How Teen Star Leela Ladnier Brings “Mira, Royal Detective” To Life
Showbiz Mar 20, 2020
Leela Ladnier is the voice behind Disney Junior’s recently launched animated series, Mira, Royal Detective. In a round-table interview she shared with us her thoughts about why representation matters, working with her cinematic idols and what key advice she needed to help her prepare for this role.
Actress, dancer, singer-songwriter and all-around high-schooler, Leela Ladnier was thrilled when Disney Junior approached her to be part of a unique project. When she discovered that she would be voicing for an animated series that will have a full South Asian cast (the first of its kind for Disney Junior) she was thrilled. It all came together when it was revealed that she would be Mira in Mira, Royal Detective.
Mira, Royal Detective is about a young girl with an inquisitive mind who solves mysteries for her family, friends and her community which includes Jaipur’s royal court. All set to be shown in 150 countries including USA and India. It also boasts a star-studded cast which includes Kal Penn, Freida Pinto, Hannah Simone, Karen David, Jamila Jamil and Aasif Mandvi. There are 25 episodes in the season with each show having two 11-minute stories.
Voicing is new for Ladnier who was born in New York and raised in Los Angeles and boasts theatre credits which include high school productions of “Aladdin”, “Footloose”, “The Sound of Music” and “Mamma Mia”.
We had a chance to sit down with Leela to talk about her latest project in an exclusive round-table.
Hina P. Ansari: How did you find out about the show?
Leela Ladnier: My mom’s voice over agent actually asked her if she knew any young South Asian girls from 13-18 who can sing. And she said “My daughter!”. So I went in not really knowing anything about the project and just thinking it as an opportunity to be exposed to the business. I got a call back and I started to look into the project more and thought”. Wow, this is a cool project to be a part of”. It took a couple of months to find out that I got it. And It’s been surreal ever since.
Journalist: Having an Indian heritage how exciting was this role for you?
LL: As a young South Asian girl I’ve grown seeing myself being represented on screen more and more as the years have gone on. I am super excited for my mom’s generation who has never really seen themselves on screen. They deserves this for so long and they are finally getting it. I’m also excited for little kids to grow up seeing South Asian culture being just normalized on TV. It’s not about embracing diversity it’s just normal kids solving mysteries and cases. I’m also excited for kids who aren’t South Asian who can hopefully see themselves in the characters and normalize the show.
Journalist: How does it feel to be in a show that’s entirely South Asian and not just having one South Asian side character.
LL: It feels surreal to be part of show that’s definitely the first of its kind. I’m working alongside actors whom I have idolized my entire life like Kal Penn, Freida Pinto, Hannah Simone. People who I can only dream to work with and the fact that I can be a part of this new amazing show with them is incredible. I think this is the perfect time for a show like this and everyone is starting to accept change and the diversity that the show brings.
HPA: How was your experience doing a voice over as this is your first one and it requires a different set of skills than acting in front of the camera?
LL: It’s definitely challenging because you can only hear what I’m thinking. You can’t see my face obviously so I have to come into this with a lot of energy and I have to be present. It’s hard not to judge yourself because you have a limited time of doing this. I’m learning every single day that it’s okay to not be perfect. I’m learning new skills and learn how to emote and communicate clearer.
Journalist: Did you have to under any voice modulation training to prep for your voiceover work?
LL: I don’t have to do any trying. I’m really trying to depict Mira as just a normal girl who happens to be South Asian. She is 12 years old so my voice is higher and raise my pitch and have more energy as I’m sixteen years old.
HPA: Your co-star Karen David has become a mentor to you. Can you share any advice that she may have given you?
LL: I grew up watching Karen David. My mom and I have become pretty close to her. She’s very confident and has a calming presence. I just learned that in this hectic business I can stay composed and posed even in chaotic situations.
HPA: So how was your recording schedule like? How long did it take to complete your recordings?
LL: I usually would record the show once every couple of weeks, for a couple of hours each time. It took about a year to record the entire season. Which is nice it gives me a lot of free time. It’s not really rigorous but when I come I’m expected to be ready. There are 25 episodes in one season and each episode has two 11 minute stories.
Journalist: What message does this send to young boys?
LL: I think the important point about this show is that everyone can look up to Mira. It’s not just girls but boys as well. She has qualities that I think everyone aspires to have. She’s very motivated and passionate and she solves problems without expecting everyone to help her. She’s driven and I think boys and girls can look up to Mira and aspire to have the strength that she has.
HPA: You remind me of Dora, which is awesome. Are there any personality traits that Mira has that you have as well? Do you see a bit of Mira in yourself?
LL: Everyday I’m trying to be kinder and more motivated and braver. Mira has a lot of qualities that I’m trying to learn every day. She’s very inclusive and sometimes I can get a little bit self-centred (laughs) so when Mira includes all of her friends and make them feel wanted and cared for I’m really inspired by that and I’m trying to be more like her.
