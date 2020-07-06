Showbiz / Saroj Khan (1948-2020): 10 Iconic Songs From The Legendary Choreographer

Saroj Khan (1948-2020): 10 Iconic Songs From The Legendary Choreographer

Showbiz Jul 06, 2020

Hina P. Ansari

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Hina P. Ansari

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

COMMENTS

Bollywood's Back! Check Out These Bollywood Films That Are Going Online

Take Pride In These 7 Books By South Asian LGBTQIA+ Authors

Take Pride In These 7 Books By South Asian LGBTQIA+ Authors

Get Streaming! Binge On These June 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond

Get Streaming! Binge On These June 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond

Take A Mental Break & Check Out These 5 South Asian Comedians For Some Serious LOLs

Take A Mental Break & Check Out These 5 South Asian Comedians For Some Serious LOLs

Will Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Bring Down The Nepotistic Culture Of The Bollywood Mafia?

Will Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Bring Down The Nepotistic Culture Of The Bollywood Mafia?

Get Streaming! Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond

Get Streaming! Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows