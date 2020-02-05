February 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

Screens will sizzle with the latest films coming out this February!

Malang

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu

Release Date: February 7, 2020

This Bollywood action thriller’s plot has been kept under wraps by the team however the trailer has given some insight into the film plot. The film is based on four different characters where all four are killers in their own right but for different reasons. It seems for Aditya Roy Kapur’s character is his drug/addiction but for his on-screen lover played by Disha Patani it’s all about the fun. For Kunal Kheemu’s character it is a requirement to kill and Anil Kapoor well he plays a cop.

We also see a very exciting love story between Patani and Kapur who are both wild adventurous characters who enjoy water sports and other adventure activities like sky diving, quad biking and jumping off cliffs which should be an interesting watch.

The director of the film has shared a poster of the film which shows the characters in different pieces of shattered glass with the tag line ‘Two wild souls … One Love … MALANG!’ The title song from the film has also been causing a stir with the official video hitting over 35 million views on YouTube.

Hacked

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Cast: Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar

Release Date: February 7, 2020

In a world where we rely on everything to be digital and social media is our form of contact with others it is obvious that we are all opening ourselves up to being hacked. Here, Sameera Khanna (played by Hina Khan), is an editor at a fashion magazine while a 19-year old becomes obsessed with her. When she rejects him he takes revenge by hacking everything she owns and making her life a living hell. But how far will his obsession take him?

Hina Khan is known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more recently participating in Bigg Boss 11. She’s one of the highest paid and most well know faces of Indian television and now she is taking a step towards a Bollywood career with this film. She shared a picture on her Instagram page showing the realism and boldness of the film and captioned it “Privacy is a myth. There is #NowhereToHide! You will be #Hacked on 07.02.20.”

Vaanam Kottatum

Director: Dhanasekaran

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Madonna Sebastian

Release Date: February 7, 2020

Vaanam Kottatum is a Tamil language film produced by Mani Ratnam and it is based on the relationship between family members and how important it is. The teaser of the film shows a happy loving family who are broken by mayhem and it’s how they deal with this that forms the basis of the film. It was shot in many locations including Chennai, Triunelveli, Courtallam and many others. Vikram Prabhu co-stars opposite Madonna whilst Aishwarya will play her sister.

Ratnam was said to have also co-written the script but due to his schedule wasn’t able to direct it. Therefore he agreed to produce this film with Dhana taking the director’s chair.

Love Aaj Kal

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Karthik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda

Release Date: February 14, 2020

With a release date falling on the day officially known as the most romantic day of the year we know that Love Aaj Kal is a film based around love. This film has two love stories, both that face obstacles like most love stories do, but with one set in 1990 and one set in 2020 these obstacles vary.

The 1990 couple played by Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma faces the ever long battle of society restrictions whereas the love story between Sara Ali Khan’s character and Karthik Aryans’ character is more about compromise and finding a middle ground when it comes to work and love.

Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan joked that he preferred the trailer of his film titled the same rather than that of his daughter however Sara has explained that the new Love Aaj Kal which is releasing a decade after the 2009 film is not a sequel but a rethink on how love is now. She has said that the team in 2009 done a great job on showing how love was then and now it is her and Karthik’s turn to take the reins.

Nishabdham

Director: Hemant Madhukar

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, Micheal Madsen and Shalini Pandey

Release Date: February 20, 2020

This is somewhat different to what we expect, Nishabham is a Hollywood crossover movie set in Seattle (USA) where the lead will be played by Anushka Shetty opposite Madhavan who will play a musician in the film.

The plot revolves around the love story where Shetty’s character is an artist with a speech impairment and falls in love with Madhavan’s character. From the trailer we can see that the two take a vacation together and this vacation transpires into a disaster sending Shetty’s character to hospital.

The film was shot in both Tamil and Telegu and just judging by the trailer it looks like it will be an wonderfully intense ride.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Director: Hitesh Kewalya

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta

Release Date: February 21, 2020

The year 2007 saw the release of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a film about a couple who married but the groom suffered from erectile dysfunction. Thirteen years later we see the release of the sequel of the film starring Ayushmann Khurrana again in a lead role alongside Jitendra Kumar who play a homosexual couple. However this is a comedy-drama and to fulfil that we see a very bold Khurrana ready to take on the world about his sexuality but his partner Kumar isn’t ready to make such a public announcement just yet.

When asked why he chose to take on this lead role Khurrana, who has played some challenging roles in his time, said that a lot of people in the industry told him to reconsider but he loved the challenge and wanted to change stereotypes. “Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it, is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge.”

Thappad

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati

Release Date: February 28, 2020

The film isn’t even released yet and it is already facing criticism. Thappad has been portrayed as though it is a response to the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh however the lead actress Taapsee Pannu has confirmed the film was written before that film and has nothing to do with it.

Thappad as the name indicated is a film about a loving couple where one night everything changes. Amrita played by Pannu is slapped by her husband at a party in front of other people and this is what forms the basis of the film. This female-centric film looks at the husband and wife relationship and tackles gender equality. It was initially slated to release in March 2020 in time for International Woman’s Day but the team behind the film decided to move the release date up to February.The screens will sizzle with these February 2020 hot films from Bollywood and beyond