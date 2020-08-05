Get Streaming! Binge On These August 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
Showbiz Aug 05, 2020
Check out our list of super cool shows and movies to discover (and rediscover) this August 2020.
Director: Honey Trehan
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi and Tigmanshu Dhulia
Streaming On: Netflix
This murder mystery film is a complicated family drama told through the eyes of a police officer. Raghubeer Singh o is found dead on the night of his second wedding to Radha played by Radhika Apte. As the wedding ceremony is so loud and the festivities were going on through the night the sound of the gun shot sounded the same as those of fireworks. The cop who comes on the scene is Jayil Yadev played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and he soon realizes that this is not going to be an easy case as every member of the family is a suspect including Singh’s new wife.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Director: Sharan Sharma
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar Singh
Streaming on: Netflix
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic of the life of the first female pilot Gunjan Saxena (Janhvi Kapoor) who entered the Kargil war zone in 1999. This film will show how this fearless female fighter pilot made history during the war and her journey from just being an aspiring aviator to the first woman pilot in combat. The film tells her story and how she broke barriers in a traditionally male dominated field.
Created By: David Pelech
Cast: Kelly Van der Burg, Rup Magon, Brian Paul and Tracey Hoyt
Streaming on: CBC Gem
Decoys is a mockumentary series about five enthusiastic duck decoy carvers who work their way towards a competition called the Northern Alberta Carving Cup. Each competitor brings their own quirks and humour to the film. One of the carvers is Amandeep Singh (played by Rup Magnon of JoSH), who is a recent immigrant to Canada. Decoy will have you laughing throughout with the banter between the characters and their families and friends as well as each other as they head towards the competition.
Director: Pannaga Bharana
Cast: Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf
Streaming on: Prime Video
French Biryani is a Kannada language film where Simon (played by Sal Yusuf) is a French man who has landed in India and is mistaken as a peddler. With him is auto rickshaw driver Asgar (Danish Sait )who finds himself stuck within this confusion. It’s thought that Simon has a suitcase full of goods and there is a criminal gang out to get hold of this suitcase. But with both Simon and Asgar not having a clue what is going on it only leads to a film full of comedy.
Director: Faruk Kabir
Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor and Shiv Pandit
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
This action thriller Hindi film is set in 2008 against the backdrop of the global financial crisis. Sameer and Nargis are a happily married couple when the recession hits. In search for a better life Nargis leaves to travel abroad and Sameer is set to join her soon after however, Nargis goes missing under mysterious circumstances and her husband receives a phone call that will change their whole path. Sameer must go down a dangerous road to try and save her but it is a race against time. How far will Sameer go to try and save what belongs to him. This film is based on true events that took place and so it gets your heart pumping and racing even more.
Director: Smriti Mundhra
Cast: Sima Taparia, Aparna Shewakramani, Jay Wadhwani, Pradhyuman Maloo, Nadia Jagessar, Vyasar Ganesan, Akshay Jakhete and Ankita Bansal
Streaming on: Netflix
Even thought this came out in late July, Indian Matchmaking it still making waves. And if you haven’t seen it yet then you must watch it. The Netflix Original Series follows Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia who tries to find love connections for her clients who are based out of India as well as in the US. She is convinced she can find a life partner for these adults who are finding it hard to find someone to settle down with. However, this task proves more difficult then first anticipated with these young Indians having their own set of expectations. Indian Matchmaking will have you laughing and cringing all at once as you watch these hopefuls through their dating lives.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.timesofindia.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
COMMENTS
Tune In Today! Virtual Fundraising Concert By Rukus Avenue & UN In Honour Of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Tune In Today! Virtual Fundraising Concert By Rukus Avenue & UN In Honour Of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons
-
Turn It Up! 7 Best Concert Films To Stream At Home
-
Saroj Khan (1948-2020): 10 Iconic Songs From The Legendary Choreographer
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Will Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Bring Down The Nepotistic Culture Of The Bollywood Mafia?
