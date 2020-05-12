Get Streaming! May 2020 Bollywood Movies & Shows To Binge On
Showbiz May 12, 2020
Just because Bollywood is still closed for the time being with film release dates being pushed further and further down the line doesn’t mean you can’t escape with some great films. So check out our list of May 2020 Bollywood movies & shows to binge on while you’re still social distancing.
Created By: Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher
Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet and John McEnroe
Streaming On: Netflix
Never Have I Ever follows the life of teenager Devi Vishwakumar who lives in Seven Oaks, California with her mother Nalini and cousin Kamala. Created by Mindy Kaling and starring newcomer Canadian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever premiered at the #1 streaming new show on Netflix is a hilarious comedy drama which follows Devi and her two best friends trying and navigate their way through high school by trying to get themselves in the cool crowd.
Director: Vipul Sharma
Cast: Tushar Sadhu, Kinjal Rajpriya, Haresh Dagia and Chetan Daiya
Streaming On: Amazon Prime
Kem Cho is a Gujrati film now streaming on Amazon Prime. The film focuses on the day-to-day life of Mayur, a married middle class man who works towards fulfilling the expectations of his family, friends and society but most implortantly that of his wife and children.
Director: Jagdeep Sidhu
Cast: Ammy Virk, Tania and Jagjeet Sandhu
Streaming On: Amazon Prime
Sufna is a new Punjabi film now streaming on Amazon Prime with actor/singer Ammy Virk in the lead role. Sufna is a love story of Teg and Jagjeet which makes you feel like it’s a fairytale but of course this film is not based in a castle but in the rural setting of Punjab. Jeet is a happy go lucky young man who connects with Teg for a couple of months every year to during harvest time, and this is where their love story begins however, it comes with hurdles as Jeet must win Teg’s love which she is not willing to just hand over easily.
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala
Streaming On: Netflix
Following the passing of the legend Rishi Kapoor his last film before he died called The Body has become really popular the streaming website Netflix.
The body of a businesswoman, Maya (Sobhita Dhulipala) who died due to a heart attack, disappears in the morgue. SP Jairaj Rawal (Rishi Kapoor) suspects her husband Ajay (Emraan Hashmi) and his girlfriend Ritu (Vedhika) have something to do with it and to prove this, he decides to make Ajay stay in the morgue until Maya’s body is found. The issues start arising when Ajay feels Maya’s presence and starts finding strange clues. Ajay believes that Maya is not actually dead and instead is messing with him.
Director: Shirish Kunder
Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina
Streaming On: Netflix
This crime thriller is produced as a Netflix original and was recently released, written and directed by Shrish Kunder the film is produced by his wife Farah Khan.
Joy (Manoj Bajpayee) and Sona (Jacqueline Fernandez) are a married couple who have found out they are having a baby.
Sona is at home when an inspector Imran Shahid (Mohit Raina) arrives to pick up evidence thinking that Joy may be part of a serial killing. Imran also happens to be Sona’s ex-boyfriend. The case is that of six unmarried woman who were pregnant and killed with their babies aborted and the bodies were found in a property owned by Joy. Joy also happens to be a doctor and therefore he is a major suspect and has been thrown into prison. Mr. Rastogi is a famous lawyer and as all the evidence is pointing to Joy he suggests that Sona kills one more woman and so people would think that joy is not the killer as he is in jail.
Director: Sahil Sangha and Ajay Bhuyan
Cast: Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Denzil Smith and Sushmita Mukherjee
Streaming On: Amazon Prime
Israeli programme La Familigia , Mind The Malhotras centres around The Malhotras a happy family comprised of the couple, the mother-in-low and three kids. They couple comes across as your run-of-the-mill couple until they find out the third out of their four couple friends circle are getting divorced, which makes them question their own marriage. So they decide to get a therapist to help them and this brings up all sorts of hilarious stories and moments from their past including their sex life and, issues with the mother in law and their three kids.
Director: Jonathan Augustin
Cast: Moin Khan, Nyla Masood and Saagar Kale
Streaming On: Netflix
Remember in Gully Boy when Murad replaces his father as a taxi driver? Well in The Lift Boy Raju (Moin Khan) is a lazy 24-year old young man who struggles with everything including passing exams. After four failures he is considering taking his engineering exams one final time but his father becomes ill and so his father asks him to replace him as the lift operator in a very posh building complex, a job he has done for 30 years. Raju sees this as a tedious job until he has got to know some of the residents. Raju’s attitude changes as he makes friends with the landlady and the preppy young lady that lives there.
Director: Sailesh Kolanu
Cast: Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma
Streaming On: Amazon Prime
HIT: The First Case is a Telugu thriller film is based on the homicide department of the criminal investigation unit also known as HIT. The HIT police officer Vikram Rudraju (Vishwak Sen) works alongside his colleague Neha (Ruhani Sharma), with whom he’s in love with. Vikram has had a traumatic past and therefore he suffers from PTSD however he refuses to take the medication required but decides to take a break from work to deal with this.
At the same time we find out that someone named Preethi has a problem with her car and so she stops on the side of the road. An officer stops to help her and she borrows his phone to call her father, Preethi then gets into a blue car and it drives off however, when her father arrives the officers says he thought that was his car that she got into.
Vikram receives news that Neha has now gone missing as well. He returns to work and tries to find out what has happened to Neha ad this is when he realizes that both Preethi and Neha’s disappearances could be connected. Vikram must now work out who was behind the kidnapping of Preethi if he wants to find Neha.
Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship
Director: Bhanu Pratap Singh
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Akash Dhar
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
This horror thriller films starts in the year 2001 with a baby called Meera. Meera’s father is a merchant navy officer on a ship called the Sea Bird and on her 3rd birthday is celebrated on the ship along with the crew members. Meera hears a sound as everyone else is partying she wonders off to the basement of the ship. Meera is suddenly thrown in the air with force and she loses grip of her precious doll and we hear her scream out for her doll.
A few years later Prithvi is a shipping officer who is planning on eloping with his girlfriend Sapna who is pregnant and later they welcome a lovely baby girl called Megha. Fast forward again and we see that Prithvi is estranged from Sapna and Megha and we discover that is because they actually died in on a family trip. Prithiv and is friend are called into a job to move the Sea Bird, and that’s when he discovers that the abandoned ship may not be so empty after all.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
COMMENTS
