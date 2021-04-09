Bollywood On The Beach: 10 Celebs Who Rocked Serious Vacay Vibes In The Maldives

When it comes to vacay, Bollywood definitely knows how to do it right. The current hot spot that has lit up social seems to be the luxurious beaches of the Maldives. From Sara Ali Khan to Shraddha Kapoor and more, check out how these celebs brought Bollywood to the beach.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri and her family were recently in the Maldives. She posted this with the caption: “Hello from paradise @discoversoneva #sonevajani”

Sara Ali Khan

Sara and her brother also visited Maldives earlier this year. She wrote: “When Sister Sara fears post binge bloat. Brother Iggy says ‘at least fatty will float’ . Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat. And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat.”

Tiger Shroff

In November last year, Tiger was vacationing in the Maldives. He posted: “Pls excuse the yellow hot pants. Either ive grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown.”

Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter

Ananya celebrated the New Years in the sunny island. She wrote: “Looking on the brighter side #Hello2021.”

Tara Sutaria

Tara celebrated her birthday in the Maldives in November last year. She captioned this: “Beach/Birthday Baby.”

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha who was there to celebrate her cousin’s wedding is still soaking up the sun, enjoying nature and snorkelling in the ocean. She wrote: “Another day, in paradise!”

Katrina Kaif

Katrina was in the Maldives for a shoot for Peacock magazine. She shared on social: “So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot.”

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan and Shibani Dandekar were on vacation in the Maldives in November. Farhan went scuba diving and captioned: “Feed your soul”.

Varun Dhawan

Varun was in Maldives in October last year and recently shared: “#tbt being underwater. This has to be my favourite themes this year and favourite shows. Jalsa kar bapu.”

Judging by the popularity, it’s pretty clear that this sunny paradise will continue to be the must-go destination for Bollywood.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com