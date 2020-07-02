Get Streaming! Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond

Check out our list of cool July 2020 movies and shows from Bollywood and beyond that are getting released online!

Dil Bechara

Director: Mukesh Chhabra

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan

Release Date: July 24, 2020

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final project missed its original release in November 2019 due to issues in post-production. It was then scheduled for May 2020 but that was also halted thanks to COVID-19. Now been given an online go ahead on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film is based on John Green’s book A Fault In Our Stars, which is about two cancer patients that find love and happiness with each other. Kizie lives in Jamshedpur and has thyroid cancer. She joins a support group at the insistence of her mother, where she meets Manny who has a different way at looking at life. Kizie gives a book to Manny for him to read but he gets frustrated when the end of the book is not what he expected and so the two of them set off on a journey to find the author of the book and have their questions answered.

It was announced that the musical legend A.R. Rahman was going to be doing the film score and the lyrics were penned by musical maestro Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Breathe: Into the Shadows

Director: Mayank Sharma

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menon, Amit Sadh and Ivana Kaur

Streaming On: Prime Video

Breathe was a TV series that aired on Amazon Prime in Jan 2018 where a father played by R Madhavan went on a killing spree to try and save his son. In the new episodes Abhishek Bachchan takes over the role of the desperate father as his daughter goes missing for 3 months with no contact from the kidnapper. When he finally hears from the kidnapper he has been asked to kill people in a bid to save his daughter. Being a psychiatrist himself, the desperate father tries to stay ahead of the cops while trying to save his daughter.

Maska

Director: Neeraj Udhwani

Cast: Manisha Koirala, Javed Jafferey, Nikita Dutta, Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani

Streaming On: Netflix

Manisha Koirala plays the role of Diana a widowed mom who also owns Mumbai’s most famous Irani Café. She is determined to keep the legacy of her husband alive. However her son Rumi, played by Prit Kamani, has decided he doesn’t want to run the café but instead has his eyes set on being a superstar. Diana promises her son anything he wants as long as he fulfils her dreams of running the café. The film follows his journey in discovering Rumi’s family legacy is just as important as making it as a star.

Bharat

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover

Streaming On: Prime Video

Bharat is based on a 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. It follows the 60 year life of Bharat played by Salman Khan, Bharat is separated from his sister and father during Partition and he promises his father he will look after the family. Bharat’s life journey involves falling in and out of love while in the circus. He then moves back to India where he is asked by his uncle to buy the shop that his father was supposed to come back for. Convinced his father will return Bharat tries to raise the funds to buy the shop.

Law

Director: Raghu Samarth

Cast: Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad and Mukhyamantri Chandru

Streaming On: Prime Video

Law is a brand new Kannada film releasing online about a law graduate who has to fight to put crimals behind bars but the twist here is she is a female which makes it a lot harder for her. She will also need to try and get justice through capital punishment. This film is turning heads as it is based on a full female cast with Ragini making her debut in the film.

Dabangg 3

Director: Prabhu Deva

Cast: Salman Khan, Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan

Streaming On: Prime Video

Continuing from Dabangg 2, Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) is back and is settled down with wife Rajjo played by Sonakshi Sinha, his brother Makki (Arbaz Khan) and his son and father. While working at the station Makki meets a girl who arrives and appears to be very traumatized. He discovers she was being sold as part of a prostitution ring led by Chinti Wali. With Chinti comes an old threat to Chulbul in the form of Bali. Bali killed Chulbul’s former love interest Khushi as he wanted to marry her himself. In the mix of all of this, Makki turns against Chulbul by Bali and is kicked out the house, he then joins the opposition. Chulbul has made a vow to his wife and father he is going to end this once and for all.

Gujrat 11

Director: Jayant Gilatar

Cast: Daisy Shah, Pratik Gandhi, Kavin Dave and Pradip Harsora

Streaming on: Prime Video

What would it be like to watch an ex female footballer try and teach a group of young boys how to play football. Well that is what you get to see in Gujrat 11. Daisy Shah is an ex footballer who has come to coach a team of young juvinelle boys and try and take them to the state level football tournament. But will the boys accept her or give her a hard time.

Arjun Patiala

Director: Rohit Jugraj

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma

Streaming On: Prime Video

Arjun Patiala was disciplined in Judo and had a focus to be the best. He finally gets into the police force and all of a sudden has decided to take things easy. Arjun is not only fond of women but also having a good old drink. His unconventional ways and quirky look at life helps him reduce the crime rate in his town without even doing anything. He then finds himself falling in love with a reporter who may leak his bad traits. What follows is a whole load of laughs as they navigate through life.

