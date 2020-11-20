K-Pop has been dominating the pop cultural sphere for the past few years. However when it comes to their demographics, it’s been mostly tweens to young adults flocking to their vids and tick tocks posts. However our very own Mrinalini Sundar, a married working mom, is now the latest K-pop convert. Check out her journey and what K-Pop bands you must listen to!

I was oblivious to K-Pop. I was happy with my Bollywood Punjabi music when one day my cousin introduced me to one of the most popular K-Pop bands in the world, BTS . The first song I heard was Boy With Luv and I was hooked . I didn’t understand a word of the song but the beats, the flow, the rhythm, and the choreography lingered in my mind for a long time . The teens loved it, they know everything about these bands but as a 30-something I felt young listening to these songs . They brought a certain freshness and swagger with them and I loved that feeling. That was the starting point for my K-Pop music exploration. One band after the other, my love for Korean music grew, and today, I have my own playlist that runs when I workout to when I am driving . Here’s a list of bands that I follow that I think you should do too.