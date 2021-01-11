New Year means new movies! Check out these January 2021 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Director: Seema Pahwa

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Konkona Sen Sharma

Release Date: 1st January 2021

This comedy was first introduced at the Mumbai Film Festival back in October. In the Hindu culture there is a 12/13 day mourning period after death. This can be a time for the family to grieve or in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi it could be a time where all the family issues arise and are bought to the surface.

Navarasa

Created By: Mani Ratnam

Cast: Suriya, Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pavel Navageethan and Rajesh Balachandran

Release Date: 1st January 2021

Web series seem to be the way forward these days with everyone at home looking for things they can stream. Navarasa is a Tamil web series with Mani Ratnam making his digital debut with nine episodes directed by different directors and starring a variety of cast members. Each episode represents different emotions of rasa like love, fear, compassion etc.

12 ‘O’ Clock

Director: Ram Gopal Verma

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Makarand Deshmukh, Flora Saini and Manav Kaul

Release Date: 8th January 2021

Now that the festivities are over, the horror films will start making a comeback and the first one is directed by Ram Gopal Verma. The story revolves around spirits and science where there seems to be a lady who is possessed by some sort of spirit that is haunting everyone that comes into contact with her.

KGF Chapter 2

Director: Prashanth Neel

Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty

Release Date: 14th January 2021

K.G.F. Chapter 1 came out in 2018 and was a huge success. It was quest of one man after he makes a promise to his dying mother. This will lead him into some dangerous situations in order to gain power and wealth. Chapter 2 continues the story of Yash reprising his role in the lead and Sanjay Dutt playing the role of Adheera.

Jagame Thanthiram

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jasmes Cosmo

Release Date: 14th January 2021

The story is set in the UK with an english gangster who brings in a Tamil gangster to try an help solve the issues he is having with the Indian gangsters but all things get twisted when the English gangster and Tamil gangster become enemies.

Looop Lapeta

Director: Aakash Bhatia

Cast: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin

Release Date: 29th January 2021

Loop Lapeta is a new age thriller film which is actually a Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run that came out in 1998. The plot is about Taapsee’s character being given 20 minutes to raise money to help her boyfriend before he does something drastic.