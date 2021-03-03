Get Streaming! Binge On These March 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
Mar 03, 2021
This month there are all sorts of solid content being released! Check out this list of March 2021 movies from Bollywood and beyond, and add them to your watch list!
Director: Hardik Mehta
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma
Release Date: March 11th, 2021
In a small town, two boys are stuck with a girl named Roohi in a forest. During this time, one of the boys falls in love with Roohi who then finds out that Roohi is actually the name of one of her personalities. The other boy falls in love with Afza (her other personality) and the crazy story takes off from there.
Director: Aaryaan Saxena
Cast: Sharman Joshi, Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mugdha Godsae and Zarina Wahab
Release Date: March 12th, 2021
The film is about a solider who sacrifices his life during a battle. His family struggles to cope with his passing, especially his young daughter who then suffers from PTSD. This story tells the story of the family and the journey of the little girl’s struggle with her father’s death.
Director: Dibakar Banerjee
Cast: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra
Release Date: March 19th, 2021
What happens when two people who completely despise each other bang heads? This is the story of Sandeep and Pinky Faraar. Pinky is a police officer while Sandeep is from the corporate world. These two people represent two completely different ideals. Due to circumstances, these two polar opposites are then thrown together where their mistrust for each other grows.
Director: Sanjay Gupta
Cast: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Rohit Roy
Release Date: March 19th, 2021
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi are coming together for the first time in this crime thriller. Certain events takes place that transforms a peaceful city known as Bombay turns into a crime-riddled city that is Mumbai.
Director: Umesh Bist
Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav
Release Date: March 26th, 2021
Soon after getting married, a young woman is widowed and she finds it very difficult to show her true emotions. She must now discover her purpose in life while living in a small town, where her new drive brings about a whole host of questions from those around her.
Director: Prabhu Solomon
Cast: Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain
Release Date: March 26th, 2021
This heartwarming film was shot in Telegu, Tamil and Hindi at the same time and is being released in all three languages at once. It’s about a man who makes a living by performing alongside elephants on street corners. When we get an insight into his backstory, we see that he was saved by the elephants from a leopard. He then makes it big and decides to open a zoo where he has different animals living there and that is where a life-changing moment happens.
Director: Aban Bhaucha Deohans
Cast: Manoj Baypayee, Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur and Sahil Vaid
Release Date: March 26th, 2021
This thriller is about a team of special cops in a police force investigating the murder of a high-profile victim who goes missing after leaving her house. The victim also is the daughter of a retired judge which adds to the mystery and possible political motives. The team must work together to find out what happened and why.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan
