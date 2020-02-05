February 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

February 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

Feb 05, 2020

Vallisa Chauhan

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Vallisa Chauhan

Vallisa Chauhan

Author

Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...

COMMENTS

10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life

9. What Pisses Me Off: Choosing NOT To Talk About Our Mental Health

9. What Pisses Me Off: Choosing NOT To Talk About Our Mental Health

8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370

8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370

7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?

7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?

6. We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019

6. We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019

5. Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now

5. Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now

4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!

4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!

3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion

3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion

2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away

2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away

1. A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?

1. A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The "Wow!" And The "What?!"

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The "Wow!" And The "What?!"

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 4: "AL Stories Of 2019 That We Need To Talk About!"

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 4: "AL Stories Of 2019 That We Need To Talk About!"

January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

January 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

January 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Look Right Here!

Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Look Right Here!

10 Desi Rappers To Watch Out For In 2020

10 Desi Rappers To Watch Out For In 2020

Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches

Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches

What Pisses Me Off: People's Reactions To My Fear Of Dogs

What Pisses Me Off: People's Reactions To My Fear Of Dogs

5 Pakistani Dramas Worth The Binge

5 Pakistani Dramas Worth The Binge

5 Reasons Why Priyanka's New Amazon Series "Citadel" Will Be A Game Changer

5 Reasons Why Priyanka's New Amazon Series "Citadel" Will Be A Game Changer

Ditch Your Dark Circles With These Beauty Tips

Ditch Your Dark Circles With These Beauty Tips

Kutir Celebrates India's Wildlife Culinary Heritage In The Heart Of Chelsea UK

Kutir Celebrates India's Wildlife Culinary Heritage In The Heart Of Chelsea UK

Game On! Feed Your Super Bowl Fans These Delish Desi-Inspired Bites

Game On! Feed Your Super Bowl Fans These Delish Desi-Inspired Bites

ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 5: "Are You Setting Goals The Right Way?"

ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 5: "Are You Setting Goals The Right Way?"

Tips On How To Rock The Pantone 2020 Classic Blue Look

Tips On How To Rock The Pantone 2020 Classic Blue Look

What We're Hoping To See In The Sabyasachi x H&M Collab!

What We're Hoping To See In The Sabyasachi x H&M Collab!

Grammys 2020 Highlights: Top 12 Moments We Can't Forget

Grammys 2020 Highlights: Top 12 Moments We Can't Forget

Winter Beauty SOS: Key Ways To Boost Your Weathered Lips Back To Life

Winter Beauty SOS: Key Ways To Boost Your Weathered Lips Back To Life

It's Time To Recognize That Depression Is a Serious Problem For Us

It's Time To Recognize That Depression Is a Serious Problem For Us

How Nandini Jolly, Founder & CEO of CryptoMill CyberSecurity Solutions Is Focused On Protecting Your Data

How Nandini Jolly, Founder & CEO of CryptoMill CyberSecurity Solutions Is Focused On Protecting Your Data

Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy

Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy

Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now

Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now

What Pisses Me Off: People Who Constantly Compete!

What Pisses Me Off: People Who Constantly Compete!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows