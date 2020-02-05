February 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
Feb 05, 2020
Screens will sizzle with the latest films coming out this February!
Director: Mohit Suri
Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu
Release Date: February 7, 2020
This Bollywood action thriller’s plot has been kept under wraps by the team however the trailer has given some insight into the film plot. The film is based on four different characters where all four are killers in their own right but for different reasons. It seems for Aditya Roy Kapur’s character is his drug/addiction but for his on-screen lover played by Disha Patani it’s all about the fun. For Kunal Kheemu’s character it is a requirement to kill and Anil Kapoor well he plays a cop.
We also see a very exciting love story between Patani and Kapur who are both wild adventurous characters who enjoy water sports and other adventure activities like sky diving, quad biking and jumping off cliffs which should be an interesting watch.
The director of the film has shared a poster of the film which shows the characters in different pieces of shattered glass with the tag line ‘Two wild souls … One Love … MALANG!’ The title song from the film has also been causing a stir with the official video hitting over 35 million views on YouTube.
Director: Vikram Bhatt
Cast: Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar
Release Date: February 7, 2020
In a world where we rely on everything to be digital and social media is our form of contact with others it is obvious that we are all opening ourselves up to being hacked. Here, Sameera Khanna (played by Hina Khan), is an editor at a fashion magazine while a 19-year old becomes obsessed with her. When she rejects him he takes revenge by hacking everything she owns and making her life a living hell. But how far will his obsession take him?
Hina Khan is known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more recently participating in Bigg Boss 11. She’s one of the highest paid and most well know faces of Indian television and now she is taking a step towards a Bollywood career with this film. She shared a picture on her Instagram page showing the realism and boldness of the film and captioned it “Privacy is a myth. There is #NowhereToHide! You will be #Hacked on 07.02.20.”
Director: Dhanasekaran
Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Madonna Sebastian
Release Date: February 7, 2020
Vaanam Kottatum is a Tamil language film produced by Mani Ratnam and it is based on the relationship between family members and how important it is. The teaser of the film shows a happy loving family who are broken by mayhem and it’s how they deal with this that forms the basis of the film. It was shot in many locations including Chennai, Triunelveli, Courtallam and many others. Vikram Prabhu co-stars opposite Madonna whilst Aishwarya will play her sister.
Ratnam was said to have also co-written the script but due to his schedule wasn’t able to direct it. Therefore he agreed to produce this film with Dhana taking the director’s chair.
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Cast: Karthik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda
Release Date: February 14, 2020
With a release date falling on the day officially known as the most romantic day of the year we know that Love Aaj Kal is a film based around love. This film has two love stories, both that face obstacles like most love stories do, but with one set in 1990 and one set in 2020 these obstacles vary.
The 1990 couple played by Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma faces the ever long battle of society restrictions whereas the love story between Sara Ali Khan’s character and Karthik Aryans’ character is more about compromise and finding a middle ground when it comes to work and love.
Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan joked that he preferred the trailer of his film titled the same rather than that of his daughter however Sara has explained that the new Love Aaj Kal which is releasing a decade after the 2009 film is not a sequel but a rethink on how love is now. She has said that the team in 2009 done a great job on showing how love was then and now it is her and Karthik’s turn to take the reins.
Director: Hemant Madhukar
Cast: Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, Micheal Madsen and Shalini Pandey
Release Date: February 20, 2020
This is somewhat different to what we expect, Nishabham is a Hollywood crossover movie set in Seattle (USA) where the lead will be played by Anushka Shetty opposite Madhavan who will play a musician in the film.
The plot revolves around the love story where Shetty’s character is an artist with a speech impairment and falls in love with Madhavan’s character. From the trailer we can see that the two take a vacation together and this vacation transpires into a disaster sending Shetty’s character to hospital.
The film was shot in both Tamil and Telegu and just judging by the trailer it looks like it will be an wonderfully intense ride.
