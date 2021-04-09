Bollywood On The Beach: 10 Celebs Who Rocked Serious Vacay Vibes In The Maldives
Showbiz Apr 09, 2021
When it comes to vacay, Bollywood definitely knows how to do it right. The current hot spot that has lit up social seems to be the luxurious beaches of the Maldives. From Sara Ali Khan to Shraddha Kapoor and more, check out how these celebs brought Bollywood to the beach.
Madhuri and her family were recently in the Maldives. She posted this with the caption: “Hello from paradise @discoversoneva #sonevajani”
Sara and her brother also visited Maldives earlier this year. She wrote: “When Sister Sara fears post binge bloat. Brother Iggy says ‘at least fatty will float’ . Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat. And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat.”
In November last year, Tiger was vacationing in the Maldives. He posted: “Pls excuse the yellow hot pants. Either ive grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown.”
Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter
Ananya celebrated the New Years in the sunny island. She wrote: “Looking on the brighter side #Hello2021.”
Tara celebrated her birthday in the Maldives in November last year. She captioned this: “Beach/Birthday Baby.”
Shraddha who was there to celebrate her cousin’s wedding is still soaking up the sun, enjoying nature and snorkelling in the ocean. She wrote: “Another day, in paradise!”
Katrina was in the Maldives for a shoot for Peacock magazine. She shared on social: “So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot.”
Farhan and Shibani Dandekar were on vacation in the Maldives in November. Farhan went scuba diving and captioned: “Feed your soul”.
Varun was in Maldives in October last year and recently shared: “#tbt being underwater. This has to be my favourite themes this year and favourite shows. Jalsa kar bapu.”
Judging by the popularity, it’s pretty clear that this sunny paradise will continue to be the must-go destination for Bollywood.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
Award Season Fave: Golden Globe & SAG Award Nominee Riz Ahmed Talks To Us About His Turn In 'Sound Of Metal'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Check Out These April 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You've Got To Check Out These Fab Celeb Pet Influencers On Instagram
-
Pooja Bhatt & 4 More Reasons Why You Need To Stream 'Bombay Begums'
-
Everything You Need To Know About Simone Ashley Who Will Play Kate Sharma In ‘Bridgerton’
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These March 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Award Season Fave: Golden Globe & SAG Award Nominee Riz Ahmed Talks To Us About His Turn In 'Sound Of Metal'
-
From Roveena To Roach Killa & More: You Need To Add These Fresh EPs To Your Playlist STAT
-
Binge On These 9 Desi Romantic Shows On Valentine's Day
-
If You Haven't Seen It Yet, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Need To Watch "The White Tiger" Now
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These February 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why The Film "I'll Meet You There" From Iram Parveen Bilal Can't Be Missed
-
Check Out These January 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Will Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Bring Down The Nepotistic Culture Of The Bollywood Mafia?
-
The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran Asks If You're "Ready For This Love" In His Latest Hit Single
-
5 Replay-Worthy Moments From 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'
-
Interview: Tabu & Ishaan Khatter Dish On Mira Nair's Epic TV Drama 'A Suitable Boy'
-
Must See! Deepa Mehta's Much-Buzzed New Flick 'Funny Boy'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These December 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
6 Reasons Why I've Added K-Pop To My Bollywood Playlist
-
Nazneen Contractor Makes History As The First South Asian Lead In The Hallmark Channel Film, "The Christmas Ring"
-
"Funny Boy" By Deepa Mehta Is Canada's Official Submission For Best International Feature Film At The 2021 Oscars
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These November 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
4 Reasons Why You Should Check Out "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" On Netflix
-
Check Out These 7 Lockdown Movies You May Have Missed
-
World Mental Health Day Special: Adi Tackles The Topic Of Suicide In India With His latest Release ".22"
-
Veena Sud Discusses Directing The Film 'The Lie'
-
Actress Sarita Choudhury Discusses Her New Film 'EVIL EYE'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These October 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
8 Real-Life Dramas That You Need To Watch
-
6 Psychological Thrillers You Don't Want to Miss
-
One-On-One Chat With Breakout Star Geraldine Viswanathan Of "The Broken Hearts Gallery"
-
A Must Watch! "The Broken Hearts Gallery" Celebrates The Remnants Of Love
-
5 Reasons We Love Netflix Show "Masaba Masaba" and You Will Too
-
Twitter Trashes "Dangerous" The Latest Film By Ram Gopal Varma
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These September 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Log Kya Kahengi: 5 Reasons Why Cancelling "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" Is A Huge Mistake
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These August 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Tune In Today! Virtual Fundraising Concert By Rukus Avenue & UN In Honour Of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons
-
Turn It Up! 7 Best Concert Films To Stream At Home
-
Saroj Khan (1948-2020): 10 Iconic Songs From The Legendary Choreographer
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take A Mental Break & Check Out These 5 South Asian Comedians For Some Serious LOLs
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These June 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take Pride In These 7 Books By South Asian LGBTQIA+ Authors
-
Bollywood's Back! Check Out These Bollywood Films That Are Going Online
-
Filmmaker Shreya Patel & Podcaster Sachit Gupta Launches #LOVESPREADS For Global Artists & "Unity" Documentary To Connect The World During These COVID Times
-
'Transplant' Star Hamza Haq Represents The Refugee Experience On His Top-Rated TV Drama
-
Get Streaming! May 2020 Bollywood Movies & Shows To Binge On
-
The World's Largest Fundraiser! Our Fave Moments From The "I FOR INDIA" Concert
-
The "WTF?!" Reactions To Lilly Singh And Her Badgyal Video
-
Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020): A Loving Look At Some Of His Iconic Bollywood Songs
-
Remembering Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): The Cinematic Man For All Seasons
-
Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' Is The Show We Have Been Waiting For
-
COVID-19: Feel The Love With These Bollywood Quarantine #CoupleGoals
-
COVID-19: Our Lockdown List Of April 2020 Bollywood Films & Shows To Binge On
-
How Teen Star Leela Ladnier Brings "Mira, Royal Detective" To Life