Take Pride In These 7 Books By South Asian LGBTQIA+ Authors

As we are in Pride month, there are plenty of ways to support LGBTQIA+ while also educating yourself on the struggles and celebrations of the community. Their stories need to be told — and read. So here are top 7 books to read by penned by those from the South Asian LGBTQIA+ world.

The Fabulous Feminist by Suniti Namjoshi

It was in the late ’70s when Suniti learned about the existence of feminism and has since, been writing fables, poetry, autobiographies and children’s stories about power, inequality and oppression. This collection explores all her work, including her classic collection titled Feminist Fables.

The Devourers by Indra Das

This fantasy thriller spans across a variety of topics, including history, religion, gender and race. The book follows Alok, a rough wanderer in seventeenth-century Mughal, India who finds himself drawn to a defiant woman and his interest in the stranger grows and evolves into something darker and more urgent. The Devourers won a Lambda Literary Award, which is awarded in the US in celebration of LGBT themes in literature. The book was also named one of the best books of the year by The Washington Post and is a Lambda Literary Award Winner.



Naturally Tan: A Memoir by Tan France

Star of the Emmy award-winning series Queer Eye, Tan France serves a hilarious and heartfelt memoir on growing up as a gay man in a traditional South Asian family in England.

The Paths of Marriage by Mala Kumar

This book explores three generations of Indian and Indian-American women, from the harsh slums of Chennai to the bustle of New York City as they clash on their beliefs and traditions. Lakshmi, who grew up in poverty, marries and immigrates to the United States from India to provide a better life for herself and her family. She forces her American daughter, Pooja, into an arranged marriage, and now Pooja’s daughter, Deepa, is an out lesbian to everyone but her family.

Marriage of A Thousand Lies by SJ Sindu

SJ Sindu’s debut novel is a sharply rendered​ exploration of friendship, family, love, and loss. The book follows Lucky and her husband Krishna, who are both gay and date other people on the side to keep their conservative Sri Lankan–American families happy. However, when Lucky is called back home, she finds out that her first love is about to get into an arranged marriage.



Valmiki’s Daughter by Shani Mootoo

Giller Prize finalist and bestselling novelist Shani Mootoo offers an endearing book. It follows a wealthy Trinidadian family, Valmiki, a renowned doctor and loving, if confused, father; and his youngest daughter, Viveka, a spirited girl intent on escaping the cage that protects but also smothers her. Both seem to struggle with their sexual identities and have to come to terms with it.

Mohanaswamy by Vasudhendra

Celebrated Kannada author Vasundhendra released a collection of short stories, which includes his own coming out story. Mohanaswamy has just lost his long-time partner, Karthik, to a woman. Even as he scrutinizes himself, the choices he’s made, the friends and lovers he’s gained and lost, Mohanaswamy dreams of living a simple, dignified life that would allow him to forget, the humiliation he endured and still carries with him.