Director: Hitesh Kewalya
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta
Release Date: February 21, 2020
The year 2007 saw the release of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a film about a couple who married but the groom suffered from erectile dysfunction. Thirteen years later we see the release of the sequel of the film starring Ayushmann Khurrana again in a lead role alongside Jitendra Kumar who play a homosexual couple. However this is a comedy-drama and to fulfil that we see a very bold Khurrana ready to take on the world about his sexuality but his partner Kumar isn’t ready to make such a public announcement just yet.
When asked why he chose to take on this lead role Khurrana, who has played some challenging roles in his time, said that a lot of people in the industry told him to reconsider but he loved the challenge and wanted to change stereotypes. “Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it, is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge.”
Director: Anubhav Sinha
Cast: Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati
Release Date: February 28, 2020
The film isn’t even released yet and it is already facing criticism. Thappad has been portrayed as though it is a response to the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh however the lead actress Taapsee Pannu has confirmed the film was written before that film and has nothing to do with it.
Thappad as the name indicated is a film about a loving couple where one night everything changes. Amrita played by Pannu is slapped by her husband at a party in front of other people and this is what forms the basis of the film. This female-centric film looks at the husband and wife relationship and tackles gender equality. It was initially slated to release in March 2020 in time for International Woman’s Day but the team behind the film decided to move the release date up to February.The screens will sizzle with these February 2020 hot films from Bollywood and beyond
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
COMMENTS
10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
How Nandini Jolly, Founder & CEO of CryptoMill CyberSecurity Solutions Is Focused On Protecting Your Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
What Pisses Me Off: People Who Constantly Compete!
-
Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
How Nandini Jolly, Founder & CEO of CryptoMill CyberSecurity Solutions Is Focused On Protecting Your Data
-
It's Time To Recognize That Depression Is a Serious Problem For Us
-
Winter Beauty SOS: Key Ways To Boost Your Weathered Lips Back To Life
-
Grammys 2020 Highlights: Top 12 Moments We Can't Forget
-
What We're Hoping To See In The Sabyasachi x H&M Collab!
-
Tips On How To Rock The Pantone 2020 Classic Blue Look
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 5: "Are You Setting Goals The Right Way?"
-
Game On! Feed Your Super Bowl Fans These Delish Desi-Inspired Bites
-
Kutir Celebrates India's Wildlife Culinary Heritage In The Heart Of Chelsea UK
-
Ditch Your Dark Circles With These Beauty Tips
-
5 Reasons Why Priyanka's New Amazon Series "Citadel" Will Be A Game Changer
-
5 Pakistani Dramas Worth The Binge
-
What Pisses Me Off: People's Reactions To My Fear Of Dogs
-
Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches
-
10 Desi Rappers To Watch Out For In 2020
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Look Right Here!
-
January 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 4: "AL Stories Of 2019 That We Need To Talk About!"
-
Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The "Wow!" And The "What?!"
-
1. A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?
-
2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
5. Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
6. We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
-
7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370
-
9. What Pisses Me Off: Choosing NOT To Talk About Our Mental Health
-
10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
Gurinder Chadha On The Timeless Story Of Empowerment In "Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical"
-
South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019
-
Astrologer Nadiya Shah Shares The Beauty Of The Zodiac With Her New Book "The Body & The Cosmos"
-
The 2019 Fashion Moments From Bollywood That Had Us Shook
-
Episode 21: Chat With Nindy Kaur
-
TIFF 2019: Riz Ahmed Drums Up A Winner In 'Sound Of Metal'
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Get Lit With These Cool Books By Desi Authors
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones
-
NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 Brought A Weekend Of Slick Desi Cinema To Manhattan
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 3: "Infidelity, Yes It Happens. Admit it!"
-
December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Episode 20: Chat With JoSH The Band
-
Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season
-
Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass
-
TIFF 2019: One-On-One With 'Hala' Director Minhal Baig
-
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
-
Global Beauty Entrepreneur Shalini Vadhera Shares Her Mission Of Empowerment With Ready Set Jet
-
Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!