baddhan is tapped to be the new CEO for Lyca Media, the home of UK’s three South Asian radio channels. He shares with us his rise to the top and his big plans for Lyca Radio.

Back in 2014 there was a huge buzz in the industry when the largest commercial Asian Radio station Sunrise Radio was taken over by the mobile giant Lycamobile, this bought about the Lyca Media Group who now run Lyca Radio 1458 and Dil Se Radio 1035.

Raj was previously working for the award-winning radio station, Sabras Radio in Leicester, as a presenter on their flagship drive-time show as well as being the station manager there. he has been with this company for 14 years and this only further proves the commitment he is willing to make. Before this he worked at Radio XL in Birmingham and Zee Radio, London. As well as being a big name in the radio game, Raj is a co-founder of BizAsiaLive.com, launched back in 2005. Taking us into the present day Raj became the brand-new Chief Executive Officer was appointed to head these channels in January 2021.

In the three months since Raj has taken over this position, he has made some significant changes to the stations output, making it more Bollywood centric.

“We’re pleased to announce Raj’s appointment as the CEO of Lyca Media’s radio business,” announced Navanit Narayan, Lycamobile’s Group Chief Operating Officer. “He’s joined at an exciting time for both the company and the wider industry as individuals look to trusted, familiar sources for their news and entertainment. Raj brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, which will help foster our mission to further engage our audiences with provocative, innovative, relevant and uplifting content.”

Raj took time out of his busy schedule and chatting with us about his rise, and his big plans for Lyca Radio.

Vallisa Chauhan: What are your plans for the stations?

Raj Baddhan: The BIG change comes on Tuesday 4th May, with the re-launch of Lyca Radio. We’re re-positioning the station into the go-to Asian London station with London news, travel, events and quirkies. We’ve also changed our music output with a focus back on Bollywood hits from recent years, fused with ’70s,’80s and ’90s throwbacks. Furthermore, our second Asian station, Dilse Radio has proposed a format change to re-position it as London’s only retro Asian station. This will take some time but plans are there.

VC: How do you feel about being part of such a prestigious brand?

RB: Feels a great honour to work for the prestigious Lyca Group. Not only is it a leading name in its field, it is also very serious about its media brands, be it radio, TV or film productions. A truly versatile and incredible name.

VC: Being CEO is a big responsibility, how does it feel to be in this position?

RB: When I took on the role of Lyca Media’s CEO, I just saw the work in hand. There is a lot I have done and so much more work yet to do. More than the position, it is the challenge of changing things around that excites me. I have a great team that shares my vision and together we’ll accomplish the mission we have set ourselves on.

VC: You have moved from up north to Canary Wharf, how is that?

RB: Working in Canary Wharf is a dream come true. I used to live in London previously and have often visited the city but never did I think I would be working and living in Canary Wharf. Waking up to the skyline of Canary Wharf makes you forget about everything! The Midlands will always be home but now I’ve officially found my second home.

VC: Have you managed to work your way around a Tube Map yet?

RB: (Laughs) I have with the Central London part. Wait till I have a meeting further out, then I may struggle.

VC: What are you proudest achievements so far?

RB: Proudest achievement — being appointed CEO of Lyca Media — that too well before my 40th! More than anything else, seeing the smile of my parents face — job done!



VC: What is your biggest challenges career wise?

RB: Changing the perception of Asian media amongst British Asians. Over the years, the negativity that engulfed Asian media has impacted younger Asians in taking up professional work in the sector. We all need to change this in the industry to take Asian media companies to the next level.

VC: What would you like to achieve with the Lyca Media brand?

RB: I’m turning the clock back on both Lyca Radio and Dilse Radio by going back to basics! Great music, good radio personalities, local information for our broadcast region. Once we’ve established this, it will then be the turn to experiment with innovative concepts (keeping them under wraps!).

VC: Are there any immediate changes you can tell us about?

RB: Yes definitely. On Tuesday 4th May 2021 the biggest change on Lyca Radio is happening. The schedule and sound of the station is changing. There are new presenters, new shows, new schedules, new jingles. New everything really. It’s exciting. Oh and I’m returning to presenting too — back to “Drivetime”, after a five month break from being on air you will now be able to hear me once again.

VC: Any last words for those looking at you thinking “I want to just like him one day”?

RB: Please don’t be put off by Asian media. I love working with younger passionate radio people. Keep getting those work experience slots in at media outlets & continue to knock on the doors of the big companies! Don’t ever underestimate your power!

Listen out for the new changes on Lyca Radio 1458 on 1458am, DAB, Alexa, Google Home and worldwide on LycaRadio.com.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.asianimage.co.uk