Take A Mental Break & Check Out These 5 South Asian Comedians For Some Serious LOLs
Showbiz Jun 16, 2020
This year continues to be one for the record books. And we get so caught up in the headlines that we forget that sometimes we need to take a break and laugh. Laughter is often described as the best medicine and making time for it can be helpful for our mental health so whether you feel like diving into some classic sitcoms or in the mood for some new standup material, check out these 5 South Asian comedians that will get you smiling.
To be clear, we know it’s a hard, serious time for humanity right now. We are committed to paying attention, expanding awareness and taking actions to support everything going on. To stay in a long-term mindset where we can care for others, it’s important we all continue to practice self-care as well.
Living with joy and laughter is important for our minds, bodies and spirits. Unfortunately, daily laughter is not always easy to feel it in a natural, organic, way so sometimes we need to seek it out. Fortunately, there are some South Asian comedians that can help us feel happy and we’re happy to share the info to help spread some positivity.
So, schedule yourself some self-care: grab a snack, get cozy and get ready to laugh after you read some of our recommendations on comedians you can catch on your favourite streaming platform.
Integrating comedy with politics while educating on important social matters is exceptionally hard yet Minhaj’s does it so seamlessly, it can leave his viewers thinking it’s easy. Minhaj hosted his own YouTube show before getting his huge break on The Daily Show and is now the star of the Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, (which he also co-created and executive produces). The show is an eye-opening, unique series with six seasons to date that discusses news, politics and culture with comedy. You probably already seen his latest monologue about systematic racism in our own Desi culture. If you haven’t. Stop right now and watch it. Last year he was included in the iconic Time 100 list as one of the most influential people.
Mittal is also a teacher (hosting stand-up comedy workshops in India and London), sells some hilarious merchandise and has blogs on her website. Mittal performs in English but that hasn’t stopped her from being named as one of the top ten Indian comedians by the Times of India. Mittal is one of the first female stand-up comedians in India and the first to land her own Netflix special (in 2017), Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say. We enjoy her open, witty style — she doesn’t hold back in the topics she discusses, and we can’t hold back our laughs.
We love so much about Mindy, from her shows to her social media accounts and her books, she brings a smiles to us on a regular basis through a variety of platforms. There’s just so much to watch. There’s The Office and of course we can’t forget The Mindy Project, and most recently she rocked Netflix with the debut of Never Have I Ever in which she created and co-executive produced.
The creator of the award-winning Master of None released in 2015, chronicled the dating experiences of Ansari’s character Dev with wit, the right amount of heart-felt sensitivity and of course lots of humour. Recently Ansari released a comedy special, Right Now, in which he shares personal insights on a variety of topics from family to social climate and “wokeness.”
Can a list of must-watch, hilarious comedians really be complete without a huge nod to the iconic Russell Peters? Channeling our inner, Chandler Bing (from the hit sitcom Friends) voice, we “don’t think so.” A massive force in comedy, with stand-up shows around the world, there’s no denying Peters helped pave the way for many South Asian comedians to get more skin in the game. With comedy specials, acting roles, book writing, hosting gigs and more, Peters personal story-telling, impressions and tongue-in-cheek comedy style continue to crack us up. Catch Peters on YouTube or your favourite steaming platform — he’s got tons of hilarious things to watch from stand-up specials to movie roles including the 2017 sitcom The Indian Detective and his hit comedy special Russell Peters: Deported which made a splash on Prime Video earlier this year.
Rachna Sethi
Author
Rachna (@mindfullyyours)is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfulness...
