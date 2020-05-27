With the movie industry shut down in India, several big-budget Bollywood movies that are filled with a-listers, are expected to make their online premiere at a streaming platform near you! We’ve got all the where-to-watch details right here!

It’s been two months since anyone watched a film in a movie theatre. Multiplexes are shut, actors are stuck at home, technicians have lost their jobs, and producers who poured in a lot of money on movies are close to shutting shop. In an industry that sees at least 1,000 movies releasing every year, 2020 has been nothing but a huge disappointment.

But before we get into that rant, how is the film industry dealing with the pandemic? Well, with the advent of OTT (over the top content provided by high-speed internet), nothing seems impossible. Imagine watching your favourite actor’s movie on the day of the release from the comfort of your home? According to a report by Firstpost, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, “Over the last 2 years, Prime Video has become the destination of choice for our customers to watch new releases, across the languages, within weeks of their theatrical release. Now we’re taking this one step further, with seven of India’s most-anticipated films premiering exclusively on Prime Video, bringing the cinematic experience to their doorstep.” While movie theatre owners have opposed the idea, there is no guarantee on when things might go back to normalcy. Here are a few movies that are releasing straight on OTT platforms:

1. Gulabo Sitabo — Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Set in Lucknow, the movie sees Bachchan playing the role of a landlord who lives in an old haveli and Khurrana playing his tenant. The banter and quarrel between the two forms the plot of the story. The movie is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

2. Shakuntala Devi — Amazon Prime Video

Maths lovers, get ready as this one is going to blow your mind. Featuring the National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, nicknamed the “human computer”, for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. Directed by Anu Menon, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship.

3. Ghoomketu — Zee 5

This movie just released and is streaming on Zee 5. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap. This comedy-drama revolves around an inexperienced writer (Siddiqui) who struggles to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai.

4. Laxmmi Bomb — Disney + Hotstar

Starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, the film is a horror-comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence. It revolves around a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on May 22. According to news reports, the makers are in talks with Disney+ Hotstar for its digital release. Since there’s a lot of post-production work left, the makers may release it digitally in June.

5. Shershaah — Netflix

A biopic based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, this movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. The movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan and was slated to release on July 3. The team is now in talks with Netflix for a release.

6. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl — Netflix

This upcoming biopic is based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first female and Indian airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie was slated to release in March but is now releasing on Netflix.

7. Jhund — Amazon Prime

This movie is a biopic based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The movie directed by Nagraj Manjule, stars Amitabh Bachchan and interestingly the rights of the movie have been bought by Amazon Prime. Let’s wait till we get a release date on this one.

8. Ludo — Amazon Prime

Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie is a combination of four different stories. Featuring a huge cast, there’s Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and others playing lead roles. Amazon Prime has bought the rights of the film and will release it soon.

In the pipeline:

Chehre — Starring Amitabh Bachchan‎ & Emraan Hashmi, the movie is expected to have an OTT release.

Durgavati — Starring Bhumi Padnekar, the movie is expected to have an OTT release.

Indoo Ki Jawani — Starring Kiara Advani, the makers of the movie is in talks with Netflix

Khaali Peeli — StarringAnanya Panday-Ishaan Khatter, Netflix has acquired the rights of the movie.

Featured image credit: socialketchup.in/bollywood-movies-releasing-on-ott/