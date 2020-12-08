5 Replay-Worthy Moments From ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’
Showbiz Dec 08, 2020
If you haven’t seen it yet, Netflix’s new series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a binge-worthy show that you’ll find yourself watching as the overly dramatic Bollywood wives go on flaunting the highs and lows of their rich and fancy lives. As someone who doesn’t watch reality shows, I have to say that this show was entertaining to watch —even though there were times I found myself cringing at some of their conversations. Check out some of these replay-worthy moments.
As you know the reality series follows four Bollywood wives: Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey’s wife and Ananya Pandey’s mother Bhavana Pandey, Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan and 90s star Neelam Kothari Sethi.
The women’s 25-year friendship are on full display as they laugh and fight and argue with each other and we get a glimpse of their dynamics with each other. The show, however, is not without faults. There seems to be a constant need to brag about their struggles in balancing raising kids while handling their business in a way to make them relatable, but that kind of falls flat. There’s even a monologue on nepotism that feels flawed and unfounded. And then there are their accents, which has become a popular point of chatter on Twitter.
It’s hard to understand that living in today’s world with other more important issues at hand, if this show may be tone deaf. Nonetheless, many will binge this in one weekend as I did, because it does give you a sense of escape with a healthy dash of the absurd.
1. A Peek Into Their Inner Social Circle
Just like any reality show, there’s that expected element of voyeurism. We get a look at their busy lives as these women take care of their kids and their businesses. We also get to see their social lives — whether they’re going to Paris for their daughter’s debutante ball, doing a yoga class or a beach clean-up. The last task leaves MUCH to be desired.
2. Celebrity Cameos
From Jacqueline Fernandez to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to Ekta Kapoor, a lot of celebs appear to be ready to dole out advice to these Bollywood wives. Subjects of concern range from being trolled on social media to running a business to getting back to films — and every now and then, they do brag about their business, which feels too promotional. Karan Johar, the show’s producer, also makes an appearance. Which really isn’t a shocker.
3. Their Extravagant Trip To Doha
As much as this episode was them flaunting their rich and fancy lives, it was fun to get a virtual tour of Doha — during their girl’s trip. From the ridiculously expensive hotels, including the suite once occupied by JLo (yes they blatantly ask the staff who else stayed in their suite), to all of their over the top shopping trips, it’s a tolerable time pass.
4. Heavily Staged Drama
The stalker siutation in Doha, the cat-fights that seem too cheesy to believe and the excessive swearing — clearly they know how to pander to the reality show-loving audience who will no doubt take it all in while rolling their eyes.
5. SRK
As a super fan of Shah Rukh Khan, I zipped through the entire series just for the 15-minute appearance by SRK. His wife, Gauri hosts a grand party and a lot of famous faces show up in the final episode. I’d say, come for the drama, stay for SRK’s witty speech.
I say, enjoy the ride. It’s filled with the expected over the top drama, some (obviously) staged situations, and uber-heightened reality — just like your well-loved Bollywood movie.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.netflix.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
"Funny Boy" By Deepa Mehta Is Canada's Official Submission For Best International Feature Film At The 2021 Oscars
Nazneen Contractor Makes History As The First South Asian Lead In The Hallmark Channel Film, "The Christmas Ring"
