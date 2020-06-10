Get Streaming! June 2020 Bollywood Movies & Shows To Binge On

Although some places are now starting to open up from the COVID-19 closure, the theatres are still closed and therefore a lot of filmmakers have started releasing series and films on streaming websites. So check out our June 2020 streaming list of films and tv series from Bollywood and beyond, that you can discover and rediscover!

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla

Streaming on: Netflix

Since we are in Pride Month this film perfectly fits our June screening list. Sweety (Sonam Kapoor) is a young girl living in Punjab whose family are pressuring her to get married. She meets Raza and his sister Kuhu at a wedding and she is instantly attracted to Kuhu. They start a secret relationship. Sahil, a playright, is attracted to Sweety and writes a play about Sweety and Kuhu’s love story to try and convince her father to allow her to carry on her frowned upon relationship.

Paatal Lok

Created: Sudip sharma

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee and Ishwak Singh

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Paatal Lok is an investigative thriller where a TV presenter becomes a target for a group of killers. This case is handed over to a seen it all police officer Hathi Ram Chaudhry (Jaideep Ahlawat) who is bored with his day to day work life and his new pairing Ansari (Ishwak Singh). The connections between the people and places start popping up in the most unlikely of circumstances.

Paatal Lok is gruesome in scenes where the faint hearted may need to turn away and it speaks to the awesome character of his executive producer Anushka Sharma who always seems to turn in the right direction when it comes to her career and choices.

Spelling The Dream

Director: Sam Rega

Cast: Srinivas Ayygari, Jacques Bailly, Valerie Browning and Ratnam Chitturi

This documentary, now streaming on Netflix, follows the biggest spelling contest in the US which was inaugurated in 1925. For years Indian American’s have been competing in this prestigious competition and sailing through.

It starts at the historic 2019 final of the Scripps National Spelling Bee where seven out of the eight finalists were Indian Americans. Spelling The Dream reminds us of the reaction of many as this was seen as an all-American competition and they could not fathom that seven out of the eight finalists were not seen as Americans. Rega follows four of the Indian Americans through their journey to get to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Mirzapur

Director: Karan Anushman and Gurmmet Singh

Cast: Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Now that it’s confirmed that the second season will come out in November, this gives you the perfect time to get all caught up with Season 1! This crime thriller set in Mirzapur is based on drugs, guns and rivalry. It starts with Munna Tripathi played by Divyendu Sharma who accidentally shoots a groom while dancing. The groom’s family bring in a lawyer who has two sons. Munna threatens the lawyer with a gun. This is where the war begins. You will see how the lawyers sons decide to work for the opposition. Where will this all lead?

Bend It Like Beckham

Director: Gurinder Chadha

Cast: Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightly, Johnathan Rhys Meyers, Anupam Kher and Archie Punjabi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

This 2002 iconic film is trending again on Amazon Prime Video giving fans one more chance to screen before as it’s going to be taken off the site soon. Jess (Parminder Nagra) and Jules (Keira Knightly) are both football fanatics but from different backgrounds. They both start playing for the local girls team under coach Joe (Rhys Meyers) however Jess’s parents disapprove and the final match ends up on the same day as Jess’s sisters wedding. By now we all know how this ends but this classic is always worth a watch!

What Are The Odds?

Director: Megha Ramaswamy

Cast: Abhay Deol, Yashawini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra and Monica Dogra

Streaming on: Netflix

This film is about two teenagers who form an unlikely friendship when they both skip school. Vivek (Yashawini Dayama) is a 15-year-old girl who looks after her grandmother and her parents have little to do with her life and there’s Ashwin (Karanvir Malhotra), the school head boy who is pulled into Vivek’s world as they both escape an exam.

Ponmagal Vandhal

Director: J. J. Fedrick

Cast: Jyothika, K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban and Thiagarajan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

This 2020 Tamil legal drama film is now streaming on Prime Video as the makers behind it decided not to wait until theatres open again but instead to push it online. The story is based on that of an old serial killer case that was named Psycho Jothi back in 2004 when the police shot a woman in Northern India as they thought she was behind the kidnapping and killing of young children. Fifteen years later, an activist known as Petition Pethuraj reopens the case and asks his daughter who is a lawyer, to fight it out in court. Known for backing the most ridiculous of cases Pethuraj is not taken seriously and his daughter faces a lot of doubt and backlash for supporting a serial killer.

Thanga Magan

Director: Velraj

Cast: Dhanush, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Not only does Dhanush star in this Tamil drama he produced it as well. We meet Tamizh (Dhanush) who is unemployed. Tamizh’s father had committed suicide as he was suspected of stealing a tax file. Tamizh go on a search to find out who was behind the stolen tax file to clear his father’s name.

Panchayat

Created By: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and Biswapati Sarkar

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

This comedy drama web series captures the life of an engineering student Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) who takes on a job as a secretary of a panchayat office in a village in Uttar Pradesh. Abhishek feels that although he is just starting this job, he stuck with these crazy village people and his aim is to get out of there as soon as possible.