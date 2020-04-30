Late night host, Lilly Singh started trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Her video drop on social had everyone talking, analyzing and discussing at length on what was seen as cultural appropriation of Caribbean Culture. We collected some of the WTF reactions to Lilly Singh and her Badgyal video.

Singh blasted the social world with what she thought was a celebratory anthem of empowerment. By remaking the classic dancehall number, “Badman Forward,” by Ding Dong into “Badgyal Pull Up” she tweaked the lyrics to give it more female-focused message of inclusion and body positivity. A gesture which could be seen as an honest attempt to lift up the spirits of her fanbase, with a catchy tune in the hopes of spreading some love. Why else would she also include #GirlLove hashtag?

The intent of famous YouTuber, author and host of A Little Late With Lilly Singh could be viewed as coming from a good place, the end result however was the eruption of much vitriol and a heated debate on cultural appropriation.

We’ve collected some of the more fervent reactions right here.

First off, here’s the video:

A classic dancehall tune! Badman Forward remake and this time it’s for the ladies. No matter your size, shape, colour, orientation, preferences or style, this one is for you sister. Tag every badgyal you know! ❤️ #GirlLove pic.twitter.com/7vJEQAPWfn — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) April 27, 2020

There were those who weren’t exactly shocked.

And then it began…

And then some called out the uncomfortable reality of the the anti-blackness that exists within our South Asian culture.

We found one in her favour…

And then it just got weird, with people dragging Mindy Kaling & Priyanka Chopra Jonas into this mess.

And finally …

