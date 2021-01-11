Check Out These January 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Jan 11, 2021
New Year means new movies! Check out these January 2021 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Seema Pahwa
Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Konkona Sen Sharma
Release Date: 1st January 2021
This comedy was first introduced at the Mumbai Film Festival back in October. In the Hindu culture there is a 12/13 day mourning period after death. This can be a time for the family to grieve or in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi it could be a time where all the family issues arise and are bought to the surface.
Created By: Mani Ratnam
Cast: Suriya, Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pavel Navageethan and Rajesh Balachandran
Release Date: 1st January 2021
Web series seem to be the way forward these days with everyone at home looking for things they can stream. Navarasa is a Tamil web series with Mani Ratnam making his digital debut with nine episodes directed by different directors and starring a variety of cast members. Each episode represents different emotions of rasa like love, fear, compassion etc.
Director: Ram Gopal Verma
Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Makarand Deshmukh, Flora Saini and Manav Kaul
Release Date: 8th January 2021
Now that the festivities are over, the horror films will start making a comeback and the first one is directed by Ram Gopal Verma. The story revolves around spirits and science where there seems to be a lady who is possessed by some sort of spirit that is haunting everyone that comes into contact with her.
Director: Prashanth Neel
Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty
Release Date: 14th January 2021
K.G.F. Chapter 1 came out in 2018 and was a huge success. It was quest of one man after he makes a promise to his dying mother. This will lead him into some dangerous situations in order to gain power and wealth. Chapter 2 continues the story of Yash reprising his role in the lead and Sanjay Dutt playing the role of Adheera.
Director: Karthik Subbaraj
Cast: Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jasmes Cosmo
Release Date: 14th January 2021
The story is set in the UK with an english gangster who brings in a Tamil gangster to try an help solve the issues he is having with the Indian gangsters but all things get twisted when the English gangster and Tamil gangster become enemies.
Looop Lapeta
Director: Aakash Bhatia
Cast: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin
Release Date: 29th January 2021
Loop Lapeta is a new age thriller film which is actually a Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run that came out in 1998. The plot is about Taapsee’s character being given 20 minutes to raise money to help her boyfriend before he does something drastic.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Will Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Bring Down The Nepotistic Culture Of The Bollywood Mafia?
-
The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran Asks If You're "Ready For This Love" In His Latest Hit Single
-
5 Replay-Worthy Moments From 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'
-
Interview: Tabu & Ishaan Khatter Dish On Mira Nair's Epic TV Drama 'A Suitable Boy'
-
Must See! Deepa Mehta's Much-Buzzed New Flick 'Funny Boy'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These December 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
6 Reasons Why I've Added K-Pop To My Bollywood Playlist
-
Nazneen Contractor Makes History As The First South Asian Lead In The Hallmark Channel Film, "The Christmas Ring"
-
"Funny Boy" By Deepa Mehta Is Canada's Official Submission For Best International Feature Film At The 2021 Oscars
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These November 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
4 Reasons Why You Should Check Out "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" On Netflix
-
Check Out These 7 Lockdown Movies You May Have Missed
-
World Mental Health Day Special: Adi Tackles The Topic Of Suicide In India With His latest Release ".22"
-
Veena Sud Discusses Directing The Film 'The Lie'
-
Actress Sarita Choudhury Discusses Her New Film 'EVIL EYE'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These October 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
8 Real-Life Dramas That You Need To Watch
-
6 Psychological Thrillers You Don't Want to Miss
-
One-On-One Chat With Breakout Star Geraldine Viswanathan Of "The Broken Hearts Gallery"
-
A Must Watch! "The Broken Hearts Gallery" Celebrates The Remnants Of Love
-
5 Reasons We Love Netflix Show "Masaba Masaba" and You Will Too
-
Twitter Trashes "Dangerous" The Latest Film By Ram Gopal Varma
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These September 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Log Kya Kahengi: 5 Reasons Why Cancelling "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" Is A Huge Mistake
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These August 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Tune In Today! Virtual Fundraising Concert By Rukus Avenue & UN In Honour Of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons
-
Turn It Up! 7 Best Concert Films To Stream At Home
-
Saroj Khan (1948-2020): 10 Iconic Songs From The Legendary Choreographer
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take A Mental Break & Check Out These 5 South Asian Comedians For Some Serious LOLs
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These June 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take Pride In These 7 Books By South Asian LGBTQIA+ Authors
-
Bollywood's Back! Check Out These Bollywood Films That Are Going Online
-
Filmmaker Shreya Patel & Podcaster Sachit Gupta Launches #LOVESPREADS For Global Artists & "Unity" Documentary To Connect The World During These COVID Times
-
'Transplant' Star Hamza Haq Represents The Refugee Experience On His Top-Rated TV Drama
-
Get Streaming! May 2020 Bollywood Movies & Shows To Binge On
-
The World's Largest Fundraiser! Our Fave Moments From The "I FOR INDIA" Concert
-
The "WTF?!" Reactions To Lilly Singh And Her Badgyal Video
-
Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020): A Loving Look At Some Of His Iconic Bollywood Songs
-
Remembering Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): The Cinematic Man For All Seasons
-
Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' Is The Show We Have Been Waiting For
-
COVID-19: Feel The Love With These Bollywood Quarantine #CoupleGoals
-
COVID-19: Our Lockdown List Of April 2020 Bollywood Films & Shows To Binge On
-
How Teen Star Leela Ladnier Brings "Mira, Royal Detective" To Life
-
March 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Desi Drama: "Family Karma" On Bravo Is The Perfect Guilty Pleasure
-
What Happened To The #MeToo Movement In Bollywood?
-
Sohan S. Koonar Tackles The Whitewashing Of Sikh History In His Book "Paper Lions"
-
February 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Grammys 2020 Highlights: Top 12 Moments We Can't Forget
-
5 Pakistani Dramas Worth The Binge
-
10 Desi Rappers To Watch Out For In 2020
-
January 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
1. A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?
-
5. Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!