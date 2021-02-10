Binge On These 9 Desi Romantic Shows On Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, many are resorting to a night in with a good romantic television series to take them through the long weekend. To help guide you through the long list of television shows available for binge-watch, we have rounded up some 9 Desi romantic shows to stream on this day of love.

Little Things /Netflix

This series follows Kavya and Dhruv, a co-habitating couple in their 20s who try to navigate the ups and downs of their work life, modern-day relationships and finding themselves in contemporary Mumbai. There’s three seasons available.

Mismatched / Netflix

Based on the novel When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon, this is a rather cute TV series following two teenagers who, after being set-up by their families, strike up a friendship at their summer programme. The series stars Prajakta Kofi and Rohit Saraf.

Taj Mahal 1989 /Netflix

This series follows three interconnected couples and their different takes on love in the modern age. Students Dharam and Rashmi are in love, but his political ambitions raise concerns for Rashmi; Angad falls for Mamta, the student leader for the communist party.

Made in Heaven/Amazon Prime Video

This Amazon Prime Video web series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. Written by Alankrita Srivastava and created by Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the episodes deal with issues such as dowry to class divide to honour killing and homosexuality. It’s created by Zoya Akhtar, who directed a few episodes as well.

Bandish Bandits/Amazon Prime Video

This new series follows two singers with contrasting personalities as they set out on an incredible journey of self-discovery with one another, while they each follow their own career.

Four More Shots Please/Amazon Prime Video

This Amazon Prime Video original series follows four unapologetically flawed women who, in their own way, deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties. Despite it all, they still have each other, forming a strong bond over tequila shots.

Indian Matchmaking/ Netflix

If you’d prefer a dose of reality, then Indian Matchmaking might just be up your alley. It’s a Netflix Original Series, following matchmaker Sima Taparia who guides clients in the U.S. and India. Based in Mumbai India, you follow her as she goes about trying to find the best matches for her millennial clientele.

Anamika/Zee5 Premium

Anamika, part of the Forbidden Love anthology series, is a romantic drama film starring Aditya Seal, Pooja Kumar, and Harsh Chhaya. The movie follows Anamika, a housewife deprived of her husband’s love and attention, and soon develops a close bond with a music director.

Dil Bechara/Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film aired on Disney + in India and premiered on Hotstar in U.S. and Canada. It’s a remake of The Fault In Our Stars.

Whether you’re flying solo or in coupled up, taking a break and escaping into some fabulous shows can’t be beat! Happy Valentine’s Day!