March has some great films in store! From Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and more out our list of March 2020 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!

Baaghi 3

Director: Ahmed Khan

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor

Release Date: March 6, 2020

Baaghi 3 is a spiritual sequel to the last 2 films and stars Tiger Shroff once again this time alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is based on the life of two brothers Ronnie and Vikram where Ronnie has always supported Vikram and backed him up whenever he was in trouble. Vikram must travel to Syria for work but during his time away he is kidnapped and Ronnie vows to do whatever it takes to bring Vikram back safely. With War under his belt Shroff is hoping to recreate the buzz he made with that film with his own action film Baaghi 3. Shroff and Kapoor do have on screen chemistry which definitely helps.

Gypsy

Director: Raju Murugan

Cast: Jiiva, Nattasha Singh, Lal Jose, Sunny Wayne and Susheela Raman

Release Date: March 6, 2020

Gypsy is about a guy with the same name, whose parents are Muslim and Hindu are killed during the Indo-Pak war. Gypsy travels with his adoptive father but is a nomad with no cast or religion. Gypsy meets a Muslim girl called Waheeda who loves the idea of Gypsy’s life and all that it represents in the form of freedom. The film deals with the romance between them but is also based on politics and religion which is very relevant currently.

Angrezi Medium

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi

Release Date: March 13, 2020

A spin off of the 2017 film Hindi Medium, this film stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role. The film was announced once Khan returned pot cancer treatment and the producer of the film said ‘it was a surreal feeling’ having him back on set. In Hindi Medium Khan played Raj Batra a Delhi based businessman, but this time he plays Champak a mithi business owner from Udaipur. There’s rivalry between Champak and his brother with the addition of a distant cousin who also adds to the drama. The plot revolves around Champak’s daughter who wants to study in London showcasing a their beautiful father/daughter relationship.There is also the track “Nachna Nu Jee Karda” which since releasing has had everyone talking, the facial expressions and dance moves of Radhika Madan will have you grooving and laughing at the same time.

Velvet Nagaram

Director: Manojkumar Natarajan

Cast: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Ramesh Thilak

Release Date: March 6, 2020

This is Tamil-based psychological thriller is focused around a woman. Based on a true incident that happened in Kodaikanal around 8 years ago, the plot starts with the plight of the people who live in the forest and are evicted from their homes. We are introduced to an activist called Gowri and journalist, Usha who have unearthed something that could stir the powers of politicians. This film is action packed filled addressing various social issues.

Kahay Dil Jidhar

Director: Jalal Rumi

Cast: Mansha Pasha, Junaid Khan, Sajid Hassan, Atiqa Odho and Roma Michael

Release Date: March 20, 2020

Kahay Dil Jidhar revolves around the lives of four friends who cross paths after they choose during their own career journeys. Junaid Khan plays a police offer in this film which is his first major role after appearing in Bin Roye in 2015. Mansha Pasha is a journalist and news anchor while veteran actor Sajid Hassan plays a role of a politician.

Sooryavanshi

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh

Release Date: March 24, 2020

Director Rohit Shetty has taken it upon himself to release a host of police inspired films and this is the 4th instalment in the franchise. The character that Akshay Kumar plays, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi was actually announced during the end of Simmba. DCP Veer Sooryavanshi is a police officer married to Dr Aditi Sooryavanshi played by Katrina Kaif and the Anti-Terrorist squad he masters finds a criminal team that are planning to attack Mumbai. Produced by Karan Johar, the film starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh is sure to be a hit.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com