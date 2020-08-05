Get Streaming! Binge On These August 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond

Check out our list of super cool shows and movies to discover (and rediscover) this August 2020.

Raat Akeli Hai

Director: Honey Trehan

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi and Tigmanshu Dhulia

Streaming On: Netflix

This murder mystery film is a complicated family drama told through the eyes of a police officer. Raghubeer Singh o is found dead on the night of his second wedding to Radha played by Radhika Apte. As the wedding ceremony is so loud and the festivities were going on through the night the sound of the gun shot sounded the same as those of fireworks. The cop who comes on the scene is Jayil Yadev played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and he soon realizes that this is not going to be an easy case as every member of the family is a suspect including Singh’s new wife.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Director: Sharan Sharma

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar Singh

Streaming on: Netflix

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic of the life of the first female pilot Gunjan Saxena (Janhvi Kapoor) who entered the Kargil war zone in 1999. This film will show how this fearless female fighter pilot made history during the war and her journey from just being an aspiring aviator to the first woman pilot in combat. The film tells her story and how she broke barriers in a traditionally male dominated field.

Decoys

Created By: David Pelech

Cast: Kelly Van der Burg, Rup Magon, Brian Paul and Tracey Hoyt

Streaming on: CBC Gem

Decoys is a mockumentary series about five enthusiastic duck decoy carvers who work their way towards a competition called the Northern Alberta Carving Cup. Each competitor brings their own quirks and humour to the film. One of the carvers is Amandeep Singh (played by Rup Magnon of JoSH), who is a recent immigrant to Canada. Decoy will have you laughing throughout with the banter between the characters and their families and friends as well as each other as they head towards the competition.

French Biryani

Director: Pannaga Bharana

Cast: Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf

Streaming on: Prime Video

French Biryani is a Kannada language film where Simon (played by Sal Yusuf) is a French man who has landed in India and is mistaken as a peddler. With him is auto rickshaw driver Asgar (Danish Sait )who finds himself stuck within this confusion. It’s thought that Simon has a suitcase full of goods and there is a criminal gang out to get hold of this suitcase. But with both Simon and Asgar not having a clue what is going on it only leads to a film full of comedy.

Khuda Haafiz

Director: Faruk Kabir

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor and Shiv Pandit

Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar

This action thriller Hindi film is set in 2008 against the backdrop of the global financial crisis. Sameer and Nargis are a happily married couple when the recession hits. In search for a better life Nargis leaves to travel abroad and Sameer is set to join her soon after however, Nargis goes missing under mysterious circumstances and her husband receives a phone call that will change their whole path. Sameer must go down a dangerous road to try and save her but it is a race against time. How far will Sameer go to try and save what belongs to him. This film is based on true events that took place and so it gets your heart pumping and racing even more.

Indian Matchmaking

Director: Smriti Mundhra

Cast: Sima Taparia, Aparna Shewakramani, Jay Wadhwani, Pradhyuman Maloo, Nadia Jagessar, Vyasar Ganesan, Akshay Jakhete and Ankita Bansal

Streaming on: Netflix

Even thought this came out in late July, Indian Matchmaking it still making waves. And if you haven’t seen it yet then you must watch it. The Netflix Original Series follows Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia who tries to find love connections for her clients who are based out of India as well as in the US. She is convinced she can find a life partner for these adults who are finding it hard to find someone to settle down with. However, this task proves more difficult then first anticipated with these young Indians having their own set of expectations. Indian Matchmaking will have you laughing and cringing all at once as you watch these hopefuls through their dating lives.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.timesofindia.com