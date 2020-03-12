March 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
Showbiz Mar 12, 2020
March has some great films in store! From Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and more out our list of March 2020 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Ahmed Khan
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor
Release Date: March 6, 2020
Baaghi 3 is a spiritual sequel to the last 2 films and stars Tiger Shroff once again this time alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is based on the life of two brothers Ronnie and Vikram where Ronnie has always supported Vikram and backed him up whenever he was in trouble. Vikram must travel to Syria for work but during his time away he is kidnapped and Ronnie vows to do whatever it takes to bring Vikram back safely. With War under his belt Shroff is hoping to recreate the buzz he made with that film with his own action film Baaghi 3. Shroff and Kapoor do have on screen chemistry which definitely helps.
Director: Raju Murugan
Cast: Jiiva, Nattasha Singh, Lal Jose, Sunny Wayne and Susheela Raman
Release Date: March 6, 2020
Gypsy is about a guy with the same name, whose parents are Muslim and Hindu are killed during the Indo-Pak war. Gypsy travels with his adoptive father but is a nomad with no cast or religion. Gypsy meets a Muslim girl called Waheeda who loves the idea of Gypsy’s life and all that it represents in the form of freedom. The film deals with the romance between them but is also based on politics and religion which is very relevant currently.
Director: Homi Adajania
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi
Release Date: March 13, 2020
A spin off of the 2017 film Hindi Medium, this film stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role. The film was announced once Khan returned pot cancer treatment and the producer of the film said ‘it was a surreal feeling’ having him back on set. In Hindi Medium Khan played Raj Batra a Delhi based businessman, but this time he plays Champak a mithi business owner from Udaipur. There’s rivalry between Champak and his brother with the addition of a distant cousin who also adds to the drama. The plot revolves around Champak’s daughter who wants to study in London showcasing a their beautiful father/daughter relationship.There is also the track “Nachna Nu Jee Karda” which since releasing has had everyone talking, the facial expressions and dance moves of Radhika Madan will have you grooving and laughing at the same time.
Director: Manojkumar Natarajan
Cast: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Ramesh Thilak
Release Date: March 6, 2020
This is Tamil-based psychological thriller is focused around a woman. Based on a true incident that happened in Kodaikanal around 8 years ago, the plot starts with the plight of the people who live in the forest and are evicted from their homes. We are introduced to an activist called Gowri and journalist, Usha who have unearthed something that could stir the powers of politicians. This film is action packed filled addressing various social issues.
Director: Jalal Rumi
Cast: Mansha Pasha, Junaid Khan, Sajid Hassan, Atiqa Odho and Roma Michael
Release Date: March 20, 2020
Kahay Dil Jidhar revolves around the lives of four friends who cross paths after they choose during their own career journeys. Junaid Khan plays a police offer in this film which is his first major role after appearing in Bin Roye in 2015. Mansha Pasha is a journalist and news anchor while veteran actor Sajid Hassan plays a role of a politician.
Director: Rohit Shetty
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh
Release Date: March 24, 2020
Director Rohit Shetty has taken it upon himself to release a host of police inspired films and this is the 4th instalment in the franchise. The character that Akshay Kumar plays, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi was actually announced during the end of Simmba. DCP Veer Sooryavanshi is a police officer married to Dr Aditi Sooryavanshi played by Katrina Kaif and the Anti-Terrorist squad he masters finds a criminal team that are planning to attack Mumbai. Produced by Karan Johar, the film starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh is sure to be a hit.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Desi Drama: "Family Karma" On Bravo Is The Perfect Guilty Pleasure
-
What Happened To The #MeToo Movement In Bollywood?
-
Sohan S. Koonar Tackles The Whitewashing Of Sikh History In His Book "Paper Lions"
-
February 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Grammys 2020 Highlights: Top 12 Moments We Can't Forget
-
5 Pakistani Dramas Worth The Binge
-
10 Desi Rappers To Watch Out For In 2020
-
January 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
1. A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?
-
5. Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370
-
Gurinder Chadha On The Timeless Story Of Empowerment In "Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical"
-
South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019
-
TIFF 2019: Riz Ahmed Drums Up A Winner In 'Sound Of Metal'
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Get Lit With These Cool Books By Desi Authors
-
December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
TIFF 2019: One-On-One With 'Hala' Director Minhal Baig
-
'Because We Are Girls' Doc Explores The Trauma Of Being Assaulted By A Male Relative
-
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi: Director Swati Bhise & Her Fight To Bring This Queen To The Screen
-
Must Watch! The 5 Best Film Nominees At The NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019
-
"Taj Express" Lead Choreographer Rajitdev Easwardas Wants You To Get Ready To Dance At His Show
-
JoSH x Samsung: Canadian Bhangra Duo Collabs With Tech Giant In Their #CaptureYourJourney Series
-
TIFF 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar & Shonali Bose Dish On 'The Sky Is Pink'
-
You Must Watch These! Oct 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You Must Watch These! Sept 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2019: Life Lessons From An Icon - L'Oréal Paris In Conversation With Jane Fonda
-
5 Reasons Why Lilly Singh Is The Perfect Talk Show Host
-
JLo, Constance Wu & Cast of "Hustlers" Celebrate Empowerment On Twitter Canada's #SheInspiresMe Panel
-
These South Asian Stars Will Shine At TIFF 2019
-
August 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
From 'Saving Hope' To Soulpepper: Huse Madhavji Takes Centre Stage In 'Art'
-
Brexit, The Brit And The Boss: Gurinder Chadha On Why 'Blinded By The Light' Is The Movie Her Heart Needed
-
Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan Reveals Why ‘Mission Mangal’ Is An Awesome Tribute To Working Women
-
Akshay Kumar Of 'Mission Mangal' Tells Us Why Supporting STEM Dreams Matter
-
The Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival Brought Celebrated Global Desi Stories To The Big Screen
-
5 Reasons Why Jameela Jamil Is A Certified Badass Desi
-
You Can't Possibly Guess Why Sanjay Seran From Delhi 2 Dublin Is Really Excited About Their Latest Album "We Got This"
-
Celebs From Bollywood and Hollywood Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge
-
These South Asian Authors Need To Be On Your Summer Reading List
-
You Must Watch These! July 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Canada's Largest South Asian Festival MonstrARTity's #BollywoodMonster Mashup Is Back With A Bang
-
South Asian Music Fans Hit Next Level Fandom With A 12-Hour Concert At desiFEST 2019
-
Starlet Fever: Bollywood Sizzled At The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019
-
You Must Watch These! June 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Stream On! These Cool Canadian South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet
-
Cannes Do! The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019
-
You Must Watch These! May 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
-
Here's Why You Need To Check Out The Upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
-
Boss Moves: South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019
-
The Desi Wedding Singer: Superstars Who Performed At Big Fat Indian Weddings
-
Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"
-
April 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Anupam Kher On His Emotional Journey Reliving 26/11 In The Critically Acclaimed Film 'Hotel Mumbai'
-
Open Chest With Raj Girn Set To Make Its Global Radio Debut Exclusively On Dash Radio
-
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
-
March Into March With These Super Slick Tech Gadgets
-
Here's To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!
-
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
-
From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!