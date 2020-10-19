4 Reasons Why You Should Check Out “Bad Boy Billionaires: India” On Netflix
Showbiz Oct 19, 2020
Looking for some solid investigative journalism? Bad Boy Billionaires: India looks at the rise and devastating downfalls of key notable tycoons who ruled the land and the skies of India.
Netflix’s latest docuseries explores the rise and fall of three uber wealthy tycoons of India. The industrialist class in India has always held an aura of mystery. And this fascinating four-part series uncovers just the lengths some go to in order to reach that pinnacle of success. Check out 4 reasons why you should stream this series stat!
The Characters
Directed by directed by Dylan Mohan Gray, three tycoons who are featured are: beer baron Vijay Mallaya of Kingfisher, jeweller to the stars Nirav Modi and Sahara India Pariwar founder & CEO Subrata Roy. It’s clear that when it comes to these men, their flash has no bounds. Add to that, the fourth tycoon Ramalinga Raju, launched legal action against Netflix resulting in them having to halt the airing of the fourth for now. Which is why you only see three out of the four faces plastered all over their posters.
The Hubris
Sure it takes a certain level of ego to claw one’s way to the top and to stay there, however the fact that India’s (and our culture’s) fondness for material success certainly fosters such ambition. And that drive can easily create an environment where many can turn a blind eye when it comes to reaching that level of success — as long as they get a piece of it. There’s no doubt that such levels of hubris exhibited by these tycoons is something to watch.
The Scams
The most shocking element of these stories is how various systems were shamelessly taken advantage of. Whether it’s specific financial regulations and their related loopholes, the underserved population looking for a way out or just the addictive nature of wanting more, it’s quite the eye-opener. What’s even more shocking is how much (billions!) were scammed without a shrug or a blink of an eye.
The Over The Top Lifestyles
Before Apple, Google and other bohemeth companies ran the world, these tycoons were living large. I mean LARGE. As a culture, we always had a knack for the theatrical but when it comes to the homes, the bling and the overall attitude of living like kings, it’s quite incredible to see such wealth put on full display. Especially when viewed through the lens on how they achieved such wealth in the first place.
The Law Suits
Facing various legal challenges by the tycoons featured, most noticeably Sahara’s Subrata Roy, Bad Boy Billionaries: India was temporarily banned from streaming in India, missing their scheduled September premiere. After India’s Supreme Court pushed it for the lower courts to address, the show finally (and quietly) aired on October 5th, 2020.
So should you watch it? Absolutely.
Main Image Photo Credit: Netflix
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
World Mental Health Day Special: Adi Tackles The Topic Of Suicide In India With His latest Release ".22"
