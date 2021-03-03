Get Streaming! Binge On These March 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!

This month there are all sorts of solid content being released! Check out this list of March 2021 movies from Bollywood and beyond, and add them to your watch list!

Roohi

Director: Hardik Mehta

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma

Release Date: March 11th, 2021

In a small town, two boys are stuck with a girl named Roohi in a forest. During this time, one of the boys falls in love with Roohi who then finds out that Roohi is actually the name of one of her personalities. The other boy falls in love with Afza (her other personality) and the crazy story takes off from there.

Fauji Calling

Director: Aaryaan Saxena

Cast: Sharman Joshi, Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mugdha Godsae and Zarina Wahab

Release Date: March 12th, 2021

The film is about a solider who sacrifices his life during a battle. His family struggles to cope with his passing, especially his young daughter who then suffers from PTSD. This story tells the story of the family and the journey of the little girl’s struggle with her father’s death.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Cast: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Release Date: March 19th, 2021

What happens when two people who completely despise each other bang heads? This is the story of Sandeep and Pinky Faraar. Pinky is a police officer while Sandeep is from the corporate world. These two people represent two completely different ideals. Due to circumstances, these two polar opposites are then thrown together where their mistrust for each other grows.

Mumbai Saga

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Cast: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Rohit Roy

Release Date: March 19th, 2021

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi are coming together for the first time in this crime thriller. Certain events takes place that transforms a peaceful city known as Bombay turns into a crime-riddled city that is Mumbai.

Pagglait

Director: Umesh Bist

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav

Release Date: March 26th, 2021

Soon after getting married, a young woman is widowed and she finds it very difficult to show her true emotions. She must now discover her purpose in life while living in a small town, where her new drive brings about a whole host of questions from those around her.

Kaadan

Director: Prabhu Solomon

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain

Release Date: March 26th, 2021

This heartwarming film was shot in Telegu, Tamil and Hindi at the same time and is being released in all three languages at once. It’s about a man who makes a living by performing alongside elephants on street corners. When we get an insight into his backstory, we see that he was saved by the elephants from a leopard. He then makes it big and decides to open a zoo where he has different animals living there and that is where a life-changing moment happens.

Silence … Can you hear it?

Director: Aban Bhaucha Deohans

Cast: Manoj Baypayee, Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur and Sahil Vaid

Release Date: March 26th, 2021

This thriller is about a team of special cops in a police force investigating the murder of a high-profile victim who goes missing after leaving her house. The victim also is the daughter of a retired judge which adds to the mystery and possible political motives. The team must work together to find out what happened and why.

