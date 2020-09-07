Get Streaming! Binge On These September 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
Showbiz Sep 07, 2020
It’s time to get some fresh content streaming! Here are some great September 2020 movies and shows to check out from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Abhishek Dudhaiya
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Sonakshi Sinha
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
Set against the Indo-Pak war in 1971, Bhuj: The Pride of India is based on the true story of squadron leader Vijay Karnik played by Ajay Devgn and 300 woman from Bhuj who helped the Indian air force save the town during the Bangladesh and Pakistan war. It is about the resilience and determination of these woman and how they rebuilt a road in just over one day and one night. The film is a tribute to the IAF and all the civilians that helped during this time.
Director: Atul Sabharwal
Cast: Bobby Deol
Streaming On: Netflix
Class of ’83 is actually based on a book written by a crime journalist Hussain Zaidi. The film is set in 1980s Bombay when the hold of the underworld on the city was becoming unbearable and unbreakable. Pulled from his job because he was better at it then his superiors would like, is Vijay Singh, played by Bobby Deol, a police officer who is sent to Nashik as a dean of a police training centre. Here he decides to train five students to become assassins to fight against these crimes and punish those who deserve it.
Director: Kookie Gulati
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta
Streaming On: Disney + Hotstar
Harshad Mehta (Abhishek Bachchan) was known for his financial crimes and sold dreams to India and this film is loosely based on his criminal spree. It takes place in Mumbai from the late 80s to early 90s and follows the rags-to-riches story where the key message is if you focus on your goal you may well achieve them. It is a story about ambition and determination. This film also has the same team from Bol Bachchan and so it looks like it is set to be a hit.
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
Director: Alankrita Shrivastava
Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar
Streaming On: Netflix
Dolly and Kajal are cousins. Dolly is a middle class working mother and Kajal left the rural suburbs and moved to the city. But Kajal found city-living was harder then she thought and so she ends up working as “Kitty” a cyber-lover on a dating app. They both find themselves in a situation where they rely on each other sharing secrets along the way.
Director: Shamzu Zayba
Cast: Jacob Gregory, Anupama Parameshwaren and S.V. Krishna Shankar
Streaming On: Netflix
This Malayalam-language romantic comedy focuses on Ashokan — who like most men — has a dream. A dream of having a beautiful doting wife and the film starts with him dreaming about a girl he met at an event. He dreams about having this loving wife but for him it’s just a dream as he has been rejected by women for being too dark, being too short or not having a high paying job. He compares himself to his sophisticated cousin who is a navy officer. Ashokan decides to marry the most beautiful plantain plant in his garden, yup you read it right a plantain plant. And just for that, this movie is worth a watch.
Director: Arati Kadav
Cast: Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi
Streaming on: Netflix
This futuristic Bollywood sci-fi film is set in a time where demons and humans have come at peace with one another and it delves into the world of Indian myths about after life. Prahastha (Vikrant Massey) is a demon stationed to receive cargo ie: dead people, and guide them into their next life on Earth. Completely disconnected from everyone, Prahastha’s only contact is his demon manager on Earth who handles his cargo. This all changes when he is assigned an assistant Yuviksha (Shweta Tripathi) and this changes the whole dynamics.
