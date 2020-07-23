Turn It Up! 7 Best Concert Films To Stream At Home

With summer in full force, many of us are missing the concerts and film festivals that were happily jotted into our shiny new calendars at the beginning of 2020. And then, 2020 happened. While concerts might not be a reality anytime soon, you can still gather your small squad and watch concert films from the comfort and safety of your home.

Here are the best concert films to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

With Coachella being cancelled this year, we can still enjoy Beyoncé’s 2018 performance from the festival, as documented in this collaboration with Netflix. Many say that this was the most powerful and entertaining concert of the decade. We seriously stan this concert film.

Watch: Netflix

One Heart: The A.R. Rahman Concert Film

A. R. Rahman performs 15 of his most popular songs and we get a sneak peak of him through interviews and clips.

Watch: Netflix

Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour

If you’ve seen Miss Americana, then enjoy two hours of Taylor performing live in Texas in 2018 in this film. And if you actually saw this concert this is the perfect chance to take it all in a second time around.

Watch: Netflix

Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids

Directed by Oscar winner Jonathan Demme, this one covers the final night of Justin Timberlake’s 20/20 Experience World Tour at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand.

Watch: Netflix

Gully Boy Concert: Live in Mumbai

If you have seen the Zoya Akhtar’s movie Gully Boy, you know how rap firmly dictates the film’s subject matter. The makers held a concert with underground hip hop artists who have contributed in the music album, and the act was led by Ranveer Singh.

Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Springsteen On Broadway

Bruce Springsteen shares personal stories from his life and acoustic versions of some of his best-known songs.

Watch: Netflix

Happiness Continues — A Jonas Brothers Concert‎

A concert experience with the Jonas Brothers with a look at their life on the road during their Happiness Begins concert tour.

Watch: Amazon Prime Video