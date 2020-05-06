The World’s Largest Fundraiser! Our Fave Moments From The “I FOR INDIA” Concert
Culture & Lifestyle May 06, 2020
It was a weekend well spent for a lot of Indians across the world. On May 3rd, the world’s leading actors, musicians, and artistes came together in association with Facebook for a four-hour-long fundraiser concert, “I FOR INDIA”. This was India’s largest fundraiser event to raise donations to help those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The proceeds (scroll below to see how much they raised!!!) from the concert go to India’s COVID Response Fund set up by the non-profit organization, GiveIndia.
Besides the who’s who of Bollywood (think Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, etc), there were also celebrities from Hollywood and UK like Mick Jagger, Mindy Kaling, Will Smith, Bryan Adams, Jack Black, Lilly Singh, and Nick Jonas. Here are some of the highlights from the four-hour concert.
1. SRK & AbRam were the cutest duo
View this post on Instagram
Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @badboyshah and @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. thank u Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par sab sahi ho jaayega!
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor sang a track titled “Sab Sahi Ho Jayega”, a special track composed especially for the event by Badshah and penned by lyricist Saini. The best moment was when AbRam says “Papa, it’s enough.” when SRK said he will go for, “one more”.
2. Home away from home for me: Will Smith
According to a report on The Indian Express, Will Smith said, “India holds a really warm and special place in my heart. My family and I have spent a lot of time here and it’s really like a home away from home for me. So, when Karan Johar asked me days ago to be a part of this, I jumped at the opportunity. In these dark and difficult times, there are hundreds and thousands of migrants going without income, food, and homes. That’s why it’s important that initiatives like I for India are able to garner our support. I have the luxury to be at home, surrounded by my family during this time. Please participate if you can.”
3. Bryan Adams sang “Shine A Light”
The legendary Canadian singer (who also has toured India in recent years) crooned “Shine A Light” as part of the concert. He also posted the details about the fundraiser concert on his Instagram page.
4. Icons paid tribute to icons
Last week was tough for Bollywood as well as for global Bollywood fans with the loss of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. As part of a tribute to the actors, Mira Nair spoke about Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan did the same for Rishi Kapoor. A very touching moment indeed.
5. Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao sang!
How many times have you heard Aamir sing? This was one of those moments when the actor and his wife crooned the old classic “Jeena Isika Naam Hai” from the 1959 movie, Anari. The couple also spoke about showing solidarity during the lockdown.
6. Twinkle Khanna’s chat with Dr. Devi Shetty
An informative segment as part of the event was a conversation between Twinkle Khanna (author, newspaper columnist, interior designer) and Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (an Indian cardiac surgeon and entrepreneur, who is also chairman and founder of Narayana Health). They touched upon several topics including fighting the virus and the misinformation that has been spread about the pandemic.
7. Nick & Priyanka
View this post on Instagram
This beautiful poem has so much relevance right now. Thank you my friend @vjymaurya for writing this insightful composition about this unprecedented time. Let's hold on world… let's keep our hopes alive and wait for the world to heal.🙏🏻 Happy to be a part of #IforIndia #SocialForGood Donate now: Link in bio 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india
Priyanka Chopra Jonas condemned the attacks on healthcare professionals and stigmatization of COVID-19 patients. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, said, “My heart breaks for those whose lives have been affected by it. The migrants, daily wage earners. I am going to say I can, I will and I must help. Please donate.”
8. The instrumental twist
Acclaimed sitar player Anoushka Shankar performed for the fundraiser. Followed by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons — Ayaan and Amaan who performed on the sarod separately.
9. Vidya Balan shed important light on domestic violence during the lockdown
View this post on Instagram
From our hearts to yours ♥️♥️. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. I for India started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe India. A healthy India. A strong India. I for India. Please continue to donate. Link in bio #IForIndia #SocialForGood @give_india
Actress Vidya Balan brought the spotlight on the important topic of domestic violence during the lockdown.”Home is not a safe place for everyone who is at the receiving end of domestic violence. Some people are taking out the frustration of staying at home and not going out on their loved ones,”she stated. “I want to say domestic violence not only harms the one it is directed at but also destroys the one doing it and their family. Please show more love and empathy toward each other.”
10. Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh were crooners
View this post on Instagram
So the equation goes as: Non pianist + non singer x 7 hours = 😐 (On phone speaker) and. 😬 (on headphones). . . I FOR INDIA. . Thank you Zoya and Karan and the rest of the team for initiating, conceiving, constructing , designing and assembling all of us together for something so needed and important. Proud. 👏. @zoieakhtar @karanjohar
Farhan and his band sang “Tum Ho” from the movie, Rock On, while Hrithik played the piano and sang “Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan” from the movie Yaarana. Ranveer, on the other hand, sang, “Doori” from Gully Boy.
11. Russell Peters
The comedian appealed his fans to donate towards the initiative. He even joked and said, “If ever I get kicked out of North America, you will see me performing live there (in India).”
13. Madhuri Dixit and her song Arin
View this post on Instagram
Huge shout out to all of you, for your generosity! Please let’s continue supporting the war against Covid-19. If you missed the concert, watch it now, link in bio. Click on the video to donate, 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund by @give_india #SocialForGood
We all knew about her amazing acting and dancing skills. But Madhuri blew everyone’s mind with her rendition of Ed Sheeran’s popular track, “Perfect”. The actress was backed by her son Arin on piano. Her video is breaking the internet and we are not surprised. Take a look at the video if you missed it.
The concert raised 52 crores (a WHOPPING $520 million US) which will be used to help frontline workers, daily wage workers, and anybody who has been affected by the pandemic.
Main Image photo credit: www.indianexpress.com
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