-
Take A Mental Break & Check Out These 5 South Asian Comedians For Some Serious LOLs
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These June 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take Pride In These 7 Books By South Asian LGBTQIA+ Authors
-
Bollywood's Back! Check Out These Bollywood Films That Are Going Online
-
Filmmaker Shreya Patel & Podcaster Sachit Gupta Launches #LOVESPREADS For Global Artists & "Unity" Documentary To Connect The World During These COVID Times
-
'Transplant' Star Hamza Haq Represents The Refugee Experience On His Top-Rated TV Drama
-
Get Streaming! May 2020 Bollywood Movies & Shows To Binge On
-
The World's Largest Fundraiser! Our Fave Moments From The "I FOR INDIA" Concert
-
The "WTF?!" Reactions To Lilly Singh And Her Badgyal Video
-
Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020): A Loving Look At Some Of His Iconic Bollywood Songs
-
Remembering Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): The Cinematic Man For All Seasons
-
Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' Is The Show We Have Been Waiting For
-
COVID-19: Feel The Love With These Bollywood Quarantine #CoupleGoals
-
COVID-19: Our Lockdown List Of April 2020 Bollywood Films & Shows To Binge On
-
How Teen Star Leela Ladnier Brings "Mira, Royal Detective" To Life
-
March 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Desi Drama: "Family Karma" On Bravo Is The Perfect Guilty Pleasure
-
What Happened To The #MeToo Movement In Bollywood?
-
Sohan S. Koonar Tackles The Whitewashing Of Sikh History In His Book "Paper Lions"
-
February 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Grammys 2020 Highlights: Top 12 Moments We Can't Forget
-
5 Pakistani Dramas Worth The Binge
-
10 Desi Rappers To Watch Out For In 2020
-
January 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
1. A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?
-
5. Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370
-
Gurinder Chadha On The Timeless Story Of Empowerment In "Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical"
-
South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019
-
TIFF 2019: Riz Ahmed Drums Up A Winner In 'Sound Of Metal'
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Get Lit With These Cool Books By Desi Authors
-
December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
TIFF 2019: One-On-One With 'Hala' Director Minhal Baig
-
'Because We Are Girls' Doc Explores The Trauma Of Being Assaulted By A Male Relative
-
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi: Director Swati Bhise & Her Fight To Bring This Queen To The Screen
-
Must Watch! The 5 Best Film Nominees At The NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019
-
"Taj Express" Lead Choreographer Rajitdev Easwardas Wants You To Get Ready To Dance At His Show
-
JoSH x Samsung: Canadian Bhangra Duo Collabs With Tech Giant In Their #CaptureYourJourney Series
-
TIFF 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar & Shonali Bose Dish On 'The Sky Is Pink'
-
You Must Watch These! Oct 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You Must Watch These! Sept 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2019: Life Lessons From An Icon - L'Oréal Paris In Conversation With Jane Fonda
-
5 Reasons Why Lilly Singh Is The Perfect Talk Show Host
-
JLo, Constance Wu & Cast of "Hustlers" Celebrate Empowerment On Twitter Canada's #SheInspiresMe Panel
-
These South Asian Stars Will Shine At TIFF 2019
-
August 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
From 'Saving Hope' To Soulpepper: Huse Madhavji Takes Centre Stage In 'Art'
-
Brexit, The Brit And The Boss: Gurinder Chadha On Why 'Blinded By The Light' Is The Movie Her Heart Needed
-
Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan Reveals Why ‘Mission Mangal’ Is An Awesome Tribute To Working Women
-
Akshay Kumar Of 'Mission Mangal' Tells Us Why Supporting STEM Dreams Matter
-
The Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival Brought Celebrated Global Desi Stories To The Big Screen
-
5 Reasons Why Jameela Jamil Is A Certified Badass Desi
-
You Can't Possibly Guess Why Sanjay Seran From Delhi 2 Dublin Is Really Excited About Their Latest Album "We Got This"
-
Celebs From Bollywood and Hollywood Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge
-
These South Asian Authors Need To Be On Your Summer Reading List
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